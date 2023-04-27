Sounders vs. San Diego Loyal: Highlights, stats and quotes

It took a lot longer and was much more tense that it probably needed to be, but in the end the Seattle Sounders emerged victorious with a 5-4 win over San Diego Loyal that goes down in U.S. Open Cup history as an all-time thriller. The Sounders held leads of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 only to see San Diego come back every time. The Sounders finally pulled ahead to stay when Fredy Montero converted a penalty in the 123rd minute.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 5 – San Diego Loyal 4
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – Third Round
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Venue: Starfire Stadium
Referee: Cristian Campo Hernández
Assistants: Baboucarr Jallow, Cephas Quartson
Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy
Attendance: 3,728
Weather: 65 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Fredy Montero (Ethan Dobbelaere) 15’
SEA – Ethan Dobbelaere 26’
SD – Joe Corona (penalty) 53’
SEA – Paul Rothrock (Cody Baker) 55’
SD – Joe Corona 73’
SD – Kyle Adams 90’+3’
SEA – Reed Baker-Whiting (Abdoulaye Cissoko) 101’
SD – Jackson Kasanzu (Joe Corona) 115’
SEA – Fredy Montero (penalty) 120’+3’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 52’
SD – Joe Corona (caution) 53’
SEA – Sota Kitahara (caution) 88’
SEA – Hal Uderitz* (caution) 92’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Reed Baker-Whiting (Abdoulaye Cissoko 101’), Xavier Arreaga, Cody Baker*; Sota Kitahara, Obed Vargas (Kelyn Rowe 102’), Ethan Dobbelaere (Hal Uderitz* 90’), Dylan Teves (Travian Sousa* 67’), Léo Chú (Paul Rothrock* 46’); Fredy Montero
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jackson Ragen
*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement
Total shots: 18
Shots on goal: 12
Fouls: 21
Offside: 3
Corner-Kicks: 6
Saves: 6
San Diego Loyal – Koke Vegas; Camden Riley, Kyle Adams, Elijah Martin (Morgan Hackworth 76’); Adrien Perez (Grant Stoneman 46’), Joe Corona, Charlie Adams (Xavi Gnaulati 46’, Jackson Kasanzu 114’), Nick Moon (Evan Conway 46’); Tumi Moshobane, Elliot Collier (Ronaldo Damus 46’), Collin Martin
Substitutes not used: Duran Michael Ferree
Total shots: 22
Shots on goal: 10
Fouls: 15
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 6
