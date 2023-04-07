Major Link Soccer: MLS joins leagues around the world breaking fasts during play

The video game version of the soccer wars started with FIFA releasing a simple mobile game. EA’s entry releases in July and the top domestic leagues are in it.

EA SPORTS FC is the next chapter in The World’s Game. Join the club this July.

EA's new soccer game has multiple league partnerships (including MLS) plus several Champions Leagues already signed on

MLS

The Columbus Dispatch: MLS adds rule allowing breaks for players fasting during Ramadan

River City Ramble podcast Throw In – Seattle Sounders Preview – River City Ramble

MLS offer to Messi can't compete with PSG and Al-Hilal wages

Spanish reporter Guillem Ballague has claimed that Inter Miami and MLS can't offer Lionel Messi better wages than PSG or Al Hilal.

Javier Morales climbs from Inter Miami academy to first team: "You do everything" | MLSSoccer.com

As a player, Javier Morales had the world at his feet. The gold standard in MLS playmakers for the better part of a decade, he was a two-time All-Star and key member of the Real Salt Lake sides that won the 2009 MLS Cup and reached the finals of the

ASN article: After revamping their youth pipeline, Revolution seeing the benefits - led by Buck

other men’s club soccer

Nine Key USL Championship Stories from the Second Round of the Open Cup

“VerDos” Brings the Energy at Fraction of the Price: It’s well worth a trip to see Austin FC II in action - Sports - The Austin Chronicle

VerDos host Defiance Friday night at 5 pm PT on MLS Season Pass

Brazilians are increasingly taking their talents to the NWSL, eager to learn and prepare for the World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

Eight Brazilian national team players now compete in the NWSL, second only to Canada among internationals.

United States national teams

How do World Cup favourites look ahead of final tune-ups?

April's friendlies will be the last chance for teams to gauge what they have before this summer's World Cup, so what are the favourites working on?

USWNT World Cup roster predictions: Who will and won’t make it? – Equalizer Soccer

The United States women’s national team begins the final stage of its World Cup preparation with a pair of games against the Republic of Ireland over the next week. U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski will be looking to obtain further clarity regarding his squad in these friendly games in this final international window before he selects his World Cup roster.

USWNT 2023 Friendlies: Scouting Republic of Ireland - Stars and Stripes FC

The USWNT hosts two friendlies against a European opponent.

other international soccer

Wales 4-1 Northern Ireland: Jess Fishlock stars as hosts win comfortably - BBC Sport

Jess Fishlock stars as Wales breezed past Northern Ireland 4-1 in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Puget Sound soccer

MLS NEXT Pro Top 10 Power Rankings: Matchday 2 | MLSNEXTPro.com

Defiance are in 8th, which is 3 spots lower than their raw standings and silly.

Seattle Sounders FC Renew StatsBomb Partnership - StatsBomb | Data Champions

StatsBomb has renewed a deal to provide its advanced performance data and analytical services to Seattle Sounders FC.

Why OL Reign has the best NWSL defense: Tactical analysis | ESPN

It's not just that OL Reign has talented players like Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe. Coach Laura Harvey's tactics are tough to break down.

Unsung Heroes - An NWSL Series: Matchday 2 - All For XI

The next installment in our series highlights Lauren Milliet and Olivia Van der Jagt’s contributions this past week.

What to watch this weekend

Friday

10:00 am PT — Lecce men vs Napoli in Serie A play on Paramount+

5:00 pm PT — Austin II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass (not free)

Saturday

9:30 am PT — Southampton men vs Manchester City in Premier League play on NBC, Universo, NBCSports.com

11:00 am PT — Chicago Red Stars vs Mexico in a friendly on TUDN

11:30 am PT — USWNT vs Ireland Republic on TNT and Universo

11:45 am PT — Lazio men vs Juventus in Serie A play on CBS Sports Net and Paramount+

2:00 pm PT — San Diego Loyal vs FC Tulsa in USL Championship play on ESPN+. Start scouting the Sounders Open Cup opponent.

4:30 pm PT — Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC in MLS play on FOX, FOX Deportes and Apple TV (free)

7:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs St. Louis City in MLS play on Apple TV (free)

Sunday

6:00 am PT — Leeds United men vs Crystal Palace in Premier League play on USA Network and Universo

10:30 am PT — Hoffenheim men vs Schalke 04 in Bundesliga play on ESPN+

5:05 pm PT — Santos Laguna men vs Pachuca in Liga MX play on FS1 and FOX Deportes

