Major Link Soccer: NWSL Rivalries

Seattle

OL Reign are hiring two positions. Manager, Community Engagement - OL Reign | TeamWork Online

Senior Director, Corporate Partnerships - OL Reign | TeamWork Online

In theory, opening weekend of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season featured the scrumptious, high-profile matchup the league would surely like to promote: New York (but really New Jersey) visited Los Angeles in front of a sellout crowd laced with celebrities. Kassouf: In search of NWSL rivalries – Equalizer Soccer

No changes at the very top, but a whole lot of power shifts after last weekend’s action. NWSL Power Rankings: Portland Thorns remain at the top while OL Reign and Houston Dash climb - CBSSports.com

The Portland Thorns have started the 2023 NWSL season in emphatic fashion, with star forward Sophia Smith picking up exactly where she left off in 2022. NWSL Power Rankings: Look out! Sophia Smith is fired up | The Striker

The young Canadian international had intended to play for Syracuse University before attending Orlando’s spring training camp and realizing the pro game was where she needed to be. ‘It wasn’t a question’: Canadian forward Amanda Allen on turning pro and signing with Orlando Pride at age 18 – Equalizer Soccer ($)

MLS

Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 6 includes two past MVP honorees (of two different varieties), two previous MLS Defender of the Year winners, and several young standouts who are becoming household names. Team of the Matchday: MVP attackers & star defenders seize the spotlight | MLSSoccer.com

“Setting them up to succeed.” Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 6? | MLSSoccer.com

Heading into the 2023 Generation adidas Cup, Julian Hall was certainly no stranger to close observers of the US youth game. Generation adidas Cup Day 3: RBNY, Columbus hand losses to Chelsea & Manchester United | MLSSoccer.com

A Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns community. Your source for news, previews, recaps, and analysis of all things PTFC. Click to read Stumptown Footy, a Substack publication with thousands of readers. Stumptown Footy | Substack

USA

The 2023 USWNT kits have arrived. The new USWNT jerseys are here! - Stars and Stripes FC

The U.S. will sport a Jackson Pollock look at the Women’s World Cup. Pass or fail: Nike unveils paint-spattered USWNT kits for 2023 Women's World Cup

Behind every new soccer kit these days is a detailed story, and the new primary kit that the United States women’s national team will wear at this year’s World Cup is unabashed with its narrative: the U.S. is the epicenter of women’s soccer. With new USWNT paint-drip kit, Nike wants you to know that the U.S. is the epicenter of women’s soccer – Equalizer Soccer

USWNT defender Tierna Davidson wants her team to use its “influential voice” to advocate for equal treatment of female players around the globe. USA can advocate for game with 'influential voice' - Davidson

Feast your eyes on all the video clips from this weekend’s action, as well as the Nations League window. USMNT film room: A rocking weekend rundown - Stars and Stripes FC

Gotham FC and USWNT defender Ali Krieger discusses the pressures of being a pro athlete, LGBTQ visibility in sports, managing parenthood, and her recent retirement announcement. How Ali Krieger Gets It Done On And Off The Field | New Yorker

This looks bad. FIFA’s post-EA future starts with this AI-powered mobile game - The Verge

World

BBC Sport explores a new policy in German football by which transgender women can choose whether to play in men’s or women’s teams. How amateur football in Germany is approaching transgender inclusion - BBC Sport

England will wear blue shorts instead of white at this summer’s Women’s World Cup after players expressed period concerns. New England kit for Women’s World Cup has blue shorts because of period concerns - BBC Sport

Jaouen Hadjam was dropped from Nantes’ squad before their defeat to Stade de Reims on Sunday after insisting on not breaking his Ramadan fast. Nantes drop player for insisting on Ramadan fast

Former Brighton captain in charge of Blues after Graham Potter’s sacking is honest about his lack of experience ahead of Liverpool match. Chelsea interim coach Bruno Saltor before Liverpool game: I’ve never picked a team before

Chelsea’s co-owners also had Rúben Amorim, Oliver Glasner and Luis Enrique on their list but they do not want to make a rash decision as to who will be the next manager. Chelsea target Nagelsmann as favourite to replace Potter along with Pochettino | Chelsea | The Guardian

The bidders for Manchester United hope to receive a response to their latest offers this week. Manchester United bidders wait amid fear Glazers may cite banking crisis to stay | Manchester United | The Guardian

A spectator removing their hat or taking off their jacket at a sporting event sounds innocuous but it can be a sign the match in question is fixed, Sportradar’s Director of Intelligence and Investigations told AFP. Hats off as intelligence operatives hound matchfixers

Michael Keane’s stunning late strike snatched a 1-1 draw for Everton to deny Tottenham after both teams finished with 10 men following red cards for Abdoulaye Doucouré and Lucas Moura. Keane stunner snatches late Everton draw to deny Spurs after two red cards | Premier League | The Guardian

The best modern teams have two things: a tactically astute manager and players who buy into his ideas. PSG have neither. After all these years, PSG still do not understand how to succeed at the top | Paris Saint-Germain | The Guardian

Aleksander Ceferin stands unopposed for a new term as president of UEFA when European football’s governing body meets in Lisbon on Wednesday. The UEFA Congress in the Portuguese capital comes just a few weeks after Gianni Infantino was re-elected as president of FIFA, also unopposed. Ceferin poised for new term as UEFA president

Stuttgart, last in the Bundesliga, on Monday fired Bruno Labbadia as coach and appointed Sebastian Hoeness to take over. Labbadia, who is 57, returned to Stuttgart for a second stint as head coach in December 2022 during the Bundesliga’s break for the World Cup. Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart axe Labbadia and hire Sebastian Hoeness

The Sealand national football team have had several celebrity players, a chequered history, and call a naval fort home. Sealand: The national football team from a country half the size of a football pitch - The Athletic

Tras amplios debates con la Federación Peruana de Fútbol (FPF), la FIFA ha decidido retirar al país andino los derechos de organización de la Copa Mundial Sub-17 de la FIFA 2023™. Withdrawal of Peru as host of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin - DFB Pokal - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Arsenal U17 vs Manchester City U17 - FA Youth Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Bayern München vs Freiburg - DFB Pokal - ESPN2, ESPN+

11:45 AM - Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League - USA Network

11:45 AM - AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Leicester City vs Aston Villa - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Athletic Club vs Osasuna - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Juventus vs Internazionale - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

2:30 PM - Venezuela U17 vs Bolivia U17 - Sudamericano U-17 - FS2

4:30 PM - Detroit City vs Gold Star - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report, YouTube

5:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs Atlas - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN

5:00 PM - Paraguay U17 vs Peru U17 - Sudamericano U-17 - FS2

7:00 PM - León vs Violette AC - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN

7:00 PM - Oakland Roots vs El Farolito - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report, YouTube