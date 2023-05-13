Houston Dynamo vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders have managed to hold onto first place in the Western Conference but it’s a bit precarious, as they’ve played more games than the two teams immediately behind them. After going winless in two straight, a road win over the Houston Dynamo would be a welcome narrative shift.

Although the Sounders have dominated the recent history between these two teams — winning 10 of their past 11 meetings — this Dynamo squad is improved from many of those previous ones. The Dynamo come into this game 4-3-2 and solidly mid-table. That might not sound like much, but considering they last made the playoffs in 2017 — where they were bounced by the Sounders — this is a marked improvement.

The Dynamo have been especially good at home, where they are 4-0-1 in league play and won their U.S. Open Cup game on Wednesday with a rotated lineup.

Notes

Seattle has won 10 of 11 and has only lost twice in their past 19 meetings (13-2-4) with the Dynamo dating back to 2013. That includes two playoff wins and a 3-2-3 record in Houston.

The Dynamo have just one loss in their past nine home league matches, dating to last year.

The Dynamo have yet to allow a goal in five home games this year. They are the fourth team in MLS history to manage that — the Sounders were also in that group but had their streak end last week. No team has ever started the season with six straight home games without allowing a goal.

Paul Rothrock and Cody Baker have both signed short-term loan agreements and will be eligible for selection.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Nouhou (illness); Léo Chú (L midfoot sprain); Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol); Kelyn Rowe (L knee sprain); Raúl Ruidíaz (R hamstring strain); Obed Vargas (international duty); Danny Leyva (loan)

Houston

OUT: Ifunanyachi Achara (knee); Teenage Hadebe (leg); Tate Schmitt (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Erik Sviatchenko (lower body)

Officials

REF: Rubiel Vazquez; AR1: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho; AR2: Brooke Mayo; 4TH: Diego Blas; VAR: Alejandro Marisc

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 5:39 PM PT

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium; Houston, Texas

Global Streaming English (free trial): MLS Season Pass (Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Adrian Garcia Marquez and Francisco Pinto)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? N

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? N

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

