Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

They weren’t able to break their 12-year winless streak in Utah, but the Seattle Sounders did earn a rare road point against Real Salt Lake in Saturday’s 0-0 draw. In the process, Stefan Frei registered his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, one more than he had all of last season. The Sounders had several good opportunities to find the go-ahead goal, most notably on a close-range header by Jordan Morris that went just wide, but were forced to settle for just their third regular-season road point against RSL since 2011.

That point also allowed the Sounders to move into first-place in the Western Conference, one ahead of St. Louis City and two ahead of LAFC. It may be a pyrrhic victory, however, as Kelyn Rowe went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury late in the match.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Venue: America First Field

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson, Brian Dunn

Fourth Official: Chris Elliott

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 20,714

Weather: 78 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – João Paulo (caution) 8’

RSL – Jefferson Savarino (caution) 9’

RSL – Bryan Oviedo (caution) 36’

RSL – Justen Glad (caution) 53’

RSL – Pablo Ruiz (caution) 62’

RSL – Braian Ojeda (caution) 69’

SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 72’

RSL – Pablo Ruiz (caution, ejection) 90’+4’

SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 90’+4’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Kelyn Rowe (Reed Baker-Whiting 90’+1); João Paulo (Xavier Arreaga 90’+1’), Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris, Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Dylan Teves 71’); Héber (Fredy Montero 81’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Josh Atencio, Obed Vargas, Sota Kitahara, Ethan Dobbelaere

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 7

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 3

Real Salt Lake – Zac MacMath; Bryan Oviedo, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva; Pablo Ruiz, Jefferson Savarino, Carlos Gomez (Emeka Eneli 90’+4’), Scott Caldwell (Braian Ojeda 56’); Rubio Rubin (Damir Kreilach 81’), Danny Musovski (Bertin Jacquesson 56’)

Substitutes not used: Gavin Beavers, Maikel Chang, Paul Ilijah, Diego Luna, Moses Nyeman

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 1

Post-match quotes