Major Link Soccer: Bielsa appointed manager of Uruguay men

Before he was a global icon, a film idol who led martial arts into the mainstream, broke down myriad cultural barriers and laid the foundations for new forms of competition and expression, Bruce Lee was a wide-eyed teenager touching down in Seattle. “Seattle helped raise our young dragon”: The stories behind the Sounders’ Bruce Lee kit | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The games are coming fast and thick as we approach the busy summer stretch of the MLS season – a period that tests roster depth like no other. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 12? | MLSSoccer.com

Senior treasurer of the Conservative Party, Mohamed Mansour, will be named the owner of a new MLS expansion franchise in San Diego later this week, becoming the league’s 30th team. Tory treasurer with £2.9bn net worth set to buy new MLS club in record-breaking deal - Mirror Online

As part of its new deal with Apple TV, most MLS games are set for a 7:30 PM local kickoff. Does this help or hurt the league? MLS games are all happening at once. Is that good or bad for the league? | Pro Soccer Wire

Longtime Angels on Parade Managing Editor, Alicia, has an announcement to make. It truly is a new era at Angels on Parade - Angels on Parade

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Manchester United held the upper hand with their energetic midfield display at Wembley for an hour until Chelsea unleashed Pernille Harder. Analysis: Midfield battle was where FA Cup final was won and lost | Rich Laverty

Turmoil and transition are not preventing Emma Hayes from succeeding, and do not write off Sam Kerr dominating the World Cup. Chelsea’s new monsters, bench depth and other Women’s FA Cup final lessons | The Guardian

The NWSL plans to add two more expansion teams in 2026, but where? Let’s take a look at possible destinations from Minnesota to Miami. NWSL expansion in 2026: Breaking down potential locations - JWS

The Washington Spirit say they have no comment even as owner Michele Kang is seen with Lyon women’s team and mentioned by name by Lyon owner John Textor. Michele Kang lifts trophy with Lyon as official sale looms; Spirit, Reign remain mum – Equalizer Soccer

Feller starred at DU before going undrafted and earning a three-year contract Palisade’s Sami Feller navigates rookie year with Chicago Red Stars | Denver Post

Week 7 of NWSL action brought more exciting storylines from top-to-bottom including a surprising first win – and loss – of the season. NWSL Week 7 Review: Only one unbeaten team remains – Equalizer Soccer

What can viewers expect from HBO’s Angel City docuseries? A look inside an NWSL club like we’ve never seen before. HBO’s Angel City documentary: The clashes, the production value and the code words - The Athletic

International soccer

Marcelo Bielsa has been named as the new manager of Uruguay’s men’s national team, the federation announced on Monday. Ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa named new coach of Uruguay - ESPN

Money — or the opportunity to make it — appears to be seldom far from Gianni Infantino’s mind. Women’s World Cup: Money, exposure and what next for FIFA’s blackout threat - The Athletic

The women’s World Cup could be the springboard for a future Australian bid to co-host the men’s tournament, possibly in 2034, Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said. Australia likely to follow women’s World Cup with a bid for men’s | Reuters

Vietnam’s women scored a big pre-World Cup boost on Monday by beating Myanmar 2-0 to win gold at the Southeast Asian Games. Vietnam’s women get World Cup boost with football gold

Morocco’s men stole the hearts of Arabs and fans worldwide at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now the North African nation’s women’s team will look to pull off a similar feat. Morocco carry hopes of Arab fans at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup | Arab News

Missing the Women’s World Cup in 2019 was a huge setback for Colombia but the South Americans are determined to go deep at this year’s tournament playing an exciting brand of football, midfielder Daniela Montoya said. Colombia better prepared for this year’s Women’s World Cup: Montoya - Sportstar

Herve Renard has emphasized the importance of team spirit since taking over as coach of the French women’s team and the squad will benefit from his drive and determination heading into the World Cup, midfielder Amel Majri said. Renard focusing on team spirit, says France midfielder Majri | Reuters

World men’s club soccer

Morelia goalkeeper Santiago Ramirez scored an amazing full-field goal by punting the ball into an empty net. Goalkeeper in Mexico scores incredible goal for Morelia | Pro Soccer Wire

The Professional Footballers’ Association has sought legal advice over whether players attacked by supporters can use reasonable force to defend themselves. PFA seeks advice on legal protections for players during pitch invasions | The Guardian

Curtis Jones scored twice as Liverpool brushed aside Leicester to maintain their winning streak and push the Foxes closer to relegation. Leicester 0-3 Liverpool: Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold goals pile pressure on Foxes - BBC Sport

While pundits and fans debate whether Arsenal have ‘bottled’ an eight-point lead, BBC Sport looks at other substantial advantages overturned in Premier League title races. Arsenal & Man City: When teams have let Premier League title leads slip - BBC Sport

Releasing in-game VAR audio of decision-making is a “small step forward” and something the PGMOL will look to do more next season, says referees’ chief Howard Webb. Release of in-game VAR audio ‘small step forward’, says referees’ chief Howard Webb - BBC Sport

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Marcel Sabitzer: Man Utd midfielder out for rest of season with knee injury - BBC Sport

Chelsea are lining up an ambitious move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bring in a striker. Chelsea keen on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen for rebuild under Pochettino | The Guardian

Paul Pogba’s season could be over after tests confirmed the Juventus midfielder suffered a left thigh injury in the win over Cremonese on Sunday. Pogba’s season could be over after tests show thigh injury - BBC Sport

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said the club can compete with Saudi Arabia’s offer for Lionel Messi, even if they cannot match it financially. Barcelona can beat Saudi to Messi deal - Laporta - ESPN

This is a different Barça. It is, as Xavi insists, a team in construction, but it is one whose success has brought stability. How Barcelona won La Liga: the story behind success for a new era | The Guardian

Nantes has fined striker Mostafa Mohamed for refusing to play against Toulouse on Sunday as Ligue 1 teams showed support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Nantes fine Mostafa Mohamed for skipping LGBTQIA+ support match - ESPN

Culture

