Major Link Soccer: Spokane among cities selected for inaugural USL Super League season

A win’s a win, right? Observations from Sounders’ 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso has been cleared to resume full participation in team activities following his early-season no-show, the MLS club announced on Tuesday. Minnesota’s Reynoso cleared to return to action; All-Star recently ended absence | Yahoo Sports

It’s about to get busy, people. Fixture congestion? These 6 MLS squads are ready for a busy summer | MLSSoccer.com

Conway died in 2020 at age 73 after battling dementia. A post-mortem study of his brain found the most severe form of the brain disease known as CTE. Portland Timbers legend Jimmy Conway had Stage 4 CTE, study finds - oregonlive.com

Liga MX and Monterrey lead the respective league and club rankings in a new CONCACAF system. MLS is the second-ranked league and LAFC the No. 3 club. The Sounders round out the top 10 clubs. Liga MX tops MLS in new CONCACAF league club rankings - ESPN

The 2023 MLS player salary numbers have been released, with Chicago Fire winger Xherdan Shaqiri the highest-paid player in the league. MLS player salaries 2023: Shaqiri highest paid | Pro Soccer Wire

Justin Che will return to FC Dallas after Hoffenheim confirmed it has declined its purchase option on the U.S. Under-20 defender. Justin Che returns to FC Dallas after Hoffenheim loan ends | Pro Soccer Wire

What a week in MLS. Inter Miami won, CF Montréal won 2-0, Atlanta United lost and NYCFC lost. It was truly a week like any other. Power Rankings: Dallas, Montréal surge after Rivalry Week wins | MLSSoccer.com

The lead investigator of Brazil’s sprawling soccer match-fixing scandal said he has uncovered potential evidence of wrongdoing by players in other countries, including the United States. Brazil’s soccer match-fixing scandal has international reach, investigator says | AP News

Former Sounder Miguel Ibarra keeps making Teams of the Weeks with Charlotte Independence. USL League One Team of the Week – Week 9

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Spokane is one of the announced cities for what might now be a second first-division US women’s soccer league. USL Super League Announces Initial Markets - USL Super League

The league previously said it would apply for Division II sanctioning with the intention to launch in 2023, but is now aiming for DI and a 2024 start. USL announces women’s pro league to rival NWSL; Tim Tebow among planned team owners - The Athletic

Phoenix and Tucson are also among the initial group of markets included in the new women’s USL Super League set to kick off August 2024. Phoenix, Tucson land women’s USL Super League soccer teams | AZ Sports

Ask anyone about NWSL and they’ll probably tell you it’s the world’s most competitive league. NWSL Take-Off: fit Spirit, improving Louisville stand out | Pro Soccer Wire

Chelsea are poised to sign United States international Catarina Macario from French side Lyon subject to medical clearance. Chelsea set to sign USWNT international Catarina Macario from Lyon - The Athletic

The new organization will bring together the Spirit and Olympique Lyonnais as the first teams in a network of women’s soccer clubs stretching around the globe. Spirit owner Michele Kang takes over Lyon, to start network of women’s clubs - The Washington Post

International soccer

FIFA said on Tuesday it approved a request by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Folarin Balogun’s national eligibility from England. USMNT can pick Folarin Balogun as FIFA approves eligibility change from England | FOX Sports

USMNT gets another one! Folarin Balogun completes one-time switch to represent United States - Stars and Stripes FC

World men’s club soccer

A second-half goal from Lautaro Martínez gave Internazionale a 1-0 second leg win and a 3-0 aggregate victory over Milan in the Champions League semi-final. Internazionale in Champions League final after Martínez sinks Milan | The Guardian

The behavior of managers and players towards match officials “has not been good enough” this season, says referees’ chief Howard Webb. Manager and player behaviour towards referees ‘not good enough’ - BBC Sport

West Ham are not prepared to talk to clubs about Declan Rice’s future until the season has finished. Declan Rice: West Ham will not talk to other clubs until season is over - BBC Sport

Granit Xhaka is poised to leave Arsenal at the end of the season and Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign the midfielder for €15m. Granit Xhaka poised for Arsenal exit with Leverkusen close to £13m deal | The Guardian

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made an improved offer to buy Manchester United. Man Utd sale: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim makes improved offer to buy club - BBC Sport

There’s a full slate of MLS matches on today — below are a subset of games which are likely to be of most interest to Sounders fans; check the link above for complete listings.

10:15 AM: Everton vs. Arsenal (WSL) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League) — CBS / TUDN / Univision / Paramount+

12:15 PM: West Ham United vs. Chelsea (WSL) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: Atlanta United vs. Colorado Rapids (MLS) — MLS Season Pass

4:30 PM: Philadelphia Union vs. DC United (MLS) — FS1 / MLS Season Pass

6:30 PM: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers (MLS) — MLS Season Pass

7:30 PM: Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC (MLS) — MLS Season Pass