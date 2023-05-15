Major Link Soccer: Chelsea make it 3!

Chelsea Women claimed a third consecutive FA Cup as they took a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final. Seattle teams found themselves on opposite sides of that same scoreline on Saturday, as OL Reign lost to NC Courage and the Seattle Sounders came out on the other side of a weather delay and took home a win from Houston thanks to a goal from Paul Rothrock. Chelsea’s men’s side seem to have made Mauricio Pochettino the man to take them into the future, having done so successfully with Tottenham and PSG, and Liverpool look like they have their Julian Ward replacement for the time being at least.

Seattle

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Jesus Ferreira scored for FC Dallas in the 90th minute to lead them to a win at Austin FC, trolling home fans with his celebration. Ferreira scores late FC Dallas winner, trolls Austin FC fans

Things are getting dark in Toronto for Bob Bradley. Toronto FC searching for "positive light" after another Canadian Classique defeat | MLSSoccer.com

I just think it’s interesting that “criminal” wasn’t really a phrase being used when the team’s absent Designated Player assaulted a minor in Argentina, but that’s what Adrian Heath said after his team’s 3-0 loss against SKC. Adrian Heath slams "criminal" Minnesota United mistakes after latest loss | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Ebony Salmon and Joelle Anderson scored second-half goals and the Houston Dash rallied to beat the Portland Thorns 2-1 on Friday night. It was Portland’s first loss of the season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Dash beat Thorns 2-1, hand Portland its first loss in NWSL this year | AP News

Sam Kerr scored the goal that beat Manchester United 1-0 for Chelsea’s third successive FA Cup victory and kept hopes of the Double alive. Chelsea claim FA Cup hat-trick after Kerr’s goal against Manchester United | Women's FA Cup | The Guardian

The Thorns unbeaten streak is over. Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 1-2 Houston Dash

Angel City FC were at home again, this time taking on the Washington Spirit. ACFC looked to keep their great run of form going against one of the league’s best. Heartbreaking defeat: Angel City FC 0, Washington Spirit 1 - Angels on Parade

The Chicago Red Stars could not recover after conceding two goals from the penalty spot, losing 3-0 to Racing Louisville and spoiling Alyssa Naeher’s historic evening. Racing Louisville Defeats the Chicago Red Stars 3-0 - On Tap Sports Net

USA

The dreams of USMNT sickos from the mid ‘00s may finally be coming true as Timothy Tillman reportedly files to make the switch to the US. Timothy Tillman files USMNT switch with FIFA

Global men’s soccer

Leeds United have issued a lifetime ban to one of their supporters who ran into the technical area and pushed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in the chest on Saturday. Leeds ban fan for life for shoving Newcastle manager Howe | Reuters

With Julian Ward headed out, Jörg Schmadtke is apparently headed in to consult with Liverpool, at least to start. Details Revealed About Schmadtke’s Liverpool Role - The Liverpool Offside

Mauricio Pochettino is evidently set to bring the kinds of success he achieved with Tottenham and PSG to Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino agrees terms to become the next Chelsea head coach! - We Ain't Got No History

Manchester United bounced back against Wolves after frustrating losses to West Ham and Brighton. Manchester United 2-0 Wolves: Martial and Garnacho score as Reds strengthen grip on top four - The Busby Babe

It seems like Arsenal’s title race may be done as they fall 3-0 to Brighton while Manchester City claim the opposite result against Everton. ‘It feels like there is no hope’: Ødegaard all but concedes title after Arsenal loss | Arsenal | The Guardian

Kieran McKenna left a promising job on the Manchester United staff to go on and take Ipswich Town up in style. Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna: ‘It’s more satisfying because it’s not been easy’ | Ipswich Town | The Guardian

Arne Slot transformed Feyenoord and made them champions, and now Premier League teams are hoping to find out if he can do the same for them. Arne Slot – a champion with Feyenoord and a manager coveted by the Premier League - The Athletic

What’s on TV today?

11:30 AM - Union Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento (Primera Division) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Sampdoria vs. Empoli (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leicester vs. Liverpool (Premier League) - USA

12:00 PM - Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano (La Liga) - ESPN+

6:05 PM - Atlas vs. Leon (Liga MX Femenil) - FOX Deportes