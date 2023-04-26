Major Link Soccer: UEFA considering Champions League final in USA

MLS / US men’s club soccer

St. Louis carried their MLS expansion-season magic into the US Open Cup, putting a dominant display Tuesday night in their first-ever appearance in the tournament. In other results from the Third Round, Minnesota United avoided the Cupset with three goals in a span of six minutes. St. Louis enjoy dream debut, Charlotte cruise into US Open Cup Round of 32 | MLSSoccer.com

Joe Corona — yes, the former USMNT player — of San Diego Loyal makes the XI. USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 7

San Diego benched their starting keeper in league play in order to face the Sounders tonight. His teenage replacement got his first win. How SD Loyal’s Duran Ferree made an impact without making a save | Young Player Spotlight

After meeting at the Tower Bridge Dinner, the coaches have become friends while guiding their teams to success. How the Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown, Republic FC’s Mark Briggs are leading a city resurgence

The former Sounder struggled to see time with St Louis. Samuel Adeniran returns to San Antonio for remainder of season | USL

A visual look at how MLS dynasties have risen and fallen over nearly three decades as a league. MLS Franchise Rankings: Comparing the league’s best-ever teams across eras - The Athletic ($)

What a week in MLS. Seattle beat Minnesota at home, Atlanta scored a goal in the 99th minute, and Dénis Bouanga scored a banger. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: NYCFC soar, Red Bulls drop after Matchday 9 | MLSSoccer.com

D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze is in custody in Sweden on suspicion of two counts of assault, Swedish prosecutors said. D.C. United’s Jeahze arrested in Sweden, suspended by MLS | ESPN

NWSL / women’s club soccer

NWSL recaps, highlights, analysis after Julie Ertz debuted for Angel City, Lynn Williams scored for Gotham, and Cece Kizer stays hot for KC. NWSL Take-Off: Ertz sparks welcome Angel City change | Pro Soccer Wire

Corinthians women’s boss Arthur Elias said the statement he and his players issued to “respect women” was not directed at newly appointed men’s coach Cuca, who was convicted of rape in the 1980s. Corinthians W protest not about Cuca, says coach | ESPN

Stourbridge captain has helped club reach third tier via a third straight promotion and reflects on a hard, rewarding schedule. Mother, footballer, full-time worker: Amber Lawrence’s juggling act | The Guardian

Washington Spirit have traded midfielder Jordan Baggett, a former top-3 pick, to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for two picks. Washington Spirit trade Jordan Baggett to Racing Louisville for future draft picks – The District Press

International soccer

The move is now official, with Crocker assuming control of all sporting operations. U.S. Soccer hires Matt Crocker as sporting director - Stars and Stripes FC

Crocker’s first priority will be to identify a new USMNT head coach. U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director Crocker to begin coach search immediately | ESPN

Fox Sports has announced its TV and streaming schedule for the 2023 women’s World Cup, with a record 29 matches set for Fox broadcast. Fox confirms TV & streaming schedule for 2023 women’s World Cup | Pro Soccer Wire

We can’t remember a USWNT roster with so many questions so close to a World Cup. Ertz in, Swanson out: Who will be on USWNT World Cup team? | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta both say their top-of-the-table match will not decide the Premier League title. Manchester City v Arsenal: Pep Guardiola & Mikel Arteta say game is not Premier League decider - BBC Sport

Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard says Reece James will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, while Mason Mount is “unlikely” to feature in final seven games. Reece James: Injury rules out Chelsea defender for rest of the season - BBC Sport

Tottenham’s players have offered to reimburse their fans the cost of the match tickets from their 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United. Tottenham players offer to reimburse fans ticket cost from Newcastle game - BBC Sport

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin stopped short of saying with certainty that the Champions League would come to the market. But he did say such a move has been discussed and he heaped praise on the U.S. market for soccer. UEFA is mulling the idea of the U.S. serving as a host for Champions League final | SBJ

Čeferin also blasted current handball rules, saying ‘nobody in the world understands when there’s handball or not.’ UEFA Football Board, Ceferin urge clarity on handball rule: ‘Nobody in the world understands’ | ESPN

Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin hopes a salary cap can be introduced in European football, and says there is a consensus among clubs on the topic. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin keen to bring in salary cap and ‘everyone agrees’ - BBC Sport

A Ukrainian community in southern Brazil has decided to turn its local football team into FC Mariupol, in a show of solidarity. War-torn FC Mariupol reborn in Brazil: ‘The least we could do to help give hope’ | The Guardian

Girona striker Valentin Castellanos, on loan from NYCFC, scored four times as they recorded a resounding victory over Real Madrid. Girona 4-2 Real Madrid: Valentin Castellanos scores four in La Liga surprise - BBC Sport

A series of financial scandals have rocked Italy’s most glamorous club. But is the trouble at Juventus symptomatic of a deeper rot in world football? ‘I feel like I’m selling my soul’: inside the crisis at Juventus | The Guardian

10:30 AM: Atlético Madrid vs. Mallorca (La Liga) — ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

11:30 AM: Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: West Ham United vs. Liverpool (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Chelsea vs. Brentford (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Arsenal (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Inter vs. Juventus (Coppa Italia) — Paramount+

1:00 PM: Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona (La Liga) — ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

4:00 PM: FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City (US Open Cup) — B/R App / YouTube

4:30 PM: Miami FC vs. Inter Miami (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo

4:30 PM: Atlanta United vs. Memphis 901 (US Open Cup) — B/R App / YouTube

6:00 PM: Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN

7:00 PM: Seattle Sounders vs. San Diego Loyal (US Open Cup) — B/R App / YouTube

7:30 PM: Portland Timbers vs. Orange County SC (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo