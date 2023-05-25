 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five Sounders ranked among Top 25 best-selling jerseys

No team had more players in the Top 25.

By Jeremiah Oshan
For the fifth straight year and the seventh time in eight years, the Seattle Sounders had the most player jerseys ranked among the top 25 best-selling in the league. Topping the Sounders’ collection of five players in the Top 25 was Jordan Morris, who ranked No. 5 overall. Morris has ranked in the Top 10 all six seasons in which he’s been active.

Joining Morris on the list was Cristian Roldan (12), Nico Lodeiro (17), Raúl Ruidíaz (21) and João Paulo (25). The Sounders have had four players in the Top 25 in each of the previous four seasons, with João Paulo being the newest addition. Roldan had appeared in the top 25 seven times, Lodeiro has made it six times and Ruidíaz has made it four times.

The Philadelphia Union were the only other team with as many as four players in the Top 25.

The ranking is based only on sales made at MLSstore.com and doesn’t include any sales in various pro shops. It also doesn’t provide any details about how many jerseys were sold.

Top 25 selling MLS jerseys

Ranking Player Team
Ranking Player Team
1 Carlos Vela LAFC
2 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC
3 Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC
4 Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández LA Galaxy
5 Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC
6 Josef Martínez Inter Miami CF
7 Thiago Almada Atlanta United
8 Dániel Gazdag Philadelphia Union
9 Andre Blake Philadelphia Union
10 Riqui Puig LA Galaxy
11 Ben Bender Charlotte FC
12 Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC
13 Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernández Columbus Crew
14 Sebastián Driussi Austin FC
15 Facundo Torres Orlando City SC
16 Denis Bouanga LAFC
17 Nicolás Lodeiro Seattle Sounders FC
18 Julián Carranza Philadelphia Union
19 Lucas Zelarayán Columbus Crew
20 Mateusz Klich D.C. United
21 Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC
22 Johnny Russell Sporting Kansas City
23 João Klauss St. Louis CITY SC
24 Jakob Glesnes Philadelphia Union
25 João Paulo Seattle Sounders FC
