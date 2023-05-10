Well, that happened. I didn’t see the match in person due to being at the wedding of SaH’s very own Jacob Landsberg. That turned out to be a fortuitous decision, as the division-leading Seattle Sounders (playing at home where they hadn’t conceded all year) somehow bungled a match against the worst (and, prior to this match, winless) team in the league, losing 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City. I did go back and watch the match, but knowing how rough it was, and watching another complete disaster (at least the first half) where the team is once again set up in a cute formation with a bunch of guys moved around that just didn’t work was tough. I didn’t really have the heart to put a lot of angry words down about players, but I did rate truthfully. If you watched, you know that some people played badly out of position, and others played badly in position, and others didn’t play because of myriad illnesses and injuries that culminated in whatever the hell that was on Sunday. Please feel free to skip this week’s ratings, or enjoy these Seattle Sounders versus Sporting Kansas City haikus (crykus, if you will).

Goalkeeper

Stefan Frei – 6 | Community – 5.5

Stef was just okay

Didn’t help the defense much

Should have saved second

Defense

Alex Roldan –4 | Community – 4.1

Why is he on left?

Beaten badly all first half

Better in second

Jackson Ragen – 5 | Community – 5.2

Struggled with movement

Yeimar had to cover him

Midfield disconnect

Yeimar – 6 | Community – 5.4

Strongest defender

Often had to play sweeper

Clean passing all match

Reed Baker-Whiting – 5 | Community – 4.5 (Off 57’ for Baker)

Best first half player

MLS ready wingback?

Positive outing

Defensive Midfield

Obed Vargas – 5 | Community – 5.0 (off 84’ for Teves)

Can’t connect forward

Midfield defense disaster

Where’s Atencio?

Albert Rusnák – 5 | Community – 5.4

No mid chemistry

First touch still clean but wasted

Had buildup passes

Attacking Midfield

Léo Chú – 5 | Community – 5.3 (off 57’ for Montero)

Needed more service

Unable to find much space

Hope not too broken

Héber – 5 | Community – 4.6

Passing creation

Again played midfield okay

Second rate Nico

Nico Lodeiro – 6 | Community – 5.1

Weird winger attempt

Needed in center badly

Played fine made PK

Forward

Jordan Morris – 5 | Community – 5.6

Couldn’t get behind

Needs consistent position

Finishing rate cooled

Substitutes

Fredy Montero – 6 (MOTM) | Community – 6.2 (MOTM) (on 57’ for Chú)

Lone offensive spark

Created goal from nothing

Active with impact

Cody Baker – 5 | Community – 5.5 (on 57’ for Baker-Whiting)

Allowed better shape

Looked solid in left defense

Missed chance to Fredy

Dylan Teves – 5 | Community – 4.9 (on 84’ for Vargas)

Active on the ball

Connected in possession

Still gets lost at times

Referee

Victor Rivas – 5 | Community – 4.9

Straightforward ref job

Penalty call was correct

Alex lucky late

Sporting Kansas City MOTM

Alan Pulido

Finally opens account

Thommy was better

Bonus

Landsberg Wedding — 10

Salmon bites were great

Perfect Whidbey Island day

Mazel tov, you two

Next up:

Midweek Open Cup

Weekend spent in Houston heat

Limericks next time