Sounders vs. Austin FC: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders dropped yet another home game to a team in the midst of a bad run of form, falling 2-1 to Austin FC, who came into the match on an eight-game winless run. In their previous home game, the Sounders fell at home to Sporting KC, who was on a 10-game winless streak. Still, the Sounders remain in first place and have the second best points per game in the Western Conference.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Austin FC 2

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Kyle Atkins, Chris Wattam

Fourth Official: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 30,026

Weather: 73 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

ATX – Ethan Finlay (Adam Lundkvist, Emiliano Rigoni) 36’

ATX – Gyasi Zardes (Ethan Finlay, Jon Gallagher) 57’

SEA – Fredy Montero (Héber, Jordan Morris) 79’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ATX – Dani Pereira (caution) 74’

ATX – Will Bruin (caution) 90’+1’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Cody Baker (Nouhou 84’); João Paulo, Albert Rusnák (Josh Atencio 71’), Dylan Teves (Léo Chú 60’), Nico Lodeiro (Fredy Montero 71’), Jordan Morris; Héber

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Sota Kitahara, Reed Baker-Whiting

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 5

Offside: 3

Corner-Kicks: 8

Saves: 2

Austin FC – Brad Stuver; Leo Vaisanen, Jon Gallagher, Adam Lundkvist, Aleksandar Radovanovic (Nick Lima 61’); Jhojan Valencia, Dani Pereira, Alex Ring; Emiliano Rigoni, Gyasi Zardes (Will Bruin 83’), Ethan Finlay (Diego Fagundez 90’)

Substitutes not used: Matt Bersano, Kipp Keller, Hector Jimenez, CJ Fodrey, Sofiane Djeffal, David Rodriguez

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On today’s loss against Austin FC:

“I don’t have an answer. We jumped-started Portland, Kansas City and now Austin. I don’t know what it is. We were very good at home for the first few games of the year, very good at home. Clean sheets, good defensively. We will try and correct that for sure. Road results, we got some road results so that even seems out, but it’s not good enough, not good enough at home. As far as the first half is concerned, I think my narrative right now, again, without watching the tape was we had to defend, our press was not very effective and so they had to chase, they ran, they chase, they ran, they got possession of the ball, and they gave the ball away. Too many times in the first half, sloppy giveaways, forcing things, there were a lot of individuals decisions making things, you know, I can’t micromanage players’ decisions. You know, they are on the field, they see different things, but we just gave the ball away because they were tired, because they were defending too long. We’ll have to see about that on the tape, in the review of the tape.”

SOUNDERS FC FORWARD FREDY MONTERO

On tonight’s loss:

“It’s about keeping [the] belief. The quality, the energy, the professionalism, it has to be there every day. One result doesn’t change what he have done during the whole season until now. We keep moving forward knowing that on Saturday we have another chance to go to Vancouver and get three points that, unfortunately, we lost here at home.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER DYLAN TEVES

On his chances tonight:

“I felt good out there. But of course, we wish the result would have been better. Getting three points would have been the best-case scenario. We’ll bounce back and come back stronger for Vancouver.”

On his game today and getting more game experience as of late:

“In that situation, when Héber gets in the pocket, I’m just going to run in behind every time, because he’s so good on the ball. All these guys, Nico [Lodeiro], you have Jordan [Morris] out wide. They are the playmakers. I am just there to make runs for them, too.”