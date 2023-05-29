The Soccer Tournament: 7v7, $1 million, and a fair amount of Puget Sound seasoning

On Thursday June 1 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, 32 teams will kick off a frantic five-day tournament at the end of which one lucky group will claim a $1 million cash prize. The 32 teams are split into eight four-team groups, all playing the other three teams in their group on that opening day of the tournament. Those games will consist of 20-minute halves as the two sides play 7-v-7 on fields roughly half the size of a standard pitch (65 yards long by 45 yards for the maximum dimensions).

The tournament was open to anyone able to put together a team and fill out an online application process, leading to a wide range of groups participating. There are a handful of teams connected to clubs of varying size from around the world, along with groups connected by college, professional experience, or heritage in at least one case.

With the wide range of connective ties, one thing may stand out to those going through the lists of participants with a keen eye: there is a distinct Puget Sound flavor to the competition. At least 11 of the 32 teams feature at least one person who has links to the region. No fewer than 17 participants in total have spent some amount of time in the shadow of the Cascades at one time or another, ranging from a summer spent playing soccer in the lower tiers to lifelong locals and club legends from Seattle’s top professional teams.

Two teams in particular boast a bit heavier influence than anyone else: Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey and Sneaky Fox FC, named after the vodka brand owned by former Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy man Mike Magee.

Team Dempsey, naturally, is led by Head Coach Clint Dempsey and features a number of guys Dempsey knows from his time in MLS and with the USMNT. Among those from his playing days are one-time Seattle Sounders teammates of his, Eddie Johnson and Jhon-Kennedy Hurtado. They’ll be joined by guys like Jermaine Jones, Chris Wondolowski, Luis Robles, and a mix of veteran players and some promising youngsters.

Joining Team Dempsey in Group G is Sneaky Fox FC. Sneaky Fox features an eclectic group of former and current pros, most notable among them from a Seattle perspective being Brad Evans. Evans should need no introduction on this site, but just in case you’re unfamiliar he spent nearly a decade in Rave Green playing just about everywhere on the field from 2009 to 2017, and has since returned to the club as a Brand Ambassador. Brad is joined on the team by former OL Reign General Manager and current Tacoma Stars and U.S. Men’s National Beach Soccer forward Nick Perera, Seattle University and Ballard FC midfielder (among other credits) Declan McGlynn, and Erin Mishu as the team’s GM, who played semi-professionally for the Seattle Stars in the Northwest Premier League.

Perera’s not the only connection to the area’s top women’s team. In Group E, US Women is captained by Heather O’Reilly and features women from the highest reaches of the game among the players and staff. That includes Kendall Fletcher and Schuyler Debree, both of whom spent time with the team now known as OL Reign. Fletcher was a member of Seattle Reign FC from 2014 to 2016, while Debree spent 2019 with Reign FC.

The Sounders have a number of former players from both the First Team and S2/Tacoma Defiance. Tyrone Mears, who helped Seattle to their first MLS Cup in 2016 after joining following the 2014 season will compete with the West Ham United team. Kenny Cooper helped the Sounders to win a U.S. Open Cup and their first MLS Supporters Shield in 2014, and is pulling on his boots to provide veteran leadership and a scoring touch to Dallas United. Francisco Narbon and Zach Mathers both made an impact with S2, and will play with Nati SC and Duke Sevens, respectively. Nati SC is largely comprised of players from FC Cincinnati’s first season in the USL, while Duke Sevens is founded on bonds forged at Duke University.

Far East United features a collection of veteran players and internationals from across Asia, as well as a number of players of Asian heritage. That includes a pair of defenders from the Tacoma Stars, John Caceres and Tyler John. Caceres, a captain for the Stars, has made his way around North America, while John joined the team after playing collegiately for Highline College and Seattle U and in the NPSL with Crossfire.

Another local involved in the competition is midfielder and Kenmore, WA native Annika Daniel, who will play with the Borussia Dortmund team. Daniel currently attends and plays for South Carolina State.

Conrad & Beasley United, a team put together by Jimmy Conrad and DaMarcus Beasley, features Taylor Peay. Peay is most likely to occupy a place of rivalry in the minds of most Sounders fans if there’s recognition of his name, having played for the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake in MLS, but the young man spent four years as a Husky playing under Jamie Clark at the University of Washington.

Rounding out the Puget Sound pride is the player with the faintest connection, Spanish midfielder José Aguinaga. Aguinaga spent time in the academies of Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid and Getafe before moving to the US to attend Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ. Since then he’s made his way through lower division soccer in the US, including a stop for one season with the Sounders U-23s.

The Soccer Tournament is something of a spin-off of The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all open basketball tournament (the name kind of gives that away) that launched in 2014 and has since given out over $10 million in prizes. Friends, former University of Virginia soccer players, and TBT fans Henry Tomboy and Michael Volk approached TBT founder Jon Mugar with the idea to apply the concept to soccer back in 2020. From there, along with TBT co-founder Dan Friel and Alecko Eskandarian, the group agreed on the format and got the ball moving.

Games will be broadcast on Peacock and the TST Youtube channel during the Group Stage, while all knock-out games will be available on Peacock. It’s hard to know what exactly to expect, but at the very least The Soccer Tournament provides an opportunity to see some of your favorite players pull on their boots one more time.