Major Link Soccer: JJ and Kealia Watt buy into Burnley

Seattle/PNW

Sounders FC fights racism by investing in BIPOC youth in historically under-resourced and underfunded communities. We use our platform to educate around the systemic impacts of bias and amplify the voices of community experts. We directly spend with ground floor, local, BIPOC and diverse-owned businesses. AANHPI Heritage Month | Seattle Sounders

Find out with SEA 26 CEO Peter Tomozawa at the Albers Executive Speaker Series on May 8. 2023 | How Did Seattle Win Its Bid to Host the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Jenny Nguyen, founder of Portland, Oregon-based The Sports Bra, says she never wanted to start her own bar or restaurant. Here’s what changed her mind. Jenny Nguyen: How The Sports Bra became haven for women’s sports fans

MLS

Nashville SC terminated the contract of club-record signing Ake Loba, the team announced Monday. Nashville SC terminates contract of club-record signing Ake Loba

Nearly six months after an MLS Cup for the ages, LAFC and the Philadelphia Union face off once again at BMO Stadium Tuesday night (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN) for another winner-take-all showdown with massive stakes. Winner gets Liga MX: LAFC, Philadelphia Union enter decisive CCL semifinal | MLSSoccer.com

Wrexham will face LA Galaxy II in a summer friendly, but how would the new famous Welsh club do in MLS? How would Wrexham and Paul Mullin fare in MLS? The factors to consider - The Athletic

You need your DPs to excel to succeed in MLS, and Hany Mukhtar is doing just that for Nashville, the big movers in this edition of Power Rankings. MLS Power Rankings: Mukhtar has Nashville on the rise - ESPN

There was lots of action in week five, but it was Bella Bixby who made the most noise. NWSL Week 5: Shocking GK goal for Portland Thorns, young stars taking league by storm and what else to know - CBSSports.com

Among her teammates’ patterns and bright colors, Ifeoma Onumonu keeps her game-day style classically unique. Gotham FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu stands out with her classic game-day style - The Athletic

Commissioner Jessica Berman feels much different than her last visit to Louisville towards the end of the 2022 season. Racing Louisville FC is set up for success, NWSL official says | whas11.com

Boston’s 10,000-seat White Stadium is set to undergo renovations and could be the future home of an NWSL team amid expansion. NWSL expansion: Stadium renovation plans renew focus on Boston

Normal people at 15 are just trying to find their identity in high school. For Chloe Ricketts, it was when she signed her first professional NWSL contract. Pro at 15: Chloe Ricketts is a true trailblazer for the growth of the NWSL

Women’s World Cup stars suffer ACL injuries far more frequently than men, but why is this and how do we prevent these injuries? ACL injuries in women’s football: Why is there a greater risk and how can they be prevented? - The Athletic

USA

Former NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia, an ex-US soccer international, have announced their investment in Burnley. JJ and Kealia Watt confirm investment in Premier League returnees Burnley | Burnley | The Guardian

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt, together with his wife Kealia Watt, a former USWNT international, have announced their formal involvement with Burnley Football Club. US SPORTING POWER COUPLE, NFL STAR JJ WATT, AND FOOTBALL PRO WIFE KEALIA WATT, JOIN THE CLARETS FAMILY | Burnley Football Club

Will Brazil or South Africa earn the right to host the tournament for the first time on either respective continent? Or will the commercial appeal of another World Cup in the United States be too irresistible? Kassouf: 2027 World Cup bids will test FIFA’s prerogatives – Equalizer Soccer

World

Nearly three months after the NWSL resolved its own internal fight over when to release players for the World Cup, the crisis hits an impasse in Europe. The battle is a microcosm for larger tensions. European clubs ‘seek to strictly adhere’ to July 10 player release for World Cup in latest club-vs-country fight – Equalizer Soccer

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup in July, club vs. country tensions surfaced Wednesday when national teams were urged not to summon players for training camps until the FIFA-mandated release date. Club vs country tension looms ahead of Women’s World Cup | AP News

The 2023 Women’s World Cup revenue is projected to be record-setting, with estimates of $300 million alone in media rights. Women’s World Cup 2023 could reportedly generate $300 million in media rights

Brazil’s Indigenous women often lead their villages and groups but for many years they were looked down on when they tried to play soccer. Indigenous Brazilian soccer players eye Women’s World Cup - ABC News

Europe’s top nations face a blackout for this year’s World Cup unless media organisations improve their offers, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said. FIFA threatens Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe - ESPN

The 35-year-old defender’s England career is seemingly over, but she is still one of the WSL’s best performers. Steph Houghton’s continued brilliance is keeping Manchester City in the title race - The Athletic ($)

Arsenal are knocked out of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals with a crushing extra-time defeat by Wolfsburg at a sold-out Emirates Stadium. Arsenal 2-3 Wolfsburg (agg 4-5 aet) - Gunners suffer late defeat in WCL semi - BBC Sport

A football fan wielding a chainsaw was arrested at a CAF Champions League match in Tunis, a source at the Interior Ministry said on Monday. Fan arrested in Tunisia for wielding chainsaw during match - ESPN

Jaime Ordiales left his position as sporting director for Mexico men’s national teams, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced on Monday. Jaime Ordiales leaves Mexico men's sporting director post - ESPN

Naples woke up on Monday still digesting the disappointment of Napoli not sealing their first Serie A title in over three decades, but knowing glory is just a few more days away. Napoli to shake off title blow with one more point to go

Leeds United players say they “can’t express how sorry” they are for not acknowledging fans before Sunday’s 4-1 defeat by Bournemouth. Leeds United players apologize for not acknowledging fans before Bournemouth defeat - BBC Sport

Sam Allardyce is in the frame for a dramatic return to management with Leeds United strongly considering turning to the former England boss to rescue their season. Leeds United strongly considering Sam Allardyce appointment with Javi Gracia’s future uncertain - The Athletic ($)

Jordan Pickford’s penalty save from James Maddison in the draw at Leicester may prove crucial in Everton’s survival bid, with a helping hand from some cunning planning.Leicester 2-2 Everton: Jordan Pickford's water bottle with penalty message gives Toffees lifeline - BBC Sport

After a draw between Leicester and Everton, only six points separate the teams between 16th and 20th. Who is most likely to be relegated? Premier League relegation: Which teams will drop into Championship? - BBC Sport

Rotherham’s battling win, secured by Hakeem Odoffin’s second-half strike, leaves Huddersfield and Reading battling the drop. Rotherham stun 10-man Middlesbrough to secure Championship survival | Championship | The Guardian

The Wrexham co-chairmen, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have told S4C they accept Gareth Bale is unlikely to come out of retirement. Wrexham’s Reynolds and McElhenney insist Bale offer ‘serious from our side’ | Wrexham | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

10:30 AM - Barcelona vs Osasuna - La Liga - ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

10:30 AM - Almería vs Elche - La Liga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Freiburg vs RB Leipzig - DFB Pokal - ESPNU, ESPN+

12:00 PM - Arsenal vs Chelsea - Premier League - USA Network, Universo

1:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - La Liga - ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

7:00 PM - LAFC vs Philadelphia Union - CONCACAF Champions League -FS1, TUDN, UniMas