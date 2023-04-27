Sounders vs. San Diego Loyal: Highlights, stats and quotes

It took a lot longer and was much more tense that it probably needed to be, but in the end the Seattle Sounders emerged victorious with a 5-4 win over San Diego Loyal that goes down in U.S. Open Cup history as an all-time thriller. The Sounders held leads of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 only to see San Diego come back every time. The Sounders finally pulled ahead to stay when Fredy Montero converted a penalty in the 123rd minute.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 5 – San Diego Loyal 4

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – Third Round

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Cristian Campo Hernández

Assistants: Baboucarr Jallow, Cephas Quartson

Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy

Attendance: 3,728

Weather: 65 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Fredy Montero (Ethan Dobbelaere) 15’

SEA – Ethan Dobbelaere 26’

SD – Joe Corona (penalty) 53’

SEA – Paul Rothrock (Cody Baker) 55’

SD – Joe Corona 73’

SD – Kyle Adams 90’+3’

SEA – Reed Baker-Whiting (Abdoulaye Cissoko) 101’

SD – Jackson Kasanzu (Joe Corona) 115’

SEA – Fredy Montero (penalty) 120’+3’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 52’

SD – Joe Corona (caution) 53’

SEA – Sota Kitahara (caution) 88’

SEA – Hal Uderitz* (caution) 92’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Reed Baker-Whiting (Abdoulaye Cissoko 101’), Xavier Arreaga, Cody Baker*; Sota Kitahara, Obed Vargas (Kelyn Rowe 102’), Ethan Dobbelaere (Hal Uderitz* 90’), Dylan Teves (Travian Sousa* 67’), Léo Chú (Paul Rothrock* 46’); Fredy Montero

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jackson Ragen

*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 12

Fouls: 21

Offside: 3

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 6

San Diego Loyal – Koke Vegas; Camden Riley, Kyle Adams, Elijah Martin (Morgan Hackworth 76’); Adrien Perez (Grant Stoneman 46’), Joe Corona, Charlie Adams (Xavi Gnaulati 46’, Jackson Kasanzu 114’), Nick Moon (Evan Conway 46’); Tumi Moshobane, Elliot Collier (Ronaldo Damus 46’), Collin Martin

Substitutes not used: Duran Michael Ferree

Total shots: 22

Shots on goal: 10

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 6

Post-match quotes