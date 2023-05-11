LA Galaxy vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders used a very rotated lineup, played pretty even through most of the match and arguably created some of the game’s best scoring chances but ultimately fell 3-1 to what was pretty much a first-choice LA Galaxy on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. The Galaxy opened the scoring with a wundergoal in the 3rd minute off the foot of Julian Aude and then added later goals from Memo Rodrigues. Paul Rothrock, on loan from the Tacoma Defiance, scored in his second straight first-team appearance.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 – LA Galaxy 3
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park
Referee: Matt Geringer
Assistants: Chris Elliott, Eduardo Jeff
Fourth Official: Servando Berna Rico
Attendance: 8,412
Weather: 62 degrees and mostly sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
LA – Julián Aude 3’
LA – Memo Rodríguez (Tyler Boyd) 66’
SEA – Paul Rothrock (Ethan Dobbelaere) 68’
LA – Memo Rodríguez (Dejan Joveljic) 84’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
LA – Chicharito (caution) 41’
SEA – Cody Baker (caution) 54’
LA – Raheem Edwards (caution) 80’
SEA – João Paulo (caution) 86’
LA – Gastón Brugman (caution) 87’
LINEUPS & STATS
Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Reed Baker-Whiting, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Xavier Arreaga, Cody Baker* (Travian Sousa* 64’); Josh Atencio, Sota Kitahara (João Paulo 77’); Ethan Dobbelaere (Georgi Minoungou* 77’), Dylan Teves (Eythor Bjørgolfsson* 64’), Paul Rothrock* (Nico Lodeiro 83’); Fredy Montero
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Hal Uderitz*
*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement
Total shots: 8
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 10
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 1
LA Galaxy – Jonathan Bond; Julián Aude (Uri Rosell 81’), Jalen Neal, Martín Cáceres, Calegari; Gino Vivi (Memo Rodríguez 64’), Riqui Puig, Gastón Brugman, Mark Delgado (Daniel Aguirre 81’); Tyler Boyd (Raheem Edwards 72’), Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic 64’)
Substitutes not used: Eriq Zavaleta, Jonathan Klinsmann
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 8
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 2
