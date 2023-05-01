Major Link Soccer: Suffering Kansas City

OL Reign and the Seattle Sounders both claimed hard-fought road draws on the weekend, although just how they came about couldn’t have been more different. Liverpool won a weird one against Tottenham thanks to a last minute Diogo Jota goal. Bella Bixby saved the Portland Thorns’ blushes with a beautiful back heel that earned a draw for the top team in the NWSL. Meanwhile in MLS Sporting Kansas City can’t do much other than blush as they barrel through the opening third of the season without a win.

Seattle

She also co-owned the Capitol Hill bars Montana and Nacho Borracho. RIP Rachel Marshall of Rachel’s Ginger Beer - Eater Seattle

After going down by two goals in the first half, OL Reign scored twice in the second to earn a draw against Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League’s 1000th regular season match. OL Reign earn comeback draw in NWSL's 1,000th game - The Washington Post

Canadian Jordyn Huitema scored the tying goal for OL Reign in the 90th minute of a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville FC in Kentucky on Saturday night. Canadian forward Huitema's late goal for OL Reign forces draw with Racing Louisville FC | CBC Sports

A road shutout in Sandy Utah is an objectively good result, but it sure felt like there was more to be had on offer. RECAP: Sounders secure road point in scoreless draw at Real Salt Lake | Seattle Sounders

Megan Rapinoe’s sensational free kick for OL Reign on Saturday came as no surprise to USWNT teammate Kristie Mewis. Kristie Mewis explains Megan Rapinoe’s ‘scary’ free-kick technique

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Defiance remain one of the best to watch in Next Pro. Top Games 2 Watch: Matchday 6 | MLSNEXTPro.com

Nashville SC beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, with reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar setting up all three goals. Recap: Nashville cruise past Atlanta in Mukhtar masterclass - Broadway Sports Media

Peter Vermes may actually find out just how secure his position actually is as Sporting Kansas City reach 10 games without a win to start the season. Sporting Kansas City reach 10 games winless: "I don't know how you fix it" | MLSSoccer.com

Inter Miami snapped their six-game winless streak with a win on the road against league darlings Columbus Crew. Josef benched, Campana “sensational”: Inter Miami end lengthy losing streak | MLSSoccer.com

Chicago Fire are officially potatoes after their latest collapse. Groundhog Day: Chicago Fire's latest late collapse is "just ridiculous" | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Goals by Mikayla Cluff, Haley McCutcheon, and Adriana lift the Pride to their first win of the year. Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave FC: Final Score 3-1 as Pride Claim First Win of 2023 – The Mane Land

Debinha scored a pair of goals within a four-minute span in the second half and the Kansas City Current downed Gotham 2-0 on Sunday. It was the second straight regular-season victory for the Current, who started the year with three straight losses. Debinha scores both goals in 2-0 Current win over Gotham | AP News

Bella Bixby scored a late equalizer for the Portland Thorns against Angel City as the goalkeeper provided a finish any striker would be proud of. Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bixby scores late NWSL equalizer

Something has to be done to stem the tide of the ongoing ACL issue in women’s football. Janine Beckie calls for resources amid women's soccer's ACL crisis

NC Courage came away with a win against the Houston Dash following a three-hour weather delay that started just after the start of the second half. Courage win ‘abandoned’ NWSL game after three-hour weather delay

USA

Tim Ream will unfortunately miss time with Fulham due to a broken arm suffered against Manchester City after starting every Premier League game of the season. Tim Ream injury: Fulham and USMNT star suffers arm issue

Reports surfaced Thursday night that the Raptors had sought permission from the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces to interview Hammon after firing Nick Nurse. Why the Raptors should hire Becky Hammon as head coach | The Star

Global men’s soccer

Everton’s Fan Advisory Board (FAB) has issued a notice of no confidence in club chairman Bill Kenwright and called for owner Farhad Moshiri to reveal his plans to bolster the relegation-threatened side’s board. Everton fan board issues ‘no confidence’ verdict in Bill Kenwright and makes Farhad Moshiri plea - The Athletic

The Vesuvius national park authority in Naples, Italy, has announced it will be closing access to the live volcano on Saturday, ahead of Napoli’s potential title-winning game on Sunday. Mount Vesuvius park closes access to volcano after Napoli fans plan to fake an eruption after potential title victory | CNN

Japan and Saudi Arabia test two different approaches. How to become a football powerhouse | The Economist

Games don’t get much more outrageous than Sunday’s between Liverpool and Tottenham. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Dramatic Victory Over Tottenham - The Liverpool Offside

A point and goal differential are all that stand between Leeds and the relegation zone with only four games left to play. Match Recap: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United - Through It All Together

Barcelona beat their chests in a dominant win over Betis. The Barcelona band is back together and having fun - Barca Blaugranes

Having already resigned from his role with Tottenham, Fabio Paratici has had his total ban from football slightly lessened after an appeal. Fabio Paratici has 30-month ban partially reduced allowing him to continue to work in football - The Athletic

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Blackburn Rovers vs. Luton Town (Championship) - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Mallorca vs. Athletic Club (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Leicester City vs. Everton (Premier League) - USA

12:00 PM - Sevilla vs. Girona (La Liga) - ESPN+

6:06 PM - Monterrey vs. America (Liga MX Femenil) - FOX Deportes