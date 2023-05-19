Seattle Sounders welcomed a struggling Austin FC to Lumen Field Wednesday night and gave them a great opportunity to jump-start their season. How kind! This match felt very 2022, with Seattle outplaying their opposition for vast swaths of the contest (I mean, they had four times the xG, if you put stock in such things) and still coming up on the wrong end of the scoreline. Anyways, rate your dudes on three points dropped.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance