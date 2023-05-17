Sounders vs. Austin FC, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

LINEUPS: The Sounders are running back the lineup they used in Saturday’s 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo. The notable changes to the group are the return of Nouhou and Léo Chú to the bench.

The Seattle Sounders sit atop the Western Conference, while Austin FC are just one point off the bottom and riding an eight-game winless run. On paper, it seems eerily similar to the situation facing the Sounders in their previous home game against Sporting KC.

Still, the Sounders should feel as though they are comfortable favorites. They should be as close to full strength as they’ve been in a couple of weeks with both Léo Chú and Nouhou expected to be back from injury, and they will likely use a lineup that very closely mirrors the group from Saturday. Austin FC, meanwhile, is expected to rotate their group which is already missing the likes of Sebastian Driussi, Julio Cascante and Owen Wolff.

Both teams are in the midst of a congested portion of their schedule, both playing their fourth match in less than two weeks and having no reprieve in that type of schedule for at least a couple more weeks.

Notes

The Sounders are 2-0-2 against Austin FC all-time. They are one of two teams Austin FC has played at least four times and never beaten.

The Sounders picked up their 7th shutout on Saturday, the most in MLS and tied for the most in franchise history through 12 games (2015).

Austin FC has been shut out five times during their eight-game winless run after only being shut out four times all of last season.

Cody Baker was given a full first-team contract after making four first-team appearances while on short-term loans.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Léo Chú (L midfoot sprain); Nouhou (illness)

OUT: Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol); Kelyn Rowe (L knee sprain); Raúl Ruidíaz (R hamstring strain); Obed Vargas (international duty); Danny Leyva (loan)

Austin

OUT: Zan Kolmanič (R ACL); Sebastian Driussi (L Adductor); Julio Cascante (Concussion Protocol); Owen Wolff (int’l duty); Rodney Redes (suspended)

Officials

REF: Rosendo Mendoza; AR1: Kyle Atkins; AR2: Chris Wattam; 4TH: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt; VAR: Younes Marrakchil; AVAR: Gjovalin Bori

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Jorge Perez Navarro & Marcelo Balboa)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson, Pete Fewing & Michelle Ludtka)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? No

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.