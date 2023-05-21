 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Whitecaps vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

“What I just told the group was we started off season with a bunch of clean sheets and that team is not there anymore.” - Brian Schmetzer

By Sounder at Heart staff
The Seattle Sounders started slowly, played sloppily and were dealt a fair 2-0 loss by the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Both goals came off bad turnovers and were preventable and the Sounders generated precious little danger on the other end.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Venue: BC Place Stadium

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Felisha Mariscal, Gerard-Kader Lebuis

Fourth Official: Jeremy Hanson

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Attendance: 19,108

Weather: 66 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

VAN – Pedro Vite 44’

VAN – Own Goal (Stefan Frei) 58’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VAN – Pedro Vite (caution) 10’

VAN – Ali Ahmed (caution) 34’

SEA – Léo Chú (caution) 41’

SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 49’

SEA – Josh Atencio (caution) 70’

VAN – Sergio Córdova (caution) 90’+3’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Reed Baker-Whiting 65’) , Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Cody Baker 46’); Josh Atencio (João Paulo 80’), Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris (Héber 64’), Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Dylan Teves 46’); Fredy Montero

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Paul Rothrock*

*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 9

Saves: 4

Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Yohei Takaoka; Mathias Laborda, Tristan Blackmon, Luis Martins, Ali Ahmed (Alessandro Schöpf 64’), Javain Brown; Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas (Karifa Yao 90’+1’), Ryan Gauld (Simon Becher 83’), Pedro Vite (Julian Gressel 64’); Brian White (Sergio Córdova 83’)

Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Deiber Caicedo, Ryan Raposo, Russell Teibert

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 16

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 1

Quotes

