Major Link Soccer: NYCFC stadium renderings

First up this week an interview with former USMNT star and current broadcaster Charlie Davies

Charlie Davies on his new role at Golazo Network and more | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm talks to former USMNT player Charlie Davies about working as a commentator and his new role with Golazo Network's Morning Footy.

MLS

NYCFC stadium renderings unveiled ahead of 2027 opening

NYCFC unveiled the first renderings of its new soccer-specific stadium, which is set to open in 2027

From Fissures to Fault Lines: Sporting Kansas City’s tremors may soon mean a quake - KC Soccer Journal

Like rifts or scars, past decisions are creating pressure and revealing faults in Sporting KC’s makeup.

2023 MLS Power Rankings averages: Week 11 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Seattle is down to 4th, ranking as high as second and as low as 10th in individual polls

Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 12 | MLSSoccer.com

Since there’s been a lot of talk about the U-20 World Cup this week – and specifically teams not releasing players – let’s start this column by taking a look at the growth in the importance of domestic teenagers in MLS over the past half-decade.

Lagerwey: We’ll hopefully add one-to-three players this summer - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United’s President says it should be a busy secondary transfer window for his club.

An outlook of Austin FC: Is it time to panic? – CAPITAL CITY SOCCER

Austin FC hasn't won an MLS match in 59 days. The absences of Sebastian Driussi and Diego Fagundez loom large as the Verde and Black slog through a month that includes 7 matches, 5 of which come against teams currently on track to make the playoffs.

The latest on the Crew’s injured players – MASSIVE REPORT

What Black & Gold fans need to know about the questionable players ahead of Saturday's match.

Bayou City Soccer Podcast - Houston, where are the goals?! — Bayou City Soccer

The guys discuss the Dash attack not being able to score, Dos struggling to find consistency, the Dynamo’s scoreless draw with RSL, and SKC and Seattle coming to town.

Bold Adidas MLS 2023 Pride Pre-Match Shirt Leaked - Footy Headlines

We will see the Adidas MLS pride pre-match football shirt in action ahead of this month’s MLS games.

For Allie Long, Gotham FC is setting the standard for moms in the NWSL – Equalizer Soccer

From her teammates to the coaches and front office, Allie Long has found an incredible support system as a new mom playing for Gotham FC.

other women’s club soccer

Canadian of the Week: Fleming turns up in rout, Huitema finds form, Cornelius collects Ws – Canadian Soccer Daily

international soccer

Canada Soccer President Charmaine Crooks pledges ‘modernization’ of CSB deal at Heritage Committee session – Canadian Soccer Daily

Puget Sound soccer

Lyon president John Textor needs to raise €130m - Get French Football News

According to a report from RMC Sport, Lyon president and majority shareholder John Textor needs to raise €130m in order for the club to not receive a sanction

U17 Sounders selection highlights bright future for Sunnyside's Hernandez | CBBN | yakimaherald.com

Sunnyside’s primary midfield creator might leave before the postseason starts, and it’s a decision his team fully supports.

Former Vermont Green Striker Makes Seattle Sounders Debut

Former Vermont Green FC striker Eythor Bjørgolfsson made his debut with the Seattle Sounders in the club’s 3-1 loss to the LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup.

Open Flavor Friday

2nd bidder emerges for redevelopment of Seattle's Memorial Stadium | KOMO

A second bidder has emerged in the effort to rebuild, and redesign Seattle’s Memorial Stadium.On Thursday, the City of Seattle publicly revealed that ASM Global

SIFF Acquires Seattle Cinerama Theater - Variety

SIFF executive director Tom Mara revealed the news at the opening night celebration of the 49th annual festival.

Sports in Fantasy with Cutting Edge Cosplay | Full Moon Storytelling

Dave joined Cutting Edge Cosplay to talk about how he tries to integrate sports into D&D and other fantasy.

What to watch this weekend

Today I learned that when LiveSoccerTV thinks you are in Canada you have to click into every single match to figure out where it’s being shown in the USA. Here’s a selection of games to watch this weekend.

Friday

4:30 pm PT — Racing Louisville FC vs Chicago Red Stars in NWSL play on Paramount+

5:30 pm PT — Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns in NWSL play on Paramount+

Saturday

7:00 am PT — Chelsea men vs Nottingham Forest in Premier League play on USA Network, Universo and NBCSports.com

5:30 pm PT — Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders FC in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (pay)

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Arsenal men vs Brighton & Hove Albion on USA Network, Telemundo, NBCSports.com

12:00 pm PT — North Carolina Courage vs OL Reign in NWSL play on Paramount+

6:30 pm PT — LA Galaxy vs SJ Earthquakes on FS1, FOX Deportes, Apple TV (free)

8:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Minnesota United II in MLS Next Pro play at Starfire Sports and on MLSNextPro.com

This is your weekend open thread