Five Sounders ranked among Top 25 best-selling jerseys

For the fifth straight year and the seventh time in eight years, the Seattle Sounders had the most player jerseys ranked among the top 25 best-selling in the league. Topping the Sounders’ collection of five players in the Top 25 was Jordan Morris, who ranked No. 5 overall. Morris has ranked in the Top 10 all six seasons in which he’s been active.
Joining Morris on the list was Cristian Roldan (12), Nico Lodeiro (17), Raúl Ruidíaz (21) and João Paulo (25). The Sounders have had four players in the Top 25 in each of the previous four seasons, with João Paulo being the newest addition. Roldan had appeared in the top 25 seven times, Lodeiro has made it six times and Ruidíaz has made it four times.
The Philadelphia Union were the only other team with as many as four players in the Top 25.
The ranking is based only on sales made at MLSstore.com and doesn’t include any sales in various pro shops. It also doesn’t provide any details about how many jerseys were sold.
Top 25 selling MLS jerseys
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|1
|Carlos Vela
|LAFC
|2
|Hany Mukhtar
|Nashville SC
|3
|Walker Zimmerman
|Nashville SC
|4
|Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández
|LA Galaxy
|5
|Jordan Morris
|Seattle Sounders FC
|6
|Josef Martínez
|Inter Miami CF
|7
|Thiago Almada
|Atlanta United
|8
|Dániel Gazdag
|Philadelphia Union
|9
|Andre Blake
|Philadelphia Union
|10
|Riqui Puig
|LA Galaxy
|11
|Ben Bender
|Charlotte FC
|12
|Cristian Roldan
|Seattle Sounders FC
|13
|Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernández
|Columbus Crew
|14
|Sebastián Driussi
|Austin FC
|15
|Facundo Torres
|Orlando City SC
|16
|Denis Bouanga
|LAFC
|17
|Nicolás Lodeiro
|Seattle Sounders FC
|18
|Julián Carranza
|Philadelphia Union
|19
|Lucas Zelarayán
|Columbus Crew
|20
|Mateusz Klich
|D.C. United
|21
|Raúl Ruidíaz
|Seattle Sounders FC
|22
|Johnny Russell
|Sporting Kansas City
|23
|João Klauss
|St. Louis CITY SC
|24
|Jakob Glesnes
|Philadelphia Union
|25
|João Paulo
|Seattle Sounders FC
