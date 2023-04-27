Major Link Soccer: Memphis cupsets Atlanta United

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The 2023 US Open Cup continued Wednesday evening, with 12 MLS teams competing in the Third Round. Atlanta United bounced from US Open Cup by Memphis 901 FC | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal at Subaru Park on Wednesday night. Kellyn Acosta scores late as LAFC draws with Philadelphia in CCL semis | ESPN

Best garnish: Heber to Seattle Sounders. Who had the best (and worst) Primary Transfer Window in MLS? | MLSSoccer.com

Not long ago, Las Vegas was the frontrunner for MLS expansion, but it’s San Diego’s bid that now has the momentum to become the league’s 30th team. MLS expansion: San Diego has momentum to become club No. 30 - ESPN

Messi to MLS is still possible, with commissioner Don Garber saying a move to Inter Miami could make him the biggest athlete in U.S. history. Messi could be biggest-ever athlete in US says MLS’s Garber | Pro Soccer Wire

New York City FC’s on-loan striker Valentin “Taty” Castellanos is available for €15 million ($16.6m) this summer, sources have told ESPN. NYCFC’s Castellanos available for €15m this summer | ESPN

FC Cincinnati has agreed to a $10 million deal to transfer striker Brenner to Serie A side Udinese. Brenner transfer: FC Cincinnati & Udinese reach $10 million deal | Pro Soccer Wire

We sat down with newly-appointed MLS League Cup creative advisor 424’s Guillermo Andrade to discuss his plans for the revamped competition. How 424’s Guillermo Andrade Is Reinventing MLS’ Leagues Cup | High Snobiety

NWSL / women’s club soccer

She’s one of the world’s best goalscorers. Let’s talk about it. Lynn Williams stats: Gotham star is one of the best goalscorers in the world - The Gaming Society

There’s one position unlocking options in the most competitive women’s soccer league. The secret to NWSL team success - The Gaming Society

The Concacaf Council on Wednesday discussed and agreed in principle to launch a new Concacaf women’s club competition in 2024. Concacaf Council discusses proposal to launch Concacaf women’s club competition | Concacaf

Diana Matheson’s Canadian women’s pro soccer league now has a foothold in Toronto. AFC Toronto City becomes third team to sign on to Canadian women’s pro soccer league - MooseJawToday.com

The second part of WFC’s new series, Sweden legend Lotta Schelin names her best eleven and offers a unique insight into some of the legends she has played with in her career. My Best XI: Lotta Schelin - by Rich Laverty

Lucy Bronze has been ruled out of Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea after undergoing knee surgery that has made her a World Cup doubt. England’s Lucy Bronze faces spell on sidelines following knee surgery | The Guardian

International soccer

Clubs have begun taking a stand amid concerns players are not getting enough rest and the rising number of serious knee injuries. Club vs. country row hits Women’s World Cup plans | The Telegraph

World men’s club soccer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is proposing a deal for Manchester United that would enable Avram and Joel Glazer to remain stakeholders at Old Trafford. Jim Ratcliffe offers Glazers chance to keep 20 per cent of Manchester United | The Times

Manchester City produced a superb performance to defeat leaders Arsenal and put Pep Guardiola’s side in the driving seat to win the Premier League. Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal: Kevin de Bruyne scores two and makes one in dominant display - BBC Sport

Sheffield United beat West Brom to win promotion back to the Premier League after two years in the Championship. Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom: Blades seal Premier League promotion - BBC Sport

Uefa’s plan to introduce a salary cap for players is “not the solution” to improve clubs’ financial management, says PFA chief executive Maheta Molango. Uefa salary cap: Players will ‘rightly be angry’ with plans, says PFA chief Maheta Molango - BBC Sport

The kick-off time for the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City will be brought forward to 15:00 BST due to police concerns. FA Cup final: Manchester United v Manchester City kick-off time will move forward on police advice - BBC Sport

Chelsea lost their fifth successive game since the return of Frank Lampard as Brentford won at Stamford Bridge to strengthen their place in the top 10. Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Frank Lampard suffers fifth defeat in a row as Brentford win - BBC Sport

Lampard added: ‘Some of it has been fast-tracked by social media,’ while he is likely to be without the injured Mason Mount and Reece James for the rest of the season. ‘Love-hate mentality’ led to Premier League manager changes, says Lampard | The Guardian

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are hoping to convince Gareth Bale to come out of retirement to join the Welsh club. Gareth Bale Wrexham: McElhenney & Reynolds beg star to return | Pro Soccer Wire

9:45 AM: Barcelona vs. Chelsea (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

10:30 AM: Villarreal vs. Espanyol (La Liga) — ESPN+

10:30 AM: Valencia vs. Real Valladolid (La Liga) — ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

11:45 AM: Everton vs. Newcastle United (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

11:45 AM: Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Fiorentina vs. Cremonese (Coppa Italia) — CBS Sports Network / Paramount+

12:00 PM: Rotherham United vs. Cardiff City (English Championship) — ESPN+

12:15 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United (Premier League) — Peacock

1:00 PM: Athletic Club vss. Sevilla (La Liga) — ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

4:00 PM: Platense vs. Estudiantes (Argentine Primera) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz (Argentine Primera) — Paramount+