Major Link Soccer: Stellar Seattle squads

The Seattle Sounders won again, as they unofficially move into bogey team-territory for the LA Galaxy, while St. Louis CITY finally got their first loss a week before they travel to Seattle. OL Reign got their first win, with Bethany Balcer getting what’s likely to be the first of many goals in 2023. Meanwhile Sophia Smith is already well on her way to another NWSL Golden Boot. Premier League teams are doing some Spring cleaning, which means that Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter are both looking for new opportunities after being shown the exit door by Leicester City and Chelsea. The Generation Adidas Cup is here, which means it’s time for the Sounders Academy to shine as one of the best in the country while national pundits downplay their quality.

Seattle

Following another productive outing from Jordan Morris and Leo Chu, Brian Schmetzer’s got a real High Life dilemma on his hands. Morris & Chú: Seattle Sounders may have a champagne problem in attack | MLSSoccer.com

It’s still some three years away, but local officials speaking at a Tuesday morning work session before the House Innovation, Community & Economic Development, & Veterans Committee couldn’t contain their excitement about the World Cup soccer tournament, the biggest sporting event in the world, coming to Seattle in 2026. Officials tout economic benefits of 2026 World Cup coming to Seattle | Washington | thecentersquare.com

The USWNT veteran sits down with EQZ to discuss her new team and new role. After a surprise trade and possible position change, Emily Sonnett makes the most out of move to OL Reign – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Appropriately the first OL Reign win of the season came courtesy of goals from Bethany Balcer and Jess Fishlock. Match Recap: OL Reign Claims First Victory of the Season Over Gotham FC — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

The Sounders U-15 and U-17 sides both made sure everyone knew they’re teams to be reconned with in the opening games of this year’s Generation Adidas Cup. Generation adidas Cup Day 1: Sounders U-15s rout Arsenal, LAFC & Columbus U-17s impress | MLSSoccer.com

Great State Burger is changing ownership, but staying in familiar hands, along with plenty of other Seattle food news. Georgetown’s Deep Sea Sugar and Salt Is Expanding - Eater Seattle

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

For Justin Meran, Columbus is a home away from home. The Shelby Township, Michigan native was taken by the Columbus Crew No. 15 overall in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft and made 221 appearances for the club over two stints. ‘I owe so much to the city’: Justin Meram reflects on his time with the Crew before his return with Real Salt Lake – MASSIVE REPORT

Step aside, Cucho Hernández. The mantle now belongs to Simon Becher. Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s striker, thanks to a 16-minute brace in Saturday night’s 5-0 home rout of 10-man CF Montréal, is now the fastest player in MLS history to score his first four goals – clocking in at 87 minutes. Vancouver's Simon Becher: From MLS NEXT Pro to breaking an MLS record | MLSNEXTPro.com

For the first time, Atlanta United has beaten the New York Red Bulls in the MLS regular season. Atlanta end Red Bulls curse, Rapids formation switch pays off & more from Matchday 6 | MLSSoccer.com

Former SBN site Waking The Red is now part of Canadian Soccer Daily. Toronto FC fan favourite site Waking The Red joins Canadian Soccer Daily – Canadian Soccer Daily

There’s a new home for Orlando coverage. Welcome Home! – The Mane Land

St. Louis has fallen. St. Louis CITY unbeaten no more: "We're not superhuman after all" | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

From No. 1 pick Alyssa Thompson to some undrafted players who look promising, here’s who to look out for and why. NWSL 2023: 5 rookies to watch - The Gaming Society

Coffey is settling into life in the Pacific Northwest, while navigating difficult emotions around her USWNT place. Sam Coffey making Portland feel like home while facing new World Cup challenges - The Athletic

Taylor Kornieck plays very different positions for the San Diego Wave and USWNT. Through the process, she’s learned to embrace the chaos. The player behind Taylor Kornieck's complicated position identity

Exclusive content of women’s soccer from the USWNT, NWSL, & around the globe. Subscribe for the latest news, game recaps features, and live match reports. Jill Aguilera Is Ready For More With the Chicago Red Stars

Jaedyn Shaw, Casey Stoney, and Mark Krikorian discuss the NWSL Under-18 Entry rules, a long-needed innovation for the NWSL. NWSL Under-18 Entry arrives as wave of young stars swells

Aubrey Kingsbury is statistically one of the best keepers in the NWSL, and if she continues that form in 2023, it could take her to the World Cup. Why 2023 could be a big year for Aubrey Kingsbury

Sophia Smith is the Terminator. USWNT’s Sophia Smith scores hat trick in Portland Thorns win

Players rights have taken many steps forward in NWSL, significantly driven by investigations into wrongdoing within the league, but there’s still a long way to go. KC Current mistreated draft pick Minniss, mother says

The story’s about Christine Sinclair, whose deep Portland roots predate the Thorns, but it’s incredible that there are 5 NWSL “Originals” and 3 of them are OL Reign players. Portland Thorns’ Christine Sinclair is one of 5 NWSL ‘Originals’ - OPB

Global men’s soccer

If you want Lionel Messi, you’ve gotta pay full price. Goal.com: No pay cut for the GOAT! Lionel Messi won't give PSG financial break in new contract as negotiations get complicated

Defiance player Juan Alvarez played 2 minutes as FC Pinzgau Saalfelden secured promotion the Austrian second division. It’s Done! We Won! – FC Pinzgau Saalfelden | A Fan Owned Club

A lovely moment of teammates helping each other. Ramadan: Luca Ranieri 'fakes injury' so Sofyan Amrabat can break his fast in Inter v Fiorentina

I can’t claim to know anything about how to run a club successfully, but I have a pretty good guess that this isn’t it.Official: Chelsea sack Graham Potter - We Ain't Got No History

It’s spring cleaning time for Premier League clubs, I guess. Why Leicester sacked Brendan Rodgers – player unrest, split fanbase and facing relegation - The Athletic

I don’t think that’s in the laws of the game. Liga MX referee Hernandez knees Leon player Romero

Culture

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Theaters is a shockingly great fantasy movie that really captures the fun and magic of D&D tabletop gaming, but manages to be an exciting, entertaining movie for everyone whether or not you play the game. Go see it on the biggest screen you can find! 5 Reasons You Really Need To Go See ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ In Theaters

CEO Eugen Rochko on running — and growing — a decentralized social network gaining an influx of users in the wake of Elon Musk’s Twitter meltdown. Can Mastodon seize the moment from Twitter? - The Verge

