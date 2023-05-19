Major Link Soccer: Welcome San Diego FC; Staying Loyal

Apple TV figured out a way to make the simultaneous kickoffs easier.

Apple TV finally gets multiview for live sports

And you’ll be able to get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNetc even if you cut the cord, soon.

ESPN Plans to Stream Flagship Channel, Eyeing Cable TV’s Demise - WSJ

Internal project code-named ‘Flagship’ lays out shift in coming years, as talks with leagues and cable partners have begun

MLS

MLS names San Diego as 30th team, to debut in 2025 - ESPN

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber announced on Thursday that the city of San Diego has been handed an expansion franchise, thereby increasing the league to a total of 30 teams.

2023 MLS Power Rankings averages: Week 12 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Seattle Sounders moved up to a tie for 3rd with rankings putting them between 2nd and 6th. Last week they were as low as 10th.

Report: Steve Cohen opposes NYCFC stadium, sharing Citi Field parking

The New York Mets owner reportedly "does not want" the NYCFC stadium at Willets Point, is leveraging talks over Citi Field parking to help his casino bid

Reports: Luiz Araujo seals move to Brazilian club Flamengo in summer transfer window - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United will say goodbye to its Brazilian DP at the end of June and will have an opportunity to sign another high-value player.

Player Performances After Matchday 12: Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders - CAPITAL CITY SOCCER

They liked Ethan Finlay — I did not.

Report Card: Whitecaps get the horns in Dallas – The Third Sub

other men’s club soccer

West Ham players confront AZ Alkmaar fans after 'awful scenes' in stands - BBC Sport

West Ham players confronted AZ Alkmaar fans after they appeared to attack an area in which friends and family were watching the match.

Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 Peterborough United (5-5 agg): Owls win 5-3 on penalties to reach play-off final - BBC Sport

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the greatest EFL play-off comeback in history to beat Peterborough on penalties on an unforgettable night.

Jurgen Klopp receives two-match ban for Paul Tierney comments - BBC Sport

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has received a two-match ban for his comments about referee Paul Tierney after his side's 4-3 victory over Tottenham in April.

KC Current Mistakes Doom Them in Louisville - KC Soccer Journal

The Kansas City Current went on the road to face Racing Louisville in the Challenge Cup in a game that was a track meet.

Match Preview: Gotham FC Challenges for Second Place on Sunday vs. OL Reign

The two sides are in a two-way tie for second place. However, the Seattle-based club currently holds the edge on the goal-differential tiebreaker.

United States national teams

World Cup: Can Julie Ertz be the player she was for USWNT? - ESPN

Julie Ertz is back just in time for the World Cup. She used to be the world's best in her role, so will her return solve all the USWNT's problems?

Jesse Marsch “Very Close” to USMNT Appointment - MIR97 Media

For months, rumors have swirled around the question of which head coach will lead the U.S. Men’s National Team into the next cycle and ultimately toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It appears that question is very close to being answered. Former Chicago Fire and USMNT midfielder Jesse Marsch has been linked with the job

Puget Sound soccer

OL Reign & Oly Town FC Partnership Announced – OLY TOWN FC

OLYMPIA, WA -- The USL W Leagues Oly Town FC announced Thursday that professional women's soccer club OL Reign, will be honoring the Olympia based Oly Town women's soccer team at Lumen Field on June 10.

open flavor friday

Pullbox Previews The Hunger & the Dusk- An epic adventure from IDW and G. Willow Wilson

Hugo– and World Fantasy Award–Winning Author G. Willow Wilson (Sounder and Reign fan too!) Announces Epic Dream Project, The Hunger and the Dusk Celebrated Artist Chris Wildgoose Joins Wilson on IDW Original Comic Book Series, A Breathtaking Fantasy Saga of Love at the Brink of Extinction

'I've found my people': Why being a fan can be transformative | New Scientist

From Whovians to Swifties, pop culture fandoms can have a dubious reputation, but social psychology shows that being part of a group can be immensely enriching, says Michael Bond

LIV will no longer report viewership data from US broadcasts

It's been nearly two months since LIV has released a viewership report, and the company doesn't plan on revealing information in the future.

Ballard Brunch Spot Watson’s Counter Is Open Again - Eater Seattle

Fruity Pebbles French toast and Korean poutine have returned.

The Follow: Eric Rivera, Renegade Chef | Passion of the Weiss

For the latest edition of The Follow, Abe Beame connects with Eric Rivera to talk about the pandemic's lasting affect on the restaurant industry, TikTok cooking

Meet Passive Aggression and Izzy Handball, two more characters inspired by the soccer team I sponsored | Full Moon Storytelling

A Dungeons & Dragons character sheet is a story told in short hand. This characters are based on local and global legends. Meet two more members of Our Flag Means Offside.

What we’re watching this weekend

Friday

11:45 am PT — Sassuolo men vs Monza in Serie A on Paramount+

3:00 pm PT — Rosario Central men vs Defensa y Justicia in Primera División on Paramount+

7:00 pm PT — Juárez women vs América in Liga MX Femenil on FOX Deportes and FOXSports.com

Saturday

9:30 am PT — Nottingham Forest men vs Arsenal in Premier League on NBC, Universo, Peacock

11:00 am PT — United States U20 men vs Ecuador U20 in the U-20 World Cup on Fox Soccer Plus and Telemundo

4:00 pm PT — Miami FC vs San Diego Loyal in USL Championship on ESPN+.

5:30 pm PT — Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave in NWSL on Paramount+

7:30 pm PT — Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC in MLS on MLS Season Pass (paid)

Sunday

8:00 am PT — Manchester City men vs Chelsea in Premier League on USA Network, Telemundo and NBCSports.com

10:30 am PT — Bayer Leverkusen men vs Borussia M’gladbach on ESPN+

10:45 am PT — Manchester United women vs Manchester City in the Women’s Super League on Paramount+

3:00 pm PT — OL Reign vs NJ/NY Gotham FC in NWSL at Lumen Field and on Paramount+ and Golazo!

6:00 pm PT — Whitecaps II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro on MLS Season Pass (paid)

This is your weekend open thread, a place to discuss all those things that entertain our community.