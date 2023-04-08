Sounders vs. St. Louis City, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

FULLTIME: The Seattle Sounders delivered perhaps their biggest statement win of the season, running away from St. Louis City SC in the second half to secure a 3-0 win on Saturday and move to the top of the Western Conference. After a scoreless first half, the Sounders came out much stronger in the second half and got a well-deserved lead on an absolute rocket from Josh Atencio. Raúl Ruidíaz followed up with his first goal of the season a few minutes later and they closed out the scoring on an own-goal off a corner kick.

This marks the latest the Sounders have led the Western Conference since ending the week of July 2, 2021 in first.

SOUNDERS 3, ST. LOUIS CITY 0: Nicolás Lodeiro whipped in a corner kick that Jordan Morris headed across goal and then off a St. Louis City defender for an own-goal.

Make it three @jacksonragen12 forces a St. Louis CITY own goal! pic.twitter.com/LrQzPGUfxj — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 9, 2023

SOUNDERS 2, ST. LOUIS CITY 0: Raúl Ruidíaz added a second goal, cleaning up a mess in front of goal. It’s was his first goal of the season.

Our Scoring Machine @RaulRuidiazM makes it 2-0!!!! pic.twitter.com/tcPEkevnc7 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 9, 2023

SOUNDERS 1, ST. LOUIS CITY 0: Josh Atencio scored his first MLS goal in amazing style, hitting a perfect shot from 25 yards out that gave Roman Bürki no chance. It was Atencio’s first professional goal since 2019.

HAVE A HIT.



Josh Atencio scores the first @MLS goal of his career! pic.twitter.com/ArmdNwVuIr — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 9, 2023

LINEUPS: Jordan Morris and Léo Chú will get another opportunity build on their impressive partnership against St. Louis City. The big change to the lineup from a week ago is the absence of João Paulo, who suffered a hamstring injury. Josh Atencio will start in his place.

It probably wasn’t what anyone expected when they first looked at the schedule, but today’s match between the Seattle Sounders and St. Louis City SC is a genuine top-of-the-table clash. The expansion club started the season 5-0-0 before losing their first game of the season last week against Minnesota United, while the Sounders are two points behind at 4-1-1 and riding a two-game winning streak. These are also the top two scoring teams in the league and teams with the top two goal differentials.

City has done most of their work with a high-energy pressing system that has led to many of their 15 goals, which have been scored by eight different players. The Sounders have mixed up their style a bit more and are led by the dynamic duo of Jordan Morris (league-leading 8 goals) and Léo Chú (league-leading 5 assists).

Notes

The only player to score nine goals in his first seven games of a MLS season was Edson Buddle, who managed that feat in 2010. Jordan Morris currently has eight goals through his first six games, tied for the second-fastest start in MLS history.

This will be the 11th time the Sounders have hosted an expansion team in their first season. The Sounders are 5-1-4 in those games, with the lone loss coming against LAFC in 2018.

The Sounders have not yet allowed a goal in their first three home games. The last time they went four straight without allowing a goal at home was in 2015.

With his next appearance, Stefan Frei will break Osvaldo Alonso’s MLS club record for starts.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: João Paulo (right hamstring tightness); Kelyn Rowe (left hamstring strain); Dylan Teves (right hamstring strain)

OUT: None

St. Louis

QUESTIONABLE: Rasmus Alm (knee)

OUT: Joakim Nilsson (knee)

Officials

REF: Rubiel Vazquez; AR1: Micheal Barwegen; AR2: Ben Pilgrim; 4TH: Mike Rottersman; VAR: Edvin Jurisevic; AVAR: Cameron Blanchard.

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Francisco River & Diego Arrioja)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Y

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Y

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis City; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.