Major Link Soccer: NWSL officially coming to Bay Area

Puget Sound

Following 29 total seasons at the helm of the Seattle University men’s soccer program, Head Coach Pete Fewing announced Tuesday that he is stepping down. Pete Fewing to Step Down, Nate Daligcon Named New Head Coach of Seattle University Men’s Soccer - Seattle University

Over the weekend, OL Reign earned their first win of the 2023 NWSL season, beating Gotham FC 2-0 at Red Bull Arena. In a strong performance that saw OL Reign earn three points and a clean sheet, the stats are equally as impressive as the play on the field. By the Numbers: OL Reign’s Win over Gotham FC — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Everybody has problems, right? Chicharito, Josef, Philly’s attack: 5 big questions MLS teams must answer | MLSSoccer.com

What a week in MLS. FC Cincinnati won a 1-0 game, Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy struggled, and Atlanta United…beat…New York Red Bulls? Wait, like really? Lol, what? Ok, yeah, I guess it actually was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Seattle Sounders push LAFC for supremacy | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The NWSL announced its latest franchise and details of a star-studded ownership group Tuesday. NWSL announces Bay Area expansion; new club planning $125M investment, per source | Yahoo Sports

It’s the first time the league has formally acknowledged a 16-team target, and commissioner Jessica Berman seems willing to go for more. NWSL expansion to San Francisco/San Jose Bay Area opens door for Boston, Philadelphia and more | Philadelphia Inquirer

Though the result was expected, the process was anything but straightforward and hints at what future expansion bids will need to offer. How the Bay Area became NWSL team No. 14 for a record fee, and why it’s a proof of concept for the league – Equalizer Soccer ($)

NWSL saw Sinead Farrelly return to play as well as Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave producing big wins. NWSL recap: Sinead Farrelly returns, Thorns and Wave flex | Pro Soccer Wire

International soccer

Switzerland beats three other bids to be named host of the 2025 Women’s European Championship. Women’s Euro 2025: Switzerland to host tournament - BBC Sport

Julie Ertz talks her USWNT return after motherhood, including conversations with club teams and chats with Vlatko Andonovski. Julie Ertz on her USWNT return: ‘I feel great’ | Pro Soccer Wire

World men’s club soccer

A spectacular untamed talent, Gianluigi Lentini became the most expensive player in the world in 1992. But lust, luck and a determination to live life to his own rules derailed his top-level career. Gianluigi Lentini: The rise and fall of the world’s most expensive player - BBC Sport

Mexican referee Fernando Hernandez is suspended for 12 matches after kneeing a player in the groin during America’s match against Leon on Sunday. Referee Fernando Hernandez gets 12-match ban for kneeing player in groin - BBC Sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic has received an eight-match ban for his conduct during Fulham’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United, which included shoving the referee Chris Kavanagh. Fulham’s Mitrovic gets eight-game ban but FA wants sterner punishment | The Guardian

The new Hertha Berlin investors, 777 Partners, are one of many groups putting money into multiple clubs around the world. Collective goals: multi-club ownership is changing world football’s landscape | The Guardian

Messi is unlikely to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay at the club, sources told ESPN. Lionel Messi unlikely to extend contract at PSG, refuses to take pay cut | ESPN

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United “still have to win” without midfield duo Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. Erik ten Hag says Man Utd ‘still have to win’ without Christian Eriksen and Casemiro - BBC Sport

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has “every confidence” he would have kept the club in the Premier League this season. Brendan Rodgers: Ex-Leicester City boss has ‘every confidence’ he would have kept Foxes up - BBC Sport

Reading have been deducted six points with immediate effect over a historical breach of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability limits. Reading deducted six points and in relegation danger after breaching rules | The Guardian

After a period of unprecedented turbulence, Chelsea were meant to have some stability. But they’ve sacked boss Graham Potter and turmoil reigns. The inside story of why Chelsea sacked Graham Potter | ESPN

Chelsea are considering up to seven managers as their new coach with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi not in the running, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea eye 7 managers; De Zerbi not in running | ESPN

Spanish manager, whose CV also features time at Barcelona and Brighton, recently led ATK Mohun Bagan to playoff triumph. Juan Ferrando: from Arsenal fitness coach to title-winner in India | The Guardian

ASA’s replication Project series, which revisits important analytics findings from yesteryear and see if they still hold up with modern data, takes a look in this edition at the value shots from free kicks. Replication Project: Are shots from free kicks useless or good? — American Soccer Analysis

Culture

Klaus Teuber, the designer responsible for creating Catan, has passed away at the age of 70. Creator of Catan, Klaus Teuber, has passed away at the age of 70 | Dicebreaker

9:00 AM: Nürnberg vs. Stuttgart (DFB Pokal) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund (DFB Pokal) — ESPN+ / ESPNU

12:00 PM: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United (Premier League) — USA Network

12:00 PM: Manchester United vs. Brentford (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

12:10 PM: Nantes vs. Olympique Lyonnais (Coupe de France) — FS2

4:00 PM: Louisville City vs. Lexington (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App / YouTube

5:00 PM: Des Moines Menace vs. Chattanooga (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App / YouTube

5:00 PM: Motagua vs. Tigres UANL (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN

6:00 PM: Colorado Springs vs. Northern Colorado (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App / YouTube

7:00 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN

7:00 PM: Orange County SC vs. Capo (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App / YouTube

7:30 PM: Phoenix Rising vs. Greenville Triumph (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App / YouTube