Sounders vs. Red Bulls: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders snapped their two-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at home over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Jordan Morris also ended an eight-game scoreless drought with his ninth goal of the season with Léo Chú picking up his sixth assist of the season. The win also pushed the Sounders back into first-place of the Western Conference.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – New York Red Bulls 0

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Mike Rottersman

VAR: Jair Marrufo

Attendance: 31,032

Weather: 68 degrees and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Jordan Morris (Léo Chú, Albert Rusnák) 22’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYRB – Tom Barlow (caution) 9’

NYRB – Dru Yearwood (caution) 27’

SEA – João Paulo (caution) 45+1’

SEA – Cody Baker (caution) 55’

SEA – João Paulo (caution, ejection) 75’

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 83’

NYRB – Hassan Ndam (caution) 90+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Cody Baker; João Paulo, Albert Rusnák; Jordan Morris (Dylan Teves 25’), Nico Lodeiro – captain (Nouhou 86’), Léo Chú (Xavier Arreaga 78’); Héber (Josh Atencio 78’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Reed Baker-Whiting, Fredy Montero, Raúl Ruidíaz

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 19

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 7

Saves: 3

New York Red Bulls – Carlos Coronel; Dylan Nealis (O’Vonte Mullings 64’), Hassan Ndam, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Peter Stroud (Cory Burke 77’), Cristian Cásseres Jr.; Cameron Harper, Dru Yearwood (Wikelman Carmona 46’), Tom Barlow (Luquinhas 64’); Dante Vanzeir (Elias Manoel 46’)

Substitutes not used: Ryan Meara, Frankie Amaya, Lewis Morgan, Matthew Nocita

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 0

Postgame quotes

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On today’s win against New York Red Bulls

“I think I know the answer because nobody is going to care at the end of the year how we won, why we won…some tactical questions after [João Paulo] got red carded and I’m going to answer them the best I can, but it’s three points, and it’s three points at home after a couple of duds. And the performance, you know, there’s a lot of chatter, you know, the team that didn’t look like they’re scoring, and they didn’t score when we went down last game, you know, there was some chatter on social media about the team. The team gutted it out tonight, New York Red Bulls, that’s a good team, the coach Troy [Lesesne] does a god job, and they have good athletes, good. We could have conceded, could have, but they held firm and eight clean sheets for the group is a big, massive, massive stat, massive. So, congratulations to the team in the locker room, I’m very happy. So, I’m ready for any question, easy or bad, good, hard, anything, I’m ready.”

SOUNDERS FC GOALKEEPER STEFAN FREI

On the benefits of winning a 1-0 game:

“I think [there are benefits]. At a time where things are frustrating, for us to really pull together and be really supportive of once another and coax some energy out of each other. It’s a good feeling now that we were able to do so successfully, but we got to build on it.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER LÉO CHÚ

On the space that he found behind New York’s defense:

“Yeah, the coach told me that the defense is going to give me space and I think that the last games I was trying to be inside, but now I’m back to doing what I’m do better.”

On how a performance like this builds for future performances:

“It’s good to play well. [It gives us] confidence to play well the next few games.”