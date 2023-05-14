Houston Dynamo vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders maintained their spot atop the Western Conference with a 1-0 win against nine-man Houston Dynamo on Saturday. The winning goal was delivered by Paul Rothrock, who was playing on a short-term loan and was only in the game because Ethan Dobbelaere suffered an injury shortly after entering the game as a substitute. It was the third straight game in which Rothrock scored for the first team after having scored in his first two appearances in the U.S. Open Cup.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Houston Dynamo FC 0

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Brooke Mayo

Fourth Official: Diego Blas

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

Attendance: 14,061

Weather: 77 degrees and rain

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Paul Rothrock* 87’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU – Amine Bassi (ejection) 21’

HOU – Hector Herrera (caution) 58’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 62’

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 64’

HOU – Hector Herrera (ejection) 78’

HOU – Ethan Bartlow (caution) 90’+6’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Josh Atencio 90’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Cody Baker*; João Paulo (Paul Rothrock* 83’), Albert Rusnák, Dylan Teves (Ethan Dobbelaere 71’, Reed Baker-Whiting 83’), Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Héber (Fredy Montero 71’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Sota Kitahara

*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 0

Houston Dynamo FC – Steve Clark; Franco Escobar (Aliyu Ibrahim 88’), Ethan Bartlow, Daniel Steres, Micael dos Santos; Artur, Hector Herrera, Coco Carrasquilla (Luis Caicedo 80’); Ivan Franco (Brad Smith 60’), Amine Bassi, Corey Baird (Nelson Quinones 88’)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Tarbell, Sebastian Ferreira, Griffin Dorsey, Thor Ulfarsson, Brooklyn Raines

Total shots: 3

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 1

Post-match comments