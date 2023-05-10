LA Galaxy vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders come into tonight’s U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match riding a 11-game unbeaten streak against the LA Galaxy. The last time the Galaxy beat the Sounders was on Sept. 23, 2018, which also happens to be the only time they’ve beaten the Sounders in the Brian Schmetzer era.

Of course, all that history has been in MLS play, which this match is not. This will be the fourth time the Sounders have played the Galaxy in the Open Cup during the MLS era, having gone 2-1-0 in those previous meetings. The last time they played was in 2016, when the Galaxy came-from-behind to win 4-2.

Given that the Sounders just played on Sunday and have another league game on Saturday, the expectation is that they will use a heavily rotated lineup. Chances are, there will only be one holdover starter and maybe three others who even played in the Sounders’ previous game.

The Galaxy will come into this game with an extra day of rest and an additional day to prepare for their next match, which will likely allow them to use a few more regular starters than the Sounders.

Notes

The Sounders got here by beating San Diego Loyal 5-4 in the previous round. Fredy Montero scored two goals while Ethan Dobbelaere, Paul Rothrock and Reed Baker-Whiting each scored one. The Sounders lead the Western Conference and are 6-3-2 in MLS play this year.

This will be the Galaxy’s first Open Cup game this year. They were one of eight MLS teams to earn a bye into the Round of 32 courtesy of finishing 2022 in the top 4 of the Western Conference. They are currently 1-6-3 and are 13th in the 14-team Western Conference.

The Sounders signed Cody Baker, Eythor Bjørgolfsson, Georgi Minoungou, Paul Rothrock, Travian Sousa and Hal Uderitz to short-term loan agreements and will be eligible to play tonight.

How to Watch

Match date/time: Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 PM PT

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Streaming English: CBS Sports Golazo Network (Josh Eastern)

Watch it online: PlutoTV, CBSSports.com, Paramount+

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Brad Evans)

Is this game available to stream for free? Y

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at LA Galaxy; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.