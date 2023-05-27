Sounders vs. New York Red Bulls, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

FULLTIME: Jordan Morris scored a first-half goal to snap his scoring drought and the Seattle Sounders survived playing with 10 men for the final 15 minutes to beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday. The win snaps a two-game losing streak and at least temporarily pushes the Sounders back into first-place of the Western Conference.

SOUNDERS 1, RED BULLS 0: Jordan Morris ended his eight-match scoring drought by putting away a Léo Chú cross. The play began with Albert Rusnák playing in Chú, whose cross was just about perfect. Unfortunately, Morris came off the field almost immediately with an apparent groin injury.

LINEUPS: There were a handful of changes to the starting lineup from last week, but the big news is that Raúl Ruidíaz will be available off the bench for the first time since April 15.

The Seattle Sounders will be looking to start a three-game homestand by snapping a two-game losing streak. First up is the New York Red Bulls, who seem to have righted the ship since Troy Lesense took over as head coach from Gerard Stuber three games ago, going 2-0-1.

The Sounders should be a little healthier with Léo Chú and Nouhou both a week further removed from their injuries and Raúl Ruidíaz due to be available for the first time since April 15.

The Red Bulls are also coming off a midweek game against FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup that they lost in a penalty shootout in which they used several starters. They could get a boost, however, with the potential return of Lewis Morgan. The midfielder last played on March 11.

Notes

The home team has won the last six meetings in this matchup and the away team has not won since 2010, when both road teams won that year’s meetings. The last time a road team even got a point in this matchup was 2013, when the Red Bulls tied the Sounders in Seattle.

The Sounders are on a two-game home losing streak after going undefeated in their previous 10 across all competitions. The last time they lost three straight at home was from late 2010-early 2011.

Jordan Morris has not scored in eight straight matches, his longest goal-scoring drought since going 10 straight without a goal in 2017. He has put only three shots on frame during this run.

Four of the Red Bulls’ 10 goals scored have come off of corners.

This will be the first time the Sounders and Red Bulls have faced on another since 2019, a span of three years and 259 days. That’s the fourth-longest stretch between meetings of any two opponents in MLS history.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Ethan Dobbelaere (right ankle sprain); Danny Leyva (loan); Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol); Kelyn Rowe (left knee sprain); Obed Vargas (international duty)

New York

QUESTIONABLE: Andres Reyes (hamstring); Lewis Morgan (hip)

OUT: Serge Ngoma (hamstring); Omir Fernandez (hamstring); Steven Sserwadda (knee); Kyle Duncan (knee); Daniel Edelman (international duty)

Officials

REF: Jon Freemon; AR1: Corey Rockwell; AR2: Ben Pilgrim; 4TH: Mike Rottersman; VAR: Jair Marrufo; AVAR: Fabio Tovar

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Steve Cangialosi & Danny Higginbotham)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Jorge Perez Navarro & Marcelo Balboa)

English Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani), SiriusXM FC

Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? No

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. NY Red Bulls; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.