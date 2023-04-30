Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

They weren’t able to break their 12-year winless streak in Utah, but the Seattle Sounders did earn a rare road point against Real Salt Lake in Saturday’s 0-0 draw. In the process, Stefan Frei registered his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, one more than he had all of last season. The Sounders had several good opportunities to find the go-ahead goal, most notably on a close-range header by Jordan Morris that went just wide, but were forced to settle for just their third regular-season road point against RSL since 2011.
That point also allowed the Sounders to move into first-place in the Western Conference, one ahead of St. Louis City and two ahead of LAFC. It may be a pyrrhic victory, however, as Kelyn Rowe went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury late in the match.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Real Salt Lake 0
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Venue: America First Field
Referee: Nima Saghafi
Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson, Brian Dunn
Fourth Official: Chris Elliott
VAR: Kevin Stott
Attendance: 20,714
Weather: 78 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
None
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – João Paulo (caution) 8’
RSL – Jefferson Savarino (caution) 9’
RSL – Bryan Oviedo (caution) 36’
RSL – Justen Glad (caution) 53’
RSL – Pablo Ruiz (caution) 62’
RSL – Braian Ojeda (caution) 69’
SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 72’
RSL – Pablo Ruiz (caution, ejection) 90’+4’
SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 90’+4’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Kelyn Rowe (Reed Baker-Whiting 90’+1); João Paulo (Xavier Arreaga 90’+1’), Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris, Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Dylan Teves 71’); Héber (Fredy Montero 81’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Josh Atencio, Obed Vargas, Sota Kitahara, Ethan Dobbelaere
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 7
Offside: 2
Corner-Kicks: 2
Saves: 3
Real Salt Lake – Zac MacMath; Bryan Oviedo, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva; Pablo Ruiz, Jefferson Savarino, Carlos Gomez (Emeka Eneli 90’+4’), Scott Caldwell (Braian Ojeda 56’); Rubio Rubin (Damir Kreilach 81’), Danny Musovski (Bertin Jacquesson 56’)
Substitutes not used: Gavin Beavers, Maikel Chang, Paul Ilijah, Diego Luna, Moses Nyeman
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 13
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 1
