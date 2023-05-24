Major Link Soccer: Catarina Macario ruled out of World Cup

MLS / US men’s club soccer

What a week in MLS. FC Cincinnati won by one goal, FC Cincinnati won at home and FC Cincinnati are atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, LAFC vying for MLS supremacy | MLSSoccer.com

MLS on Tuesday announced the launch of MLS GO, a recreational soccer program designed to increase participation and access for boys and girls of all levels in 18 markets, including Seattle. MLS GO: Recreation-focused youth program to debut in 18 markets | MLSGO.com

Unanswered questions surround the team’s desire to build a 10,000-seat stadium next to the Coliseum. Will the Roots soccer team ever return to Oakland?

Including power rankings of the best and worst kind of seasons to cover. The challenges in providing fair coverage in American soccer | SoccerMusings

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The NWSL Golden Boot race heated up over the weekend, with Lynn Williams and Crystal Dunn both scoring to take a share of the lead. Crystal Dunn, Lynn Williams stay hot in NWSL Golden Boot race | JWS

Gotham FC has broken a club ticket sales record with more than 10,000 sold for their June 4 match against San Diego Wave FC. Gotham FC Pride Night match against San Diego Wave Hits Club Record for Ticket Sales - The Local W

Among other wild results, Gotham FC beat OL Reign 4-1 in a topsy-turvy weekend of action around the NWSL. NWSL Take-Off: How Gotham FC routed OL Reign, plus more | Pro Soccer Wire

Manchester City are on the brink of their lowest Women’s Super League finish since 2014. How could missing out on the Champions League affect them? ‘Worry’ for Manchester City over Champions League failure - BBC Sport

International soccer

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski has plenty of attacking options to replace the injured Mal Swanson. But here’s the argument for Trinity Rodman. Why Trinity Rodman should replace Mallory Swanson on USWNT - ESPN

Macario suffered an ACL tear last June, and her recovery has taken longer than expected. Her absence opens a big hole on the U.S. World Cup roster. Catarina Macario injury: USWNT star out of World Cup 2023 in ACL tear recovery | Philadelphia Inquirer

After securing Folarin Balogun, the USMNT still has plenty of dual nationals to recruit. Here are some of the most promising. USMNT dual nationals: Who is next after Balogun? | Pro Soccer Wire

Timmy joins younger brother Malik in USMNT fold. FIFA Approves Change Of Association Request For Timmy Tillman | U.S. Soccer Official Website

The US U-20 men’s national team beat Fiji 3-0 at the U-20 World Cup. US strikes late in U-20 World Cup win over Fiji | Pro Soccer Wire

England has ambitions to host the Women’s World Cup and will consider a bid for the 2031 tournament, the FA’s chairwoman Debbie Hewitt has said. FA considers bid to host Women’s World Cup in 2031 | The Times ($)

Two Thailand players are banned for six months for their part in mass brawls during the men’s football final at the Southeast Asian Games. Southeast Asian Games: Two Thailand players banned for six months after mass brawls in final - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Whatever you think of Manchester City’s wealth or Newcastle’s or PSG’s owners, football’s regulatory framework has never been fit for purpose. Perhaps one day this whole age of football will require an asterisk | The Guardian

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants the 115 Premier League financial charges levelled against the club to be dealt with “as soon as possible”. Man City: Pep Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges dealt with ‘as soon as possible’ - BBC Sport

The club’s president of business set to leave after only 10 months in the role as Chelsea have denied the executive has been pushed out. Glick to be replaced by Chris Jurasek as CEO in further upheaval for Chelsea | The Guardian

Bukayo Saka says Arsenal is the “right place to make the next step” after signing a new contract with the club until 2027. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka signs new contract until 2027 - BBC Sport

Southampton, Leeds, Leicester have struggled in the Premier League this season. Perhaps the unifying factor is that they couldn’t save any shots. Is bad goalkeeping to blame for Premier League relegation? - ESPN+ ($)

La Liga says it will request “more sanctioning powers” to “exercise disciplinary authority” over incidents of racism in Spanish football. La Liga to request ‘more sanctioning powers’ over incidents of racism - BBC Sport

Seven people have been arrested in connection with two separate racist incidents involving Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, Spanish police said on Tuesday. Seven arrested over Vinicius Junior effigy, racist abuse - ESPN

Video Assistant Referee Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva has been dropped from Wednesday’s La Liga game between Real Betis and Getafe, the Spanish FA has said. VAR official stood down over Vinicius Junior red card - ESPN

Alianza FC have been handed a one-year stadium ban and fined $30,000, the Salvadoran Football Federation said, after at least 12 people died and an unspecified number were injured in a stampede during Saturday’s game against Club Deportivo FAS. Alianza FC given stadium ban after stampede kills 12 - ESPN

10:30 AM: Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano (La Liga) — ESPN2 / ESPN+

11:00 AM: Italy vs. Nigeria (men’s U-20 World Cup) — FS2

11:45 AM: Rangers vs. Hearts (Scottish Premiership) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

12:00 PM: Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan (Coppa Italia) — CBSSN / Paramount+

1:00 PM: Espanyol vs. Atlético Madrid (La Liga) — ESPN+

2:00 PM: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic (men’s U-20 World Cup) — FS2

4:00 PM: USA vs. Panama (CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship) — FS1

4:00 PM: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo

7:00 PM: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo