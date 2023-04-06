Major Link Soccer: Frank Lampard to be named interim Chelsea boss

MLS

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said Javier Hernandez is available for selection for Saturday’s game and “ready to go” for his season debut. Galaxy's Javier Hernandez set to make season debut

The knockout stage at the 2023 Generation adidas Cup began Wednesday, as 16 teams in both the U-15 and U-17 age groups hit the business end of the competition in Bradenton, Florida. Generation adidas Cup: Philadelphia Union U-15s beat Arsenal for quarterfinal berth | MLSSoccer.com

Most players, if they had one goal and two assists through their team’s first five games of the 2023 MLS season, would be somewhat satisfied. LAFC forward Carlos Vela is not like most players. LAFC star Carlos Vela expects "way better" from himself | MLSSoccer.com

The new franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League will begin play in the 2024 season. Bay Area awarded NWSL expansion team in 2024; location to be determined - NBC Sports Bay Area

Investment firm Sixth Street leads an ownership group ready to spend $125M on a new NWSL Bay Area franchise. What the record-breaking expansion fee means for new NWSL media rights - Stars and Stripes FC

Jun Endo was growing up Fukushima, Japan, when the 2011 earthquake caused radioactive fallout, forcing her indoors. That’s where she bloomed. An earthquake shaped Jun Endo's path to the NWSL, World Cup

Through Play Proud’s curriculum, clubs across North America are enacting meaningful changes beyond superficial shows of support. Gotham FC, Detroit City among North American clubs working toward genuine inclusivity with Common Goal - The Athletic

USA

MLS players will dominate the US men’s national team squad that will host Mexico for a new annual friendly on April 19 in Arizona, interim head coach Anthony Hudson has confirmed to reporters, due in large part to the match falling outside of FIFA international windows. Balogun recruitment? Chicharito return? USMNT, Mexico coaches address rivalry | MLSSoccer.com

World

The Women’s Super League title race has never been so exciting. Going into the closing stages of the season, the top four teams are separated by just three points. Manchester United lead the way with 41, while Chelsea are on 40 with a game in hand. Arsenal and Manchester City are both on 38, with Arsenal having played a game less. Assessing the WSL title race: Where do the top four teams stand? – Equalizer Soccer

The FA were forced into an embarrassing climbdown after attempting to join in an online bandwagon. FA admits error in WSL 'Barbie' gaffe

Nantes reached a second straight French Cup final as Ludovic Blas’ brilliant goal gave the holders a 1-0 last-four victory over Lyon on Wednesday. Nantes started brightly on Wednesday as they continued their bid for a fifth French Cup. Holders Nantes down Lyon to reach French Cup final

The last game Dean oversaw as a VAR came in Leicester’s 4-1 win against Tottenham. Mike Dean hasn't been appointed Premier League VAR in two months due to 'performance levels': report | FourFourTwo

David Moyes says he is confident he has the support of the West Ham board despite a 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle that leaves his side outside of the relegation zone only on goal difference. David Moyes: West Ham manager confident of position despite Newcastle thrashing - BBC Sport

Frank Lampard is set to be appointed interim Chelsea manager until the end of the season - just over two years after the club sacked him. Frank Lampard: Chelsea set to name ex-manager as boss until end of the season - BBC Sport

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin criticises supporters of the European Super League, comparing them to the wolf in Little Red Riding Hood. European Super League: Supporters of breakaway 'like wolf in Little Red Riding Hood' - BBC Sport

Lawyers acting on behalf of Liverpool supporters caught up in the chaos at last season’s Champions League final in Paris have formally filed almost 900 claims against Uefa. Lawyers file 887 claims against Uefa by Liverpool fans over Paris final chaos | Liverpool | The Guardian

Romelu Lukaku has urged Serie A to take action after he was racially abused during Internazionale’s Coppa Italia draw at Juventus. Inter’s Romelu Lukaku demands action after racist abuse at Juventus | Romelu Lukaku | The Guardian

Signed after the club missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk, the Belgian has provided seven assists to boost Arsenal’s title chase. Think January signings don’t work? Look at Trossard’s impact on Arsenal | Arsenal | The Guardian

The women’s soccer team said its players would not wear white shorts at the World Cup this summer, acknowledging the concern that some players had expressed about period leaks. New Zealand’s Soccer Team Abandons White Shorts, Citing Period Anxiety - The New York Times

Piqué won a World Cup and lost a pop star as he built a multimillion-dollar side business. Now he has quit the sport that made him famous to build a better version of it. Gerard Piqué’s Kings League Has Seen Soccer’s Future - The New York Times

Peruvian soccer official Manuel Burga was banned for life by FIFA for the second time despite being acquitted of racketeering in a United States federal court. FIFA said Tuesday that its ethics judges ruled again that Burga “participated in bribery schemes” that implicated a swath of South American soccer leaders in an American investigation that led to a 2017 trial in Brooklyn. Peruvian soccer official gets 2nd FIFA life ban for bribes | AP News

Earlier this season, one fan was seen wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” above the number 88, which is a numerical code for ‘Heil Hitler’. Lazio Handed Suspended Partial Stadium Ban for Fan Behavior

Lionel Messi is considering a move that would see him join Al Hilal, the city rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr FC, a source told ESPN. Lionel Messi move to Saudi increasingly likely - source

Dutch Cup semifinal between Feyenoord and Ajax was suspended for 28 minutes after an object thrown from the crowd hit the head of Davy Klaassen. Ajax's Davy Klaassen injured by object thrown from crowd in Dutch Cup semifinal

What’s on TV?

11:00 AM - West Ham United U17 vs Southampton U17 - FA Youth Cup - ESPN+

1:40 PM - Guatemala vs Costa Rica - Beach Soccer - ESPN+

2:55 PM - Bahamas vs USA - Beach Soccer - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Richmond Kickers vs Cleveland SC - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report App, YouTube

4:10 PM - Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago - Beach Soccer - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Peru U17 vs Argentina U17 - Sudamericano U-17 - FS2

5:40 PM - USA vs Belize - Beach Soccer - ESPN+

6:55 PM - Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador - Beach Soccer - ESPN+