Major Link Soccer: Leo Messi to Al-Hilal is not done yet.

Seattle

The 49th Seattle International Film Festival is here — don’t waste a night out by eating bad food. Where to Eat at SIFF 2023 - Eater Seattle

Prior to OL Reign’s match against the Houston Dash on May 6th, OL Reign recognized Luna Zhang, Founder, mentor, researcher and professor at the University of Washington. OL Reign Legend: Luna Zhang, Founder – Mentor, Researcher and Professor at the University of Washington — OL Reign

Former OL Reign GM and current Tacoma Star, Nick Perera did this.

Absolutely, positively insane goal for the US by the @MASLarena's own Nick Perera in the CONCACAF beach soccer championships. Have watched this about 20 times at this point. @SportsCenter @herculezg @SebiSalazarFUT pic.twitter.com/3dxOIwK7XV — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) May 9, 2023

MLS/USL

MLS NEXT Flex will occur May 12-16 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Maryland, featuring the best 256 teams in MLS NEXT looking to clinch a berth in the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. MLS NEXT clubs look to clinch postseason berth at MLS NEXT Flex | MLSSoccer.com

Twelve MLS teams are in action Tuesday night in the US Open Cup, with Charlotte FC ensuring there will be a new champion after eliminating 2022 winners Orlando City SC to move into the Round of 16. Champs bounced! Charlotte send Orlando City SC packing in US Open Cup Round of 32 | MLSSoccer.com

Goals four minutes apart in the first half lifted CF Montréal to a 2-1 win over MLS rival Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals at BMO Field Tuesday night. Canadian Championship: CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals | MLSSoccer.com

The Vancouver Whitecaps have denied interest in Diego Lainez after reports in Mexico linked the MLS club with a move for the Tigres man. Lainez transfer: Whitecaps deny reports on Mexico winger

Former Sounder Trey Muse is the Player of the Week. Sam Adeniran makes the best XI. USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 9

Press says she never took her eyes of returning in time for the World Cup, but the window is rapidly closing. Christen Press hopes to return to training soon following rehab from torn ACL – Equalizer Soccer

Angel City’s Madison Hammond is giving herself grace as she balances being one-of-one and one-of-XI. Angel City’s Madison Hammond is much more than ‘the first Native American in NWSL’ - The Athletic

The National Women’s Soccer League, which already has plans to expand to 14 teams in 2024, is not done growing, commissioner Jessica Berman said. NWSL plans to expand to 16 teams in 2026 - commissioner - ESPN

Berman told the Washington Post that the league’s next round of expansion talks will start later this year. She gave no hints as to which cities the league wants. NWSL expansion for 2026 to add two more teams, commissioner Jessica Berman says

NWSL highlights and analysis of great goals from Alyssa Thompson and the Portland Thorns, thoughts on Chicago Red Stars struggles. NWSL Take-Off: Rodman, Thompson goals among highlights

Crystal Dunn and the Portland Thorns got a 3-3 draw at the North Carolina Courage, goals and highlights from a wild NWSL contest. Crystal Dunn hits brace as Portland Thorns, NC Courage draw

It was a moment in the making for months. On Saturday night in Orlando, Thembi Kgatlana shared a high five with teammate Wang Shuang, touched the Exploria Stadium grass and sprinted into the game. Thembi Kgatlana's long-awaited return to action in Orlando 'was an achievement' - Racing Louisville FC

USA

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a swap deal as he could be heading to Napoli, while Juventus are also reportedly interested. Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus - Reports

Feast your eyes on all the video clips from this weekend. USMNT film room: El Tren keeps rolling, kids in MLS - Stars and Stripes FC

For the first time in quite a while, Brian McBride is a free agent. Brian McBride: USA roster a "delicate situation" for U-20 World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Only club play remains for the final roster evaluation, so which players are trending up or down? USWNT World Cup roster stock watch: Ashley Sanchez on the way up, Midge Purce looking for late push - CBSSports.com

Three Teams Will Qualify to 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup; U-20 WYNT Will Face Panama, Jamaica and Canada in Group A Play. Kevins Names USA Roster For 2023 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship In The Dominican Republic | U.S. Soccer Official Website

Melanie Barcenas, Alyssa Thompson and other NWSL teenagers are taking the league by storm and could be the foundational future of the USWNT. Melanie Barcenas and the NWSL teens in the USWNT's future

World

Wolves have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control fans after homophobic chanting in last month’s game against Chelsea. Wolves charged by FA over fans’ alleged homophobic chants at Chelsea match | Wolverhampton Wanderers | The Guardian

Kevin de Bruyne remains the brilliant football brain behind Manchester City’s operation on the pitch after their draw at Real Madrid, says Phil McNulty. Real Madrid 1-1 Man City: 'If Erling Haaland doesn't get you, Kevin de Bruyne will' - BBC Sport

Suspicion and frustration flared into crowd unrest and, in the background, an iconic image of a historic rivalry was captured. Champions League: 'Something like a war' - Inter & AC Milan's 2005 quarter-final battle - BBC Sport

The Brazil international was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on 30 December. Dani Alves still in jail over sexual assault accusation as Spanish court denies bail | Soccer | The Guardian

Burnley and Sheffield United sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League and all eyes are now on the 4 teams who are in the Championship playoffs. Premier League promotion: Who is in the Championship playoffs?

Millwall’s hopes of a Premier League challenge are dashed after they surrendered a two-goal lead and lost 4-3 against Blackburn. Ben Brereton Díaz caps Blackburn comeback as Millwall miss playoffs | Championship | The Guardian

Eintracht Frankfurt will part company with their Europa League-winning coach Oliver Glasner at the end of the season, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. Glasner led Frankfurt to a first European trophy in 42 years last May by winning the Europa League final over Rangers at the end of his first season in charge. Frankfurt and coach Glasner to part ways after German Cup final

Rumors have swirled around a nine-figure offer to the PSG star. Lionel Messi's father denies star has deal with Saudi Arabia to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Here’s the latest..... Messi’s dad issues statement on star’s future amid Barcelona, Al-Hilal transfer rumors - Barca Blaugranes

J.J. Watt said he took part in a pub crawl in Burnley as “research” after he became a minority investor in the Premier League-bound football club. J.J. Watt takes part in Burnley pub crawl for 'research' - ESPN

The Toffees took a big step towards salvation by smashing in 5 goals en route to an unbelievable away victory. 5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Incredible Battering of Brighton - Royal Blue Mersey

This is a massive swing for Bayern Munich. Update: ESPN confirms Bayern Munich Frauen set to oust Real Madrid, Lyon, Angel City for superstar duo - Bavarian Football Works

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Trinidad and Tobago vs Dominican Republic - CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship - FS2

10:30 AM - USA vs Panama - CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship - FS2

11:30 AM - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal - Women’s Super League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Milan vs Internazionale - UEFA Champions League - CBS, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Guadeloupe vs Turks and Caicos Islands - CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship - FS2

3:00 PM - Santos vs Bahia - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs América Mineiro - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Internacional vs Athletico-PR - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Loudoun United vs Columbus Crew - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report, YouTube

4:00 PM - FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC - US Open Cup - CBS All Access

4:00 PM - Flamengo vs Goiás - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Cuiabá vs Atlético Mineiro - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Washington Spirit vs Orlando Pride - NWSL Challenge Cup - CBS Sports Network

5:00 PM - Birmingham Legion vs Memphis 901 - US Open Cup - YouTube

5:30 PM - Houston Dynamo vs Sporting KC - US Open Cup - YouTube

5:30 PM - Nashville SC vs Dallas - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report, YouTube

5:30 PM - Palmeiras vs Grêmio - Brasileirão - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs Fluminense - Brasileirão - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Austin vs New Mexico United - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report, YouTube

7:00 PM - Los Angeles II vs St. Louis City II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Pass on Apple TV

7:30 PM - LA Galaxy vs Sounders FC - US Open Cup - CBS All Access

7:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report, YouTube

8:00 PM - Atlético San Luis vs América - Liga MX - TUDN, UniMas