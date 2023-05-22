Major Link Soccer: Hasta la vista, Leeds

MLS was, as ever, full of absolutely outrageous games this weekend. A six-goal thriller between the Fire and Atlanta, St. Louis CITY smoked SKC, and D.C. United showed the LA Galaxy how to get the most out of your veteran striker with European experience. In the NWSL Lynn Williams maintained her pursuit of the goalscoring record as Gotham steamrolled OL Reign. Sam Staab remains unstoppable, and Marta’s back off and running. The Premier League title has been decided as Manchester City claim the trophy once again, but there’s still lots to play for.

Seattle

As much as she loves winning, she really, really hates losing. OL Reign’s Laura Harvey interview: British coach of top US team on always attacking, true star quality and 'soccer' versus 'football'

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

FC Cincinnati is really cooking at the top of the Supporters Shield race. Cincinnati hit Supporters' Shield stride, St. Louis learn to adjust & more from Matchday 14 | MLSSoccer.com

St. Louis CITY returned to their best selves just in time for the first installment of their regional rivalry with Sporting Kansas City. St. Louis CITY "took it personal" as rivalry with Sporting KC begins | MLSSoccer.com

Christian Benteke and D.C. United put a hurting on the LA Galaxy. Recap: D.C. United bests LA Galaxy 3-0 in convincing home win – The District Press

Goals and red cards galore, that’s what the game’s all about. Chicago Fire FC Remain Undefeated at Home with 3-3 Draw against Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field | Chicago Fire FC

NWSL/Women’s soccer

At 75 straight regular-season starts and counting, the Washington Spirit defender holds the NWSL ironwoman streak. Sam Staab started her first pro game. She hasn’t stopped since – Equalizer Soccer

Lynn Williams moved a little closer to the league record with a goal against OL Reign on Sunday. Lynn Williams can't be denied for Gotham, USWNT in 2023 - JWS

After missing all of the 2022 season with an ACL injury, Marta’s back in the scorers column in NWSL for the first time since 2021. Marta 'so happy' after scoring first NWSL goal since 2021

Manchester United’s hopes are still high. Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Reds lock up Champions League, stay in title race w/derby win - The Busby Babe

USA

Klingenberg’s experiences in soccer and life have shaped her into an indispensable aspect of the Thorns’ success. Meghan Klingenberg embraces leadership, adversity as a binding force for Portland Thorns - oregonlive.com

Julie Ertz is back just in time for the World Cup. She used to be the world’s best in her role, so will her return solve all the USWNT’s problems? World Cup: Can Julie Ertz be the player she was for USWNT? - ESPN

Here are a few bubble players to keep an eye on during their NWSL season and where their performances might’ve gotten them so far regarding the World Cup. USWNT bubble players: Top contenders to watch during NWSL Play

The US took all three points in their u20 World Cup opener thanks to a very late goal from Jonathan Gomez. Jonathan Gomez strikes late in US u20s win vs. Ecuador

Global men’s soccer

The Swans boss is now expected to leave the club amid interest from Southampton. Russell Martin expected to join Southampton after pulling out of Swansea City contract talks - Wales Online

Saudi Arabia is in talks with Caf over a $200m (£160m) deal to sponsor the African Super League, in an agreement that could secure support for any future Saudi World Cup bid. Saudi Arabia in talks over £160m sponsorship of African Super League | Football politics | The Guardian

If anyone was going to score for Liverpool against Aston Villa, it simply had to be Bobby. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Draw With Aston Villa - The Liverpool Offside

Leeds are almost certainly going down after their loss to West Ham United. Match Recap: West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United - Through It All Together

It feels hard to believe that this Arsenal team was the likely title winner for a while this season. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: pathetic Gunners concede title. - The Short Fuse

The constant racist abuse that Vinicius deals with in La Liga is unacceptable, and the league and federation seemingly have no interest in doing anything about it. ‘Racism is normal in La Liga’: Vinícius Júnior outraged by abuse at Valencia | Real Madrid | The Guardian

The Premier League title’s all wrapped up, but there’s still plenty to play for. Premier League permutations: What is left to be decided? - The Athletic

Aidan Morris has a big decision to make in the coming months as both the USMNT and CanMNT offer him a possible path to the World Cup. USMNT midfielder Aidan Morris open to Canada switch

