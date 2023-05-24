There once was a team from Seattle

Who took to the road to do battle

They fell on their face

Up in old BC Place

And got herded around like cattle

Another game filled with bad form

And the team has begun to transform

The score was two-zero

With nary a hero

Has us asking, “Is this the new norm?”

We expect that our Sounders will win

This much talent? To not is a sin

Our rankings are falling

The effort’s appalling

Where oh where have the scorers all been?

Goalkeeper

Stefan Frei – 5 | Community – 4.6

Our keeper is strong Stefan Frei

Whose rank in the league had been high

He’s had some clean sheets

Which aren’t easy feats

But lately we’ve kissed those goodbye

Defense

Nouhou – 5 | Community – 5.1 (off 46’ for Baker)

Sweet Nouhou returned from malaria

Could not cause his standard hysteria

His play not sublime

He subbed at halftime

And obviously covered less area

Xavier Arreaga – 5 | Community – 4.7

Xavi did make the lineup charts

As the coaches rotated some parts

Defense started breaks

Followed up by mistakes

This was not a strong case for more starts

Yeimar – 6 (MOTM) | Community – 4.6

Yeimar’s typically one of the best

Three games in a week, endurance test

Missed an early header

Attackers weren’t better

He’s somewhat less bad than the rest

Alex Roldan – 4 | Community – 4.1 (off 64’ for Baker-Whiting)

Roldan had just played a great game

Midweek MOTM, star by his name

His defense left holes

That gifted some goals

So subbed out in Vancouver in shame

Defensive Midfield

Josh Atencio – 5 | Community – 4.5 (off 80’ for João Paulo)

Atencio returned to the middle

To link up and show off a little

Earning minutes is tough

This outing was rough

His consistency remains a riddle

Albert Rusnák – 6 | Community – 4.9

Midfielder Rusnák was ready for more

His job: create a strong Sounders core

This Albatross snack

Didn’t connect front to back

So Whitecaps did dominate and score

Attacking Midfield

Léo Chú – 5 | Community – 4.4 (off 46’ for Teves)

There once was a Chú active and fit

But not in this game, not a bit

He has a new kid

But performance has slid

Must be better or be forced to sit

Nico Lodeiro – 5 | Community – 4.6

Poor Nico had tried to discuss

The reasons his team’s looking sus

He captained this mess

They failed this test

Sounders never disembarked the bus

Jordan Morris – 5 | Community – 4.7 (off 64’ for Heber)

Once Morris had played like “The Man”

But on right only chokes out Roldan

Rarely seeing the ball

Did he play at all?

The whole team looked like there was no plan

Forward

Fredy Montero – 5 | Community – 5.0

Fredy knows this Cascadia stage

But was playing on another page

His impact was naught

With only one shot

He’s part of a team showing age

Substitutes

Cody Baker – 6 | Community – 5.6 (MOTM) (on 46’ for Nouhou)

New guy Baker subbed on at the break

Right away found a shot he could take

His energy shone

He defended his zone

But alas no difference could he make

Dylan Teves – 5 | Community – 4.7 (on 46’ for Chu)

Young Teves at halftime subbed in

Made good runs on the right once again

While showing nice touch

Didn’t accomplish much

He struggles to contribute to wins

Reed Baker-Whiting – 5 | Community – 4.8 (on 64’ for Roldan)

RBW has not played a lot

When given a chance, though, he’s fought

His defense was strong

His control was not wrong

As a sub he has found a good spot

Héber – 5 | Community – 4.2 (on 64’ for Morris)

Forward Héber got a chance to come out

Got into good spots; had a near-shout

His shot sadly went wide

His scoring has dried

And the game was never in doubt

João Paulo – 5 | Community – 5.3 (on 80’ for Atencio)

Coming in against Whitecaps so late

Working hard to alter Sounders’ fate

JP opened the space

But his teammates lacked pace

So no chance to change the game state

Referee

Joseph Dickerson - 6 | Community – 5.9

This referee’s job was not too hard

Watching that performance might have scarred

He wasn’t the story

With Sounders playing poorly

But he gave out a sweet delayed card

Vancouver Whitecaps MOTM

Ryan Gauld waltzed off with this award

Frei’s own goal he’ll claim that he scored

A menace throughout

Best on the field, no doubt

Made sure three points went to him and his horde

Next up:

That game, each fan likely agrees

Makes us question the team’s expertise

The next game’s at Lumen

And I’m only human

Let me actually cheer for them. Please!