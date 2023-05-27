Sounders vs. RBNY, recap: Rough, but ready

SEATTLE — A win is a win, and that’s what the Seattle Sounders picked up as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Red Bull New York at Lumen Field on Sunday. It wasn’t always pretty, but Seattle weathered a series of significant blows to come away with all three points at home.

The Sounders took the lead in the 23rd minute, as Léo Chú and Jordan Morris connected following a great pass from Albert Rusnák to put Chú in behind. Chú hit a cross for Morris, who put the ball away to snap his eight-game scoreless streak, but two minutes later Morris was forced off with an injury that he seemed to pick up on the goal and replaced by Dylan Teves.

The task was made a bit more difficult for the final 15 minutes of the game after João Paulo was shown a second yellow and sent to the locker room for an early shower in the 75th minute. There are fair complaints to be had about how deserved the yellow card was, but the call was made regardless. Both sides continued to push, with Seattle weathering pretty significant pressure late on as the game continued to be pretty “physical” to put it generously.

Seattle adjusted after losing João Paulo, bringing on a third centerback in Xavier Arreaga, adding Josh Atencio to the midfield and eventually adding Nouhou on the left and pushing Cody Baker into the midfield. They limited any real danger created by RBNY, and managed to create a bit of their own. In the end it took some doing, but Seattle started a three-game week at Lumen with a win, although they’ll head into the coming games with some difficult absences. Next up is the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Key moments

5’ — The Sounders get the first real look of the game, but Jordan Morris’s attempted header from a Nico Lodeiro cross goes over the bar.

23’ — The Léo Chú and Jordan Morris connection comes through again, as Morris smashes the Sounders into the lead to finish off a great sequence. 1-0 Sounders

29’ — The Sounders create another dangerous moment, this time with a João Paulo run through the midfield to release Dylan Teves, but his ball through the box went unrewarded.

39’ — The Sounders go close to grabbing a second goal as consistent pressure following a corner keeps the ball in RBNY’s penalty area, but they just earn another corner.

46’ — Alex Roldan, with a box full of options, cut the ball back for Lodeiro to run onto but the shot from 12 yards out flew into the Brougham End.

48’ — Rusnák plays a dangerous ball along the front of RBNY’s onrushing back line to the feet of Héber, but the finish slides across the face of goal and out for a goal kick.

50’ — RBNY have their best look, as a cross from Seattle’s left side finds Elias Manoel in front of goal, but his header is corralled by Stefan Frei.

62’ — A good ball to put Chú through, a quality run to ride a tackle and a nice cross, but Héber appears to let it go for Teves and it curls behind the winger’s run.

66’ — Another good look for the Sounders, largely thanks to Chú. Chúgets down the left flank, waits for help and a 1-2 with Lodeiro, then finds Teves whose shot is blocked.

66’ — RBNY get out on the break and create a 1v1 for Manoel on Frei, but Frei comes up with a huge save as he sticks his left arm out to put the shot out for a corner!

75’ — João Paulo is shown a second yellow for a foul in Seattle’s half, and the Sounders will play the rest of the game with 10 players on the field.

Quick thoughts

The Bake Show: Cody Baker has been, it’s fair to say, a bright spot during a difficult stretch for the Sounders. Even before signing an MLS contract, he had an outstanding performance in the Open Cup and looked comfortable enough at the MLS level in a new position to deserve his First Team deal. Against Red Bull he played with a level of savvy and maturity that was a great match for his tireless and unselfish running. He was a consistent outlet in possession and more likely than not to not only find a teammate, but to pick out the right pass and progress the ball. He forced opponents into worse angles and slowed the attack long enough to get help from someone to win the ball back. I don’t know what Baker’s ceiling is, but at the very least he seems likely to have a long career as a quality utility player in MLS.

Léo Chú’s left side: Léo Chú’s assist for Jordan Morris was his fifth to Morris this season, more than any other such combination in the league at this point. Even after Morris left the game with a groin injury, Chú continued to cause the Red Bull defense problems. He was credited with an additional two chances created, but more importantly he was able to stretch the back line and create space for his teammates to work. He also pitched in with a pair of tackles and got into plenty of duels, although he only won 3 of his 13 total duels and committed four fouls. He battled all game, earning a busted lip and some stitches, but may have gotten pulled into a little more than just a physical contest. He’ll need to improve on that aspect of the game, but Brian Schmetzer seemed pleased with the performance. Hopefully he’ll be able to build on it, as Morris is likely to be out for a couple of weeks with an important pair of games ahead.

Sweet Stefan Frei: Stefan Frei wasn’t called on a ton against RBNY, but his three saves were absolutely crucial to preserving the shutout. It was Seattle’s eighth shutout of the season, a feat in no small part accomplished thanks to Frei’s presence between the posts. Only LAFC, Nashville SC and Houston Dynamo have allowed fewer than Seattle’s 13 goals allowed so far (RBNY have also allowed 13 goals), with all of them having played more games. Frei has discussed feeling physically stronger than he has in the past after coming back from an injury that he carried at the end of last season, and his big save in the 66th minute seems to be evidence of that strength. While there may have been some concern last year about his potential decline, Stefan Frei still seems like one of the best GKs in the league.

Did you see that?!?

This save was something else to maintain the shutout.

WHAT A SAVE, STEF! pic.twitter.com/kR17iyr9iA — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 28, 2023

He said what?!?

Cody Baker’s taking steps forward every time he gets on the field for the Sounders.

“I think when you talk about Cody Baker, the kid is reacting to things on the field. … he showed some real maturity, playing Léo Chú in behind … I thought he was great.” — Defensa y Boosticia (@timostlundfoss) May 28, 2023

One stat to tell the tale

5 — Léo Chú to Jordan Morris has produced five goals in MLS this season, more than any other single combination in the league.