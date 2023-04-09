Sounders vs. St. Louis City: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders made their biggest statement yet of 2023, thoroughly dominating previously first-place St. Louis City in the second half to win 3-0 on Saturday. After a scoreless first half in which chances were tough to come by for either team, Josh Atencio broke the stalemate with a blast from 25 yards out. That was quickly followed by Raúl Ruidíaz’s first goal of 2023 and the Sounders closed out the score with an own-goal in the 89th minute.

It was the Sounders’ fourth-straight home shutout, tying a franchise record they set in 2015. Their 16 points through seven games is also one point off their best-ever start, which was set in 2021.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – St. Louis CITY SC 0

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Mike Rottersman

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 31,789

Weather: 55 degrees and light rain

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Josh Atencio (Nico Lodeiro) 65’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz 71’

SEA – Own Goal (Jake Nerwinski) 89’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

STL – Lucas Bartlett (caution) 6’

SEA – Yeimar (caution) 38’

STL – Tim Parker (caution) 84’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Héber 82’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Albert Rusnák, Josh Atencio (Obed Vargas 90’), Cristian Roldan, Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Raúl Ruidíaz 61’); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Ethan Dobbelaere, Fredy Montero, Sota Kitahara, Xavier Arreaga

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 6

Offside: 8

Saves: 2

St. Louis CITY SC – Roman Bürki; Jake Nerwinski, Kyle Hiebert, Lucas Bartlett (Isak Jensen 74’), Tim Parker; Eduard Löewen (Tomas Ostrák 74’), John Nelson, Indiana Vassilev, Miguel Perez (Njabulo Blom 64’, Célio Pompeu 78’); João Klauss, Nicholas Gioacchini (Sam Adeniran 74’)

Substitutes not used: Jared Stroud, Josh Yaro, Selmir Pidro, Ben Lundt

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 4

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES: SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 3 – ST. LOUIS CITY SC 0

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On Stefan Frei’s record tonight:

“I don’t do openers all that often, but I think this is an appropriate start to the press conference and your questions. You know, Ozzie Alonso was an icon for this club, started on 2009, I loved Ozzie for a lot of different reasons, tenacity, his spirit helped us win many, many games, a competitive guy, a good captain. Did a lot of great things for the club and he left our club…but Stef Frei tonight passed Ozzie for starts, I think Ozzie still has it on appearances, but Stef is now the all-time leader in starts for this club and a lot of similarities between the two players. Stef is tenacious, such a good professional, top-notch goalkeeper, you know, has done so many good things for this club. I just wanted to start tonight by saying congratulations to Stef and what an accomplishment. Two icons of the club, Ozzie, and Stef, and you know, I couldn’t be prouder for actually of both of them but tonight is your night Stef. Congratulations.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER JOSH ATENCIO

On scoring his first MLS goal:

“It was awesome. I definitely blacked out a little bit right there. It took Jordan [Morris] celebrating, coming over to hug me for me to realize it went in. It was awesome but more importantly I’m happy we were able to get three points and keep a clean sheet at home.”

SOUNDERS FC GOALKEEPER STEFAN FREI

On how it feels to set club all-competition starts record:

“It’s an honor. [Osvaldo Alonso] is a freaking legend. I’m honored. I’m proud of it too, to be able to play for a while now. I feel like my teammates always say, ‘Oh you’re a goalkeeper you can play until you’re 42.’ Trust me, it doesn’t come that easy. Your body lets you know when you get older. I’m proud of that. I’m happy because I’ve had so many good people around me that have helped me get to this point. I’m extremely fortunate. My family, my wife, my mom, my brother. All those people. Friends and especially teammates and coaches. I had a bit of a reboot when I came from Toronto. Only thanks to people that really believed in me and allowed me to find my own self-belief again and help me grow. I appreciate it.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER NICOLÁS LODEIRO

On his thoughts on the victory:

“I feel very happy for the result. More happy for the team and for the clean sheet and for everything tonight. Amazing game, very tough. We played well. Especially in the second half.”

On how they played well against the press:

“We knew they have a really good team. Defensively and offensively very compact. Very dynamic. The motivation tonight for us was to be patient. We know they press and maybe sometimes they play better than us but in the end with the patience and the clean sheet we knew in one moment we can score because we have great players, both starting and on the bench.”