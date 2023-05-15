Your Seattle Sounders travelled to Houston on Saturday, looking for their first win in a three-match week. And, after a hefty weather delay, the Sounders made it look difficult — not that it’s ever easy against the packed defenses that one or two red cards produce. And hey, props to Héctor Herrera for really getting his money’s worth. His initial yellow came on the heels (no pun intended) of two yellow-worthy fouls. But he played an additional 20 minutes before his official second yellow.

Despite (or maybe because of) the numbers advantage, it took Seattle until the 87th minute to make the breakthrough. Props to new kid Paul Rothrock for getting to the back post and getting the Sounders three points. And of course, props to Brad Smith for doing classic Brad Smith things such as neglecting to close down crossers.

Props all around!

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance