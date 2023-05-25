Major Link Soccer: Anthony Hudson to remain in charge of USMNT through Gold Cup

MLS / US men’s club soccer

With players from 81 countries across six continents represented on 2023 rosters, MLS features the most geographically diverse and youthful player pool of any top men’s professional league across North America. MLS features most geographically diverse & youthful player pool in North American men’s sports | MLSSoccer.com

If there’s one thing everyone loves, it’s hating on the random internet guy who gives your team anything less than an A+ on their early-season report card. MLS early-season grades: How is your team performing? | MLSSoccer.com

The 2023 US Open Cup churned onward Wednesday evening, and it didn’t lack for Round-of-16 drama as two MLS clubs were dealt shock results from lower-division opposition. US Open Cup: Columbus Crew, Charlotte FC exit in Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC may be in the Concacaf Champions League final, but their hopes of advancing in the US Open Cup were dashed Tuesday evening by El Trafico rival LA Galaxy. Galaxy oust LAFC, Cincinnati survive PKs, Dynamo romp into US Open Cup quarters | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini called Riqui Puig a clown after the LA Galaxy midfielder scored in a 2-0 US Open Cup win. Chiellini calls Puig a clown after Galaxy goal in Open Cup | Pro Soccer Wire

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Is the US market big enough for two Division I leagues – and which one will the stars choose to play in? Women’s football in US set for seismic change with launch of Super League | The Guardian

Don’t expect Lindsey Horan back in the NWSL this year. Horan to stay beyond Thorns loan, says Lyon boss Bompastor | Pro Soccer Wire

Racing Louisville’s first goal of the night came from a moment of audacity from Savannah DeMelo. The pure genius of Savannah DeMelo’s first goal should not be taken for granted - All For XI

Chelsea will exercise the option to to extend England Euro 2022-winning midfielder Fran Kirby’s contract by a year to 2024. Fran Kirby: Chelsea take option to extend England midfielder contract by one year to 2024 - BBC Sport

International soccer

USSF sporting director Matt Crocker says that his aim is to have a new manager for the USMNT in place by August, meaning Anthony Hudson will remain in charge for Nations League finals and the Gold Cup. USMNT coach search won’t be rushed, says USSF sporting director - ESPN

Crocker did confirm that USMNT head coach candidates have been approached by US Soccer. US Soccer talking with USMNT head coach candidates | Pro Soccer Wire

Rose Lavelle may not make her return to the NWSL before the World Cup after suffering a setback in her knee injury recovery, OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey told The Equalizer on Tuesday. Rose Lavelle suffers injury setback, may not play NWSL before World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

There’s no question about it: Savannah DeMelo is on fire. Should Savannah DeMelo make this year’s World Cup? – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze offers fresh and exciting input for Gareth Southgate’s England squad, writes Phil McNulty. England: Eberechi Eze offers fresh and exciting input for Gareth Southgate - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Manchester United’s LGBTQ+ Supporters Club is urging fans not to sing offensive chants during Thursday’s Premier League game against Chelsea after recent matches between the two sides have been marred by homophobic slurs. Manchester United’s LGBTQ+ Supporters Club say offensive chanting isn’t ‘banter’ - BBC Sport

TikToker Orla Melissa Sloan bombarded Chelsea stars Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour with messages. TikToker admits stalking footballers Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour - BBC News

It’s been nearly 25 years since an English team won the treble. Man City are just two games away, but the feat is rare for a reason. Man City’s path to the treble far smoother than Man United’s nearly 25 years ago. Can they finish the job? - ESPN

Brighton’s Julio Enciso scored a fantastic equaliser as his side played out an entertaining draw against champions Manchester City. Brighton 1-1 Manchester City: Julio Enciso scores stunning equaliser to seal Europa League place - BBC Sport

Spurs, who are without a sporting director and permanent manager, are interested in Arne Slot, who has just taken Feyenoord to the league title. Tottenham weighing up approach for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot | The Guardian

Valencia have been sanctioned with a partial stadium closure for five matches and fined following the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. Valencia fined and sanctioned with partial stadium closure for five matches - BBC Sport

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he did not mean to “attack” Vinicius Jr on social media after the Real Madrid player was racially abused by opposition fans at Valencia on Sunday. Vinicius Jr: La Liga president Javier Tebas says he did not mean to attack player on social media - BBC Sport

Abuse hurled at Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior caused a storm – but what of the everyday reality of life for people of colour? ‘It’s not just in football’: young players’ families on racism in Spain | The Guardian

Veljko Paunović has found quick success during his first season leading Chivas Guadalajara, and it was all on display Sunday night. Veljko Paunović: Ex-Chicago coach steers Chivas toward Liga MX mountaintop | MLSSoccer.com

Spain left-back Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona this summer after the Spanish champions agree to mutually terminate his contract a season early. Jordi Alba: Barcelona agree to terminate defender’s contract at end of season - BBC Sport

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has left before the final last of the season over “a lack of support within the club”, a PSV statement says. Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves PSV Eindhoven with immediate effect - BBC Sport

