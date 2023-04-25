Major Link Soccer: MLS primary window is closed

MLS

Meram shipped to Charlotte for Shinyashiki, says Bogert | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

The former Rapids attacker is making his way back to the West after a stint at Charlotte.

Vancouver Whitecaps trade winger Cristian Dájome to DC United on MLS deadline day: reports – Canadian Soccer Daily

Report: NYCFC trade Malte Amundsen to Columbus Crew - Hudson River Blue

Another 2021 MLS Cup winner departs NYCFC with Malte Amundsen traded to the Columbus Crew in exchange for allocation money.

The Crew set to acquire left back Malte Amundsen from New York City FC – MASSIVE REPORT

The Black & Gold add a left back after a possible serious injury to their starter.

LA Galaxy Sign 2023 MLS SuperDraft Pick Gino Vivi | LA Galaxy

Loons still have ‘bad blood’ from ghastly Open Cup upset loss to Omaha – Twin Cities

By the numbers: 10 early-season All-Star performers | MLSSoccer.com

Last week Jordan Morris was in the Best XI conversation, but this week he's not considered an All Star?

MLS suspends D.C. United’s Jeahze after arrest in Sweden

MLS has suspended D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze after he was arrested in Sweden, the league announced on Monday.

other men’s club soccer

SD Loyal Extends Home Undefeated Streak with 1-0 Win vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Diego Loyal SC

Paramount Press Express | CBS Sports Golazo Network to Provide Live Match Coverage of Three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Matches Featuring MLS vs. USL Showdowns

Miami FC-Inter Miami CF, Charlotte FC-South Georgia Tormenta and Portland Timbers-Orange County SC will all stream on CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK CBS SPORTS

BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur sack interim manager Cristian Stellini - Cartilage Free Captain

Ryan Mason will serve as Interim-Interim Head Coach to the end of the season.

Our ongoing drive against abuse and discrimination | News | Arsenal.com

31 members and season ticket holders have been banned for abusive and discriminatory behaviour

Mauricio Pochettino on verge of becoming new Chelsea manager

Final negotiations underway with former Tottenham head coach to join the club with his four-man backroom team

Transfers: OM are monitoring Timothy Weah - L'Équipe

NWSL Power Rankings: Week 4 - by Phuoc Nguyen (Fook Win)

OL Reign sit in second

NWSL Power Rankings: KC Current's 'sack the coach' bounce

The first head coaching casualty of the NWSL season has occurred, but the move appears to have revived and refocused the struggling team.

Why NWSL’s KC Current fired head coach Matt Potter | The Kansas City Star

KC Current general manager Camille Ashton explained why Kansas City coach Matt Potter was fired before a Challenge Cup game vs. Houston.

San Diego Wave FC Is Making Waves In The NWSL And In Women’s Sports

Team president Jill Ellis reflects on the franchise's record-breaking inaugural campaign and how it intends to keep the ball rolling in 2023 and beyond.

Teen NWSL Star Says Winning Title at 17 Gives Her Time to 'Get 6 More'

Olivia Moultrie — the 17-year-old pro soccer prodigy — told Insider she hopes to compete for National Women's Soccer League titles "many more times."

How Julie Haddon Is Reinventing the National Women's Soccer League as Its First CMO

The league’s top marketer is accelerating the explosive growth of women’s soccer.

NWSL expansion team Utah Royals appoint Amy Rodriguez as head coach

NWSL expansion team Utah Royals have appointed two-time league winner and World Cup champion Amy Rodriguez as manager ahead of their debut season in 2024.

Wave downs rival Angel City 2-0 in front of sellout LA crowd | AP News

Sofia Jakobsson and Makenzy Doniak scored five minutes apart in the second half to give the San Diego Wave a 2-0 victory over Angel City on Sunday. A sellout crowd of 22,000 was on hand at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for the match between the National Women's Soccer League rivals.

Kassouf: The aura of Ertz arrives at Angel City – Equalizer Soccer

Julie Ertz immediately changed how how Angel City plays. Now, will it translate to victories in Los Angeles?

other women’s club soccer

Women's soccer team plays to keep Mariupol in spotlight | AP News

In an empty stadium in Ukraine’s capital, a group of women soccer players draped in blue-and-yellow flags are getting ready for the match of the day.

Arsenal determined to use injury crisis as motivation and fire bid for WCL glory | Arsenal Women | The Guardian

Defender Katie McCabe has said Arsenal will use the absence of a host of injured players to spur them on in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg

United States national teams

Will the US win its bid to host the 2027 Women’s soccer World Cup? The process explained

Could US follow 2026 men's World Cup with 2027 women's edition? Here is everything we know so far

other international soccer

Inside Canada Soccer’s culture of fear that muzzled women | The Star

The Star spoke to six women who say they were silenced with threats of reprisals for calling out abuse and financial impropriety at Canada Soccer.

Puget Sound soccer

business of sport

The ESPN layoffs have begun

The first round of ESPN layoffs have begun and are expected to extend through Wednesday, The Post has learned.

The Audience for Women’s Sports Is Surging. Richer Media Deals Could Follow. - WSJ

The NWSL TV rights deal is expected to increase by at least two orders of magnitude within the next ten years

Women’s soccer is having a moment — except in the boardroom | CNN

The votes are in and, once again, no women have been elected to the executive committee of European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, which has been running for almost 70 years.

What to watch

Most, but not all of tonight’s Open Cup matches are on Bleacher Report’s YouTube page. You can all the MLS matchups here. Below I’ll highlight one match at each kickoff.

12:00 pm PT — Leeds United men vs Leicester City in Premier League play on USA Network and NBCSports.com

4:00 pm PT — Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Maryland Bobcats in the U.S. Open Cup on BR Football YouTube and App

4:30 pm PT — Charlotte FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC in the U.S. Open Cup on CBS All Access Golazo network

5:00 pm PT — St. Louis City vs Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup on BR Football YouTube and App

5:30 pm PT — Sporting KC vs Tulsa Athletic in the U.S. Open Cup on Sporting KC YouTube.

7:00 pm PT — Monterey Bay Union vs SJ Earthquakes in the U.S. Open Cup on BR Football YouTube and App — up the Light Fighters, up Monterey.

7:00 pm PT — Tigres UANL men vs León in CCL play on FS1 and TUDN