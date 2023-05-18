Major Link Soccer: Second best; tenth best — whatever there’s math

Concacaf released its club ranking system for use in the new version of the Concacaf Champions League. This now-official system mostly involves earning points for beating teams “better” than the team in question. It doesn’t grant bonus points for championships.
Concacaf Club Ranking
Sounders come in at 10th
Concacaf League Ranking by League
MLS is number two still. CPL is number six.
Concacaf launches new ranking system for region’s clubs and leagues
Concacaf has announced the launch of an innovative new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the region.
MLS
CF Montreal: Belgian international Eden Hazard in the team's sights | RDS
Eden Hazard connaît présentement des moments difficiles au Real Madrid.
New Red Bulls coach Lesesne looks to reset team culture
New York Red Bulls interim head coach Troy Lesesne is having to rebuild a culture off the field while he adjusts his team on the field.
Atlanta United show flashes of past glories in bounceback vs. Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com
A home rout paced by a four-goal explosion, with a relentless, intensely hungry No. 9 leading the way. More than 40,000 loud souls – even on a school night – roaring them on inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And a place back in the upper reaches of the standings.
other men’s club soccer
Everton are close to being SOLD for around £600m to American investment fund 777 Partners | Daily Mail Online
They are demanding a Premier League guarantee in order to conclude their sale.
Ivan Toney handed eight-month ban by FA over betting offences - The Athletic
Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months over 232 betting breaches.
NWSL
NWSL midseason check-in: how teams compare to expectations - ESPN
The early-season form of many NWSL teams has been surprising. Let's dig deeper and predict whether this will continue or if it's a blip.
NWSL Issues Fine to Angel City FC President Julie Uhrman | National Women's Soccer League
HBO’s Angel City documentary: The clashes, the production value and the code words - The Athletic
What can viewers expect from HBO's Angel City docuseries? A look inside an NWSL club like we've never seen before
USA TODAY Sports Media Group and National Women’s Soccer League Announce Media Agreement - Gannett
other women’s club soccer
USL Super League to compete with NWSL, pursues D1 sanction
USL Super League will pursue Division One sanctioning from U.S. Soccer, making it a competitor for the NWSL.
United States national teams
U.S. girls youth soccer: Inside the imperfect 'eggs against the wall' system still producing USWNT stars | Goal.com US
Exciting future United States women's national team players keep emerging, but the girls youth soccer system remains an imperfect place for many U.S. families
other international soccer
Here’s that logo you probably missed at halftime.
#WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/H1SyqypUYY— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 18, 2023
Seattle’s branding comes out this morning.
Puget Sound soccer
Ballard FC Open Season with International Friendly Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC U19 - Ballard FC
Ballard FC Open Season with International Friendly Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC U19
Sounders FC could pay to build in wetland buffer zone | Renton Reporter
Proposal says construction plans have “unavoidable construction impacts” to the wetland buffer zone.
