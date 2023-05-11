LA Galaxy vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders used a very rotated lineup, played pretty even through most of the match and arguably created some of the game’s best scoring chances but ultimately fell 3-1 to what was pretty much a first-choice LA Galaxy on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. The Galaxy opened the scoring with a wundergoal in the 3rd minute off the foot of Julian Aude and then added later goals from Memo Rodrigues. Paul Rothrock, on loan from the Tacoma Defiance, scored in his second straight first-team appearance.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – LA Galaxy 3

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Referee: Matt Geringer

Assistants: Chris Elliott, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Servando Berna Rico

Attendance: 8,412

Weather: 62 degrees and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

LA – Julián Aude 3’

LA – Memo Rodríguez (Tyler Boyd) 66’

SEA – Paul Rothrock (Ethan Dobbelaere) 68’

LA – Memo Rodríguez (Dejan Joveljic) 84’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LA – Chicharito (caution) 41’

SEA – Cody Baker (caution) 54’

LA – Raheem Edwards (caution) 80’

SEA – João Paulo (caution) 86’

LA – Gastón Brugman (caution) 87’

LINEUPS & STATS

Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Reed Baker-Whiting, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Xavier Arreaga, Cody Baker* (Travian Sousa* 64’); Josh Atencio, Sota Kitahara (João Paulo 77’); Ethan Dobbelaere (Georgi Minoungou* 77’), Dylan Teves (Eythor Bjørgolfsson* 64’), Paul Rothrock* (Nico Lodeiro 83’); Fredy Montero

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Hal Uderitz*

*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 1

LA Galaxy – Jonathan Bond; Julián Aude (Uri Rosell 81’), Jalen Neal, Martín Cáceres, Calegari; Gino Vivi (Memo Rodríguez 64’), Riqui Puig, Gastón Brugman, Mark Delgado (Daniel Aguirre 81’); Tyler Boyd (Raheem Edwards 72’), Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic 64’)

Substitutes not used: Eriq Zavaleta, Jonathan Klinsmann

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

Postgame quotes