U.S. Open Cup Draw: Sounders will host San Diego Loyal

The Seattle Sounders will host the San Diego Loyal of the USL Championship in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on April 25 or 26, at Starfire Stadium. It marks the first time the Sounders have ever played Loyal in a competitive match. The draw for the third round was held on Thursday, with the Sounders in a pot that also included the USL Championship’s Orange County SC and the Portland Timbers.

This is the earliest the Sounders have entered the tournament since 2009 when they also entered in the third round after having to beat Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids in qualifying.

Although the Sounders are one of the most successful teams in Open Cup history with four titles and a 23-7-4 record during their MLS era, they have failed to advance in any of the last three tournaments they’ve entered. Their most recent disappointment came last year when they fell in the 11th round of a penalty shootout with the San Jose Earthquakes. That also marked just the second time in their entire history — including USL — they failed to advance when play at Starfire Stadium. The Sounders have a 21-1-2 all-time record at the Tukwila facility with their only loss coming in the infamous Red Card Wedding.

The winning teams would be entered in another draw before Fourth Round play happens.