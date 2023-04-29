Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

For all the success the Seattle Sounders have enjoyed during their history, no venue has vexed them anything like the unfortunately named America First Field. The Sounders have an all-time record of 1-11-3 there in the regular season, which actually understates how bad they’ve been in recent years.

Since winning there on May 28, 2011, the Sounders are 0-10-2 in the regular season at Real Salt Lake’s home stadium. During Brian Schmetzer’s tenure, the Sounders have an 0-5-1 record there, with the only points coming in a 2-2 tie on Sept. 2, 2020. The only other stadium in which they’ve even lost half of their games is Providence Park, and that’s only barely (11 of 21 visits).

What’s so strange about the Sounders’ struggles in Sandy is that RSL has been pretty bad for a lot of those years, and the Sounders have mostly been pretty good. In fact, the Sounders have a 7-2-0 record against RSL at home during Schmetzer’s time in charge. But their trips to Utah almost always seem to come at a time of fixture congestion or an injury crisis.

This meeting comes amidst both, at least in a sense. The Sounders will be missing three likely starters and are coming off a midweek game in the U.S. Open Cup, albeit one in which they only used two likely starters, neither of whom played more than 45 minutes.

Notes

The Sounders have won 2 of 4 road games this year, just one fewer win than they had all of 2022.

RSL have won 3 of 4 after winning just 1 of 5 to start the season.

Jefferson Savarino had a goal and an assist in his last game, the sixth time he’s done that since rejoining RSL last May. Only Daniel Gazdag has done that as many times in that span.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Salt Lake

OUT: Zack Farnsworth (thigh), Axel Kei (ankle), Delentz Pierre (leg)

QUESTIONABLE: Erik Holt (shoulder), Andrew Brody (ankle), Anderson Julio (hamstring), Brayan Vera (hip), Tomas Gomez (knee)

ON LOAN: Jaziel Orozco (Santos Laguna), Joni Menendez (Newell’s Old Boys), Julio Benitez (Forward Madison)

Seattle

OUT: Jacob Castro (Left adductor strain); Raúl Ruidíaz (Right hamstring strain); Nouhou (Illness); Cristian Roldan (Concussion Protocol)

ON LOAN: Danny Leyva (Colorado Rapids)

Officials

Referee: Nima Saghafi; Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson, Brian Dunn; Fourth Official: Chris Elliott; VAR: Kevin Stott; Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 6:39 PM

Venue: America First Field, Sandy, Utah

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Adrian Healey & Cobi Jones)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Juan Arango & Carlos )

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? No

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? No

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

