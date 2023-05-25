Five Sounders ranked among Top 25 best-selling jerseys

For the fifth straight year and the seventh time in eight years, the Seattle Sounders had the most player jerseys ranked among the top 25 best-selling in the league. Topping the Sounders’ collection of five players in the Top 25 was Jordan Morris, who ranked No. 5 overall. Morris has ranked in the Top 10 all six seasons in which he’s been active.

Joining Morris on the list was Cristian Roldan (12), Nico Lodeiro (17), Raúl Ruidíaz (21) and João Paulo (25). The Sounders have had four players in the Top 25 in each of the previous four seasons, with João Paulo being the newest addition. Roldan had appeared in the top 25 seven times, Lodeiro has made it six times and Ruidíaz has made it four times.

The Philadelphia Union were the only other team with as many as four players in the Top 25.

The ranking is based only on sales made at MLSstore.com and doesn’t include any sales in various pro shops. It also doesn’t provide any details about how many jerseys were sold.