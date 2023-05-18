Major Link Soccer: Second best; tenth best — whatever there’s math

Concacaf released its club ranking system for use in the new version of the Concacaf Champions League. This now-official system mostly involves earning points for beating teams “better” than the team in question. It doesn’t grant bonus points for championships.

Concacaf Club Ranking

Sounders come in at 10th

Concacaf League Ranking by League

MLS is number two still. CPL is number six.

Concacaf launches new ranking system for region’s clubs and leagues

Concacaf has announced the launch of an innovative new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the region.

MLS

CF Montreal: Belgian international Eden Hazard in the team's sights | RDS

Eden Hazard connaît présentement des moments difficiles au Real Madrid.

New Red Bulls coach Lesesne looks to reset team culture

New York Red Bulls interim head coach Troy Lesesne is having to rebuild a culture off the field while he adjusts his team on the field.

Atlanta United show flashes of past glories in bounceback vs. Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com

A home rout paced by a four-goal explosion, with a relentless, intensely hungry No. 9 leading the way. More than 40,000 loud souls – even on a school night – roaring them on inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And a place back in the upper reaches of the standings.

other men’s club soccer

Everton are close to being SOLD for around £600m to American investment fund 777 Partners | Daily Mail Online

They are demanding a Premier League guarantee in order to conclude their sale.

Ivan Toney handed eight-month ban by FA over betting offences - The Athletic

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months over 232 betting breaches.

NWSL midseason check-in: how teams compare to expectations - ESPN

The early-season form of many NWSL teams has been surprising. Let's dig deeper and predict whether this will continue or if it's a blip.

NWSL Issues Fine to Angel City FC President Julie Uhrman | National Women's Soccer League

HBO’s Angel City documentary: The clashes, the production value and the code words - The Athletic

What can viewers expect from HBO's Angel City docuseries? A look inside an NWSL club like we've never seen before

USA TODAY Sports Media Group and National Women’s Soccer League Announce Media Agreement - Gannett

other women’s club soccer

USL Super League to compete with NWSL, pursues D1 sanction

USL Super League will pursue Division One sanctioning from U.S. Soccer, making it a competitor for the NWSL.

United States national teams

U.S. girls youth soccer: Inside the imperfect 'eggs against the wall' system still producing USWNT stars | Goal.com US

Exciting future United States women's national team players keep emerging, but the girls youth soccer system remains an imperfect place for many U.S. families

other international soccer

Here’s that logo you probably missed at halftime.

Seattle’s branding comes out this morning.

Puget Sound soccer

Ballard FC Open Season with International Friendly Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC U19 - Ballard FC

Sounders FC could pay to build in wetland buffer zone | Renton Reporter

Proposal says construction plans have “unavoidable construction impacts” to the wetland buffer zone.

What to watch today

10:00 am PT — Fenerbahçe men vs Trabzonspor in Super Lig play on Fanatiz and beIN Sports

12:00 pm PT — Sevilla men vs Juventus in Europa League play on Paramount+, UniMas, TUDN and several other streaming platforms.

12:00 pm PT — Bayer Leverkusen men vs Roma in Europa League play on Paramount+ and ViX+

5:00 pm PT — Arsenal men vs Independiente in Primera División (Argentina) on Paramount+ and Fanatiz

7:10 pm PT — Guadalajara men vs América in Liga MX play on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock