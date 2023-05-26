Major Link Soccer: CBS is taking over the Open Cup semis and final

MLS and other US men’s club soccer

Sounders start to fall; now down to 7th

Willets Point casino plan faces political setback - Hudson River Blue

Mets owner Steve Cohen's casino project is struggling to find political support, a problem not currently facing NYCFC's proposed Willets Point stadium.

FC Dallas players talk about facing their former manager Luchi Gonzalez

For the Dallas Homegrown players, this weekend's game has added meaning.

Jimmy Conrad weighs in on Fire Vermes debate - Sporting KC

Former Sporting KC & USMNT Player Jimmy Conrad on Ted Lasso, Peter Vermes, and his Top 5 Kansas City players of all time.

Ali Ahmed posts thank you message, insists he’ll be back on the pitch with Vancouver Whitecaps soon – Canadian Soccer Daily

CBS Sports to Provide Live Match Coverage of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Including Exclusive Coverage of Semifinals and Final

CBS Sports’ Coverage of the Tournament Returns June 6-7 with Two Quarterfinal Matches Streaming Exclusively on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

NWSL

NWSL Power Rankings: Gotham FC climb the rankings, while Pride give us something to talk about - CBSSports.com

Check out where teams stand heading into Week 9

KC Current coach Caroline Sjöblom on NWSL losses 2023 season | The Kansas City Star

Not guaranteed of securing the head-coaching job on a permanent basis, interim Caroline Sjöblom calls on NWSL’s KC Current to play harder.

This is why Gotham FC are now on top of the NWSL table - HRB

Gotham FC sit atop the NWSL table after a comprehensive 4-1 dismantling of OL Regin on the road: This is why the team that finished dead last in 2022 is a title contender in 2023.

Portland vs San Diego Match Preview w/ Abraham Zepeda of Everything San Diego Sports

Reign fans definitely need a draw in this one.

other women’s club soccer

Ajax says no to women's team's victory party, citing club morale - DutchNews.nl

The clubs main supporters group opposed the idea of celebrating the women's league title, citing sentiment following a poor season by the men's side.

Arsenal defender Rafaelle set to leave club this summer - The Athletic

Souza’s next destination could be the U.S. and the experienced defender has been linked to a move to the Orlando Pride, given the $350,000 allocation money that has been left unspent following a four-way trade ahead of the NWSL draft in January.

United States national team

Megan Rapinoe Opens Up About the Future of USWNT | SiriusXM

In a candid interview, Megan Rapinoe shares her perspective on her health, drive, and the future of the US Women's National Team.

Takeaways from the United States’ opening matches at U-20 World Cup | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm explains what is working for the United States so far at the U-20 World Cup where they have six points from two group B games.

Puget Sound soccer

Episode 532: RBNY President & GM Marc de Grandpré – Seeing Red!

Open Flavor Friday

What we’re watching this weekend

Friday

11:00 am PT — Slovakia U20 men vs United States U20 in the U-20 men’s World Cup on FS2, Universo, FIFA+

3:00 pm PT — USA U20 women vs Panama U20 in Concacaf Women’s U-20 play on FS1, FS2 and FoxSports.com

7:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Los Angeles II at Starfire Stadium in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass (paid)

Saturday

6:30 am PT — Liverpool women vs Manchester United in Women’s Super League play on Paramount+

12:30 pm PT — OL Reign vs Angel City at Lumen Field in NWSL play on Paramount+

7:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs New York RB at Lumen Field in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (paid)

Sunday

It’s relegation day for the EPL. All matches kickoff at the same time. There are matches on Bravo, CNBC, Syfy, USA Network and of course Peacock and NBCSports.com. The keys for the relegation contest are;

8:30 am PT — Everton men vs AFC Bournemouth in Premier League play on USA Network

8:30 am PT — Leeds United men vs Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League play on CNBC

8:30 am PT — Leicester City men vs West Ham United in Premier League play on Syfy

12:00 pm PT — Sporting KC vs Portland Timbers in MLS play on FOX, Apple TV (free)

5:30 pm PT — Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew on FS1, Apple TV (free)

This is your weekend open thread.