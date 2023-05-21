I don’t know, y’all. This one feels different. Your Seattle Sounders traveled north to face the rival Vancouver Whitecaps and looked very not good. Until now, I was ready to call the recent losses minor stumbles, flukey mishaps. The Sounders won the xG battle over Austin FC! They did no such thing in this match. The last time the Sounders scored more than a single goal in an MLS match was early April. That was half a season ago.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance