Sounders vs. San Diego Loyal, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

SOUNDERS 2, LOYAL 0: Ethan Dobbelaere scored his first first-team goal, taking advantage of a mishandled cross.

SOUNDERS 1, LOYAL 0: Fredy Montero picked up a loose ball to score his ninth all-time U.S. Open Cup goal.

LINEUPS: As expected, the Sounders are going with a lineup heavy on reserves and youth. The one regular starter in the lineup is Léo Chú and the only other veterans are Fredy Montero and Xavier Arreaga. Cody Baker’s inclusion was probably the biggest surprise, as the Tacoma Defiance right back will start at left back in his first-team debut.

Once the kings of the U.S. Open Cup, the Seattle Sounders have fallen on somewhat hard times. The last time they won an Open Cup match was way back in 2017, and this is the first time in the entire history of the organization that they’ve gone four straight Open Cup games without a win. The last time they even went three straight without a win was from 2003-06.

Not entirely coincidentally, the Sounders also haven’t played a lower-league opponent at home since 2016, when they beat the Kitsap Pumas, 2-0. Going all the way back to their Open Cup debut in 1995, the Sounders are 10-0-0 at home against non-MLS opponents.

The USL Championship’s San Diego Loyal should pose a solid challenge, however. San Diego is second in the Western Conference and their roster is loaded with veteran professionals. The average age of their roster is 27.0 years old and they have eight players with at least some first-division experience.

The Sounders have an all-time record of 38-17-7 (4-3 in PKs) in the Open Cup. That includes a 23-6-5 (3-2 PKs) record during their MLS era. They are 19-1-2 all-time in the Open Cup at Starfire Sports Stadium.

The Sounders have won the Open Cup four times, tied with the Chicago Fire and Sporting KC for the most of any team during the MLS era. Now defunct Maccabee Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel have the all-time record with five titles apiece.

This is just the second time San Diego has entered the Open Cup; they have a 2-1-0 all-time record, which includes a 2-0 win over San Diego Albion in the previous round this year.

Defiance players Cody Baker, Paul Rothrock, Travian Sousa and Hal Uderitz all signed short-term contracts and will be available for this match.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol); Josh Atencio (R adductor strain); Nouhou (sickness)

OUT: Jacob Castro (L adductor strain); Raúl Ruidíaz (R hamstring strain)

San Diego

Officials

Referee: Christian Campo Hernandez; Assistants: Baboucarr Jallow, Cephas Quartson; Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, April 26, 7 PM PT

Venue: Starfire Stadium, Tukwila, Wash.

Streaming: B/R App, B/R Football YouTube (Sean Saint Jacques & Chris Nurse)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Y

Lineups

