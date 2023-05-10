Well, that happened. I didn’t see the match in person due to being at the wedding of SaH’s very own Jacob Landsberg. That turned out to be a fortuitous decision, as the division-leading Seattle Sounders (playing at home where they hadn’t conceded all year) somehow bungled a match against the worst (and, prior to this match, winless) team in the league, losing 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City. I did go back and watch the match, but knowing how rough it was, and watching another complete disaster (at least the first half) where the team is once again set up in a cute formation with a bunch of guys moved around that just didn’t work was tough. I didn’t really have the heart to put a lot of angry words down about players, but I did rate truthfully. If you watched, you know that some people played badly out of position, and others played badly in position, and others didn’t play because of myriad illnesses and injuries that culminated in whatever the hell that was on Sunday. Please feel free to skip this week’s ratings, or enjoy these Seattle Sounders versus Sporting Kansas City haikus (crykus, if you will).
Goalkeeper
Stefan Frei – 6 | Community – 5.5
Stef was just okay
Didn’t help the defense much
Should have saved second
Defense
Alex Roldan –4 | Community – 4.1
Why is he on left?
Beaten badly all first half
Better in second
Jackson Ragen – 5 | Community – 5.2
Struggled with movement
Yeimar had to cover him
Midfield disconnect
Yeimar – 6 | Community – 5.4
Strongest defender
Often had to play sweeper
Clean passing all match
Reed Baker-Whiting – 5 | Community – 4.5 (Off 57’ for Baker)
Best first half player
MLS ready wingback?
Positive outing
Defensive Midfield
Obed Vargas – 5 | Community – 5.0 (off 84’ for Teves)
Can’t connect forward
Midfield defense disaster
Where’s Atencio?
Albert Rusnák – 5 | Community – 5.4
No mid chemistry
First touch still clean but wasted
Had buildup passes
Attacking Midfield
Léo Chú – 5 | Community – 5.3 (off 57’ for Montero)
Needed more service
Unable to find much space
Hope not too broken
Héber – 5 | Community – 4.6
Passing creation
Again played midfield okay
Second rate Nico
Nico Lodeiro – 6 | Community – 5.1
Weird winger attempt
Needed in center badly
Played fine made PK
Forward
Jordan Morris – 5 | Community – 5.6
Couldn’t get behind
Needs consistent position
Finishing rate cooled
Substitutes
Fredy Montero – 6 (MOTM) | Community – 6.2 (MOTM) (on 57’ for Chú)
Lone offensive spark
Created goal from nothing
Active with impact
Cody Baker – 5 | Community – 5.5 (on 57’ for Baker-Whiting)
Allowed better shape
Looked solid in left defense
Missed chance to Fredy
Dylan Teves – 5 | Community – 4.9 (on 84’ for Vargas)
Active on the ball
Connected in possession
Still gets lost at times
Referee
Victor Rivas – 5 | Community – 4.9
Straightforward ref job
Penalty call was correct
Alex lucky late
Sporting Kansas City MOTM
Alan Pulido
Finally opens account
Thommy was better
Bonus
Landsberg Wedding — 10
Salmon bites were great
Perfect Whidbey Island day
Mazel tov, you two
Next up:
Midweek Open Cup
Weekend spent in Houston heat
Limericks next time
