Major Link Soccer: Federico Bernardeschi is feeling bad about Bob

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Toronto FC star Federico Bernardeschi criticized head coach Bob Bradley amid his team’s MLS slump. Toronto FC: Bernardeschi criticizes Bradley amid MLS slump | Pro Soccer Wire

The top two teams both have former Sounders. USL Championship Power Rankings – Week 11

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Tasked with protecting athletes at Olympic and youth levels, U.S. Center for SafeSport is criticized for delayed investigations, lack of transparency. Its handling of the investigation into former Chicago Red Stars head coach Rory Dames exemplifies these problems. SafeSport’s mission is to protect athletes from abuse. Is it? | USA Today

The majority of UEFA Women’s Champions League matches will be shown from behind a paywall next season, with broadcaster DAZN believing the time is right to ‘accelerate the value’ of the women’s game. Women’s Champions League to move behind DAZN paywall next season | The Guardian

Chelsea are forced to wait for WSL title party as Manchester United take it to the final day with explosive late derby drama. Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action | The Guardian

As Chelsea close in on another WSL title manager Emma Hayes says a fourth successive crown would be her favourite because of her personal journey this season. Chelsea manager Hayes says ‘life is just as important as football’ - BBC Sport

International soccer

USMNT defender Tim Ream’s broken arm will sideline him from CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup action this summer. USMNT: Ream to miss Nations League and Gold Cup with injury | Pro Soccer Wire

World men’s club soccer

The latest incident of racist abuse towards Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is reported to the Spanish prosecutor’s office as a hate crime. Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid report racist abuse incident to prosecutors as hate crime - BBC Sport

A cada rodada fora de casa uma surpresa desagradável. E foram muitas nessa temporada. Desejos de morte, boneco enforcado, muitos gritos criminosos... Tudo registrado.



Mas o discurso sempre cai em “casos isolados”, “um torcedor”. Não, não são casos isolados. São episódios… pic.twitter.com/aSCMrt0CR8 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 22, 2023

Arsenal can challenge again next season, but their summer recruitment will be crucial to whether they do that. They have to make a big statement. Bellingham? Kane? Arsenal must make a big transfer statement - ESPN

Newcastle have secured a top-four Premier League finish with a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Leicester, whose fate is now out of their hands. Newcastle 0-0 Leicester: Eddie Howe’s men secure Champions League football next season - BBC Sport

Everton have reached an exclusivity agreement with New York-based company MSP Sports Capital for investment in the club. Everton investment: Toffees reach exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital - BBC Sport

Liverpool have asked the professional referees’ body, PGMOL, to explain two decisions that went against them in the draw against Aston Villa. Liverpool ask PGMOL for explanation on decisions in Aston Villa match | The Guardian

As Dortmund close on the Bundesliga title, it is Leipzig’s first win at Bayern that will continue to resonate. Whatever comes next, Bayern Munich must rip it up and start again | The Guardian

Juventus were hit with a fresh 10-point penalty on Monday by an Italian court — hampering their chances of qualifying for next year’s Champions League — Italy’s Football Association said. Juventus out of Champions League spots after 10-point deduction - ESPN

Folarin Balogun is already setting USMNT records after the Reims striker scored his 20th goal of the Ligue 1 season over the weekend. Americans Abroad: Balogun setting USMNT records already | Pro Soccer Wire

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive, Sergei Palkin, has condemned Barcelona after two of their players posted a message of thanks to fans in Russia. Shakhtar Donetsk condemn Barcelona for players’ Russia message | The Guardian

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has said Lionel Messi’s possible return to the club this summer mostly depends on the Argentina forward’s intentions. Lionel Messi-Barcelona reunion depends on player - ESPN

Competitive, determined, a belief in their own ability to win; the qualities that make elite sportspeople can lead to an addiction that breaks them. Gambling addiction: Why elite sportspeople are especially vulnerable - BBC Sport

10:30 AM: Celta de Vigo vs. Girona (La Liga) — ESPN+

10:30 AM: Real Sociedad vs. Almería (La Liga) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: USMNT vs. Fiji (men’s U-20 World Cup) — FS2 / UNIVERSO

1:00 PM: Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona (La Liga) — ESPN+

2:00 PM: Argentina vs. Guatemala (men’s U-20 World Cup) — FS2 / UNIVERSO

4:30 PM: Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo

7:30 PM: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo