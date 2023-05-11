Major Link Soccer: Inter Milan take a 2-0 lead on AC Milan

MLS

MLS’ rivalries are driven by history, by ego and sometimes by simple geography, so we asked our experts? Which are the most intense in the league? Ranking MLS rivalries: Which feuds are fiercest? - ESPN

The 25,000-seat venue, privately financed at $780 million, is one aspect of the Willets Point Revitalization Plan. NYCFC stadium renderings: Willets Point plans before anticipated 2027 debut | MLSSoccer.com

FC Dallas played with heavy hearts during their Wednesday evening US Open Cup match at Nashville SC, honoring victims from this past weekend’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. "Allen Strong": FC Dallas honor victims from Texas shooting | MLSSoccer.com

The US Open Cup Round of 32 continued Wednesday evening with 12 Major League Soccer teams in action, hoping to punch a Round of 16 ticket like seven MLS teams did Tuesday night. US Open Cup: Austin, Cincy & Nashville cruise into Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are into the 2023 Canadian Championship semifinals, pulling away from lower-division side York United FC with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night while traveling cross-country for the midweek fixture. Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps reach semifinals over York United | MLSSoccer.com

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes is a manager on the hot seat with his team in last place in the MLS Western Conference standings. Is Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes’ MLS coach job on line? | The Kansas City Star

CF Montreal announced its visitors section will be closed for Saturday’s match against Toronto following a fight between the teams’ supporters. Montreal closing visitors section after Toronto fan brawl - ESPN

Arielle, Arianna, and Kieran sit down to discuss some early takeaways from the NWSL season. THE ASA NWSL SHOW - Small Sample Size Suppositions — American Soccer Analysis

After several stops in Europe, the chance to play in the U.S. was too good to pass up. Why Iceland’s Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir jumped at chance to join Gotham FC, NWSL – Equalizer Soccer

USA

Chelsea goalkeeper Gaga Slonina and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell headline the U.S. roster for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. USA U20 World Cup roster headlined by Slonina, Cowell - ESPN

21 players head to Argentina. United States U-20 World Cup roster named - Stars and Stripes FC

He will report to newly hired sporting director Matt Crocker. U.S. Soccer hires Oguchi Onyewu as Vice President of Sporting - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Journey that started as her township team’s only white girl has taken in a World Cup, coming out as gay and launching a club. Janine van Wyk: a life of smashing down barriers in South Africa | Women’s football | The Guardian

Captain Sergio Busquets confirms he will leave Barcelona after 18 years at the club. Sergio Busquets: Barcelona captain to leave club at end of season after 18 years - BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola has told ESPN that Lionel Messi “will do the impossible” to return to former club Barcelona when his PSG contract ends this summer. Guardiola: Messi to ‘do the impossible’ to rejoin Barca - ESPN

The former West Brom and Barnsley manager replaces Chris Wilder, who has left Vicarage Road at the end of his short-term deal. Watford make Valérien Ismaël 19th manager in 11 years after Wilder’s exit | Watford | The Guardian

Gareth Bale rejected an offer to come out of retirement to play for Wrexham because “he knew his body wasn’t up to it anymore,” his agent said. Gareth Bale agent on Wrexham offer: Body no longer up to it - ESPN

Defeat in the Champions League for AC Milan by their city rivals Inter was “worse than their wildest dreams” - but has the door been left open for the second leg? AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan: ‘Worse than AC Milan wildest dreams’ but will Inter have big regrets? - BBC Sport

West Ham take on AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League semi-finals after falling at the last-four stage in last year’s Europa League. David Moyes targets ‘best achievement’ by leading West Ham to European final | West Ham United | The Guardian

AC Milan and Inter Milan could be bidding farewell to their iconic stadium in the near future, and there are a multitude of reasons at play. Why do AC Milan and Inter Milan want San Siro demolished? | FourFourTwo

La Liga’s Javier Tebas and Crystal Palace’s Steve Parish claim to be champions of ‘small clubs’ that are not small at all. European Club Association is being cast as an evil elite killing football. What nonsense | Soccer | The Guardian

Chris Smalling and Jamie Vardy are the best examples of players to have been successful in exit trials. What are football exit trials? How these potentially life-changing football camps really work | FourFourTwo

The hardcore “ultra” fans of Paris Saint-Germain plan to boycott the team’s matches until further notice amid growing tensions with the club’s direction. The Collectif Ultras Paris said Wednesday that the move covers not only the men’s team but also the women’s side and the handball squad. PSG hardcore 'ultras' to boycott games amid dispute with club

Sources have told ESPN that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will offer prominent roles to Manchester United legends if he buys the club. Sources: Qatari sheikh eyes roles for Man United legends - ESPN

England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead says she is “ahead of schedule” in the recovery from her anterior cruciate ligament injury but is unsure whether she will be fit for the World Cup. Beth Mead: England forward 'ahead of schedule' in ACL injury recovery - BBC Sport

Pernille Harder scores twice as Chelsea thrash Leicester City to move a point behind Women’s Super League leaders Manchester United with three games left to play. Chelsea 6-0 Leicester City: Blues move a point behind WSL leaders Man Utd - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

12:00 PM - Juventus vs Sevilla - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Fiorentina vs Basel - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - West Ham United vs AZ - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Coritiba vs Vasco da Gama - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:30 PM - Botafogo vs Corinthians - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs São Paulo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Atlas vs Guadalajara - Liga MX - TUDN

8:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs Toluca - Liga MX - TUDN