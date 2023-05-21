Whitecaps vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders started slowly, played sloppily and were dealt a fair 2-0 loss by the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Both goals came off bad turnovers and were preventable and the Sounders generated precious little danger on the other end.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Venue: BC Place Stadium
Referee: Joe Dickerson
Assistants: Felisha Mariscal, Gerard-Kader Lebuis
Fourth Official: Jeremy Hanson
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
Attendance: 19,108
Weather: 66 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
VAN – Pedro Vite 44’
VAN – Own Goal (Stefan Frei) 58’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
VAN – Pedro Vite (caution) 10’
VAN – Ali Ahmed (caution) 34’
SEA – Léo Chú (caution) 41’
SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 49’
SEA – Josh Atencio (caution) 70’
VAN – Sergio Córdova (caution) 90’+3’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Reed Baker-Whiting 65’) , Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Cody Baker 46’); Josh Atencio (João Paulo 80’), Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris (Héber 64’), Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Dylan Teves 46’); Fredy Montero
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Paul Rothrock*
*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement
Total shots: 8
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 11
Offside: 2
Corner-Kicks: 9
Saves: 4
Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Yohei Takaoka; Mathias Laborda, Tristan Blackmon, Luis Martins, Ali Ahmed (Alessandro Schöpf 64’), Javain Brown; Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas (Karifa Yao 90’+1’), Ryan Gauld (Simon Becher 83’), Pedro Vite (Julian Gressel 64’); Brian White (Sergio Córdova 83’)
Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Deiber Caicedo, Ryan Raposo, Russell Teibert
Total shots: 17
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 16
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 1
