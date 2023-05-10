Obed Vargas is youngest player named to USA’s U-20 World Cup roster

Obed Vargas has officially been named to the United States men’s U-20 World Cup roster, making him the squad’s youngest player and one of just three who will still be eligible for the 2025 tournament.

Vargas, who remains eligible to represent Mexico, has previously made four youth national team appearances for the United States. He is likely the first player born in Alaska to make a U-20 World Cup roster.

The U-20 World Cup was recently moved to Argentina and will run from May 20-June 11, and Vargas is among the players who have already reported to training camp. If the United States advances all the way to the final, Vargas could miss as many as seven league games for the Sounders. The Sounders have said they believe it’s important for Vargas’ development to play in the tournament.

“We’re really excited for this group to compete against the world’s best in Argentina,” USA head coach Mikey Varas said in a team release. “To represent your country at a World Cup is a tremendous honor. We embrace the responsibility that comes with this opportunity. This group has put in so much hard work since the cycle kicked off to get to this point, and we will give everything on and off the field for our country. We’re very appreciative of the cooperation we’ve had from clubs, both at home and abroad, to release their players and let them shine on this global stage.”

FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; U-20 CAPS/GOALS; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alex Borto (Fulham; South Plainfield, N.J.; 2/0), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas; 4/0), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea; Addison, Ill.; 5/0)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim; Dallas, Texas; 6/0), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 10/1), 2-Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.; 13/1), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.; 11/0), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad; Keller, Texas; 6/0), 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.; 5/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.; 2/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.; 10/0), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.; 16/4), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.; 16/2), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split; Stillwater, Okla.; 12/1), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 5/3), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska; 4/0), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, Texas; 3/1)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.; 7/2), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg; South Riding, Va.; 6/2), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 15/7), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.; 3/0)