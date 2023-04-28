Major Link Soccer: Monterey Bay get Open Cup opportunity of lives

MLS

2023 MLS Power Rankings averages: Week 9 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Seattle’s number two, of course

RSL trades Meram to Charlotte FC in exchange for GAM — not Shinyashiki | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

The reported deal for Shinyashiki "fell apart," Bogert says.

other men’s club soccer

The United Soccer League announces departure of President Jake Edwards

Monterey Bay F.C. to Host LAFC at Cardinale Stadium in 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Monterey Bay Football Club | USL Championship

MBFC's Round of 32 matchup against LAFC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will take place on Tuesday, May 9 at Cardinale Stadium.

This is Manchester City’s era – there are only two ways that changes any time soon - The Athletic

Only Pep Guardiola leaving or the findings of the Premier League's investigation seem capable of loosening Manchester City's domestic grip

El Barcelona cierra Barça TV al no tener dinero para mantenerlo - COPE (Spanish)

In an effort to cut costs, Barcelona is shutting down Barça TV after nearly 27 years.

Could An NWSL Team Be Headed To New York City? - The Local W

An NWSL team with a New York City address in the near future feels more like a pipedream than a potential reality.

other women’s club soccer

Hamm, Akers coaching O'Reilly's USWNT vets in $1m tournament - ESPN

US Women, a team of former USWNT players set to compete at The Soccer Tournament, will be coached by some of the sport's all-time greats.

United States National Teams

US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker outlines the scope for "the whole ecosystem" | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm has newly announced US Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker's comments from a media roundtable earlier this week.

other international soccer

Argentina prepares to build Miami training facility as it targets major U.S. expansion - The Athletic ($)

What's next for World Cup winners, Argentina? Setting down roots in the U.S.

Puget Sound soccer

Preview: What to watch for when Racing hosts OL Reign - Racing Louisville FC

Open flavor Friday

Next Goal Wins movie trailer is a must-see for soccer fans

The much-anticipated official movie trailer for Next Goal wins, a movie based on Thomas Rongen's time as American Samoa head coach, is out.

D&D art book Lore & Legends will explore 5th edition, Critical Role - Polygon

Lore & Legends is a new Dungeons & Dragons art book from the critically-acclaimed authors behind Art & Arcana. Due out in October, it will chart the rise of D&D 5e — including the role of actual play troupes like Critical Role and The Adventure Zone

Using ‘third places’ to add cultural depth to your D&D campaign or character | Full Moon Storytelling

Tired: You meet in a tavern. Wired: You meet at a coffeeshop. Inspired: You meet at the library. How to vary the third places in your Dungeons and Dragons world.

What to watch this weekend

Here’s a highlight of what’s available among the 100s of options you have.

Friday

11:15 am PT — Aston Villa women vs Manchester United in Women’s Super League play on Paramount+

5:30 pm PT — Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage in NWSL play on Paramount+

7:00 pm PT — Chihuahua Savage vs Baltimore Blast in the MASL Finals, game 2, on Twitch. Chihuahua leads the series 7-6

Saturday

There are five free MLS matches on Apple TV this weekend.

10:30 am PT — Nashville SC vs Atlanta United in MLS play on FOX, FOX Deportes and Apple TV (free)

4:30 pm PT — Racing Louisville FC vs OL Reign in NWSL play on Paramount+

6:30 pm PT — Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders FC in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (not free)

8:05 pm PT — Cruz Azul men vs Santos Laguna in Liga MX play on Univision

Sunday

5:30 am PT — Rangers men vs Celtic in the Scottish Cup on ESPN+

8:05 am PT — PSG men vs Lorient in Ligue 1 on beIN Sports and Fanatiz

8:30 am PT — Liverpool men vs Tottenham Hotspur on USA Network, Telemundo and NBCSports.com

11:45 am PT — Bologna men vs Juventus in Serie A play on Paramount+

6:00 pm PT — Minnesota United vs FC Dallas in MLS play on FS1, Fox Deportes and Apple TV (free)

8:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs LA Galaxy II in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass and at Starfire Sports

This is your weekend open thread. Enjoy the beautiful game together.