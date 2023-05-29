Major Link Soccer: It’s Reigning goals

OL Reign followed up a 4-1 loss against Gotham with a resounding 4-1 win of their own as Angel City FC came to town. Later that day the Seattle Sounders won something of a match of attrition, beating Red Bull New York 1-0 but losing Jordan Morris to a groin injury seemingly incurred during the goal. Luton Town earned promotion to the Premier League, while Leeds United finished in the relegation zone along with Leicester City and Southampton. Bayern Munich claimed the Bundesliga title once again, thanks to a meltdown on the final day from Borussia Dortmund, and injuries in women’s football keep piling up ahead of the Summer’s World Cup.

Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Veronica Latsko scored twice and OL Reign bounced back after giving up an early goal to defeat Angel City 4-1 on Saturday. Reign earn 4-1 win against Angel City in NWSL | AP News

The Sounders snapped their losing streak, and Jordan Morris ended an eight-game scoring slump, but it came at the price of an injury that will likely keep Morris out for a couple of weeks. Seattle Sounders’ victory comes at a cost as Jordan Morris exits with groin injury | MLSSoccer.com

The Sounders created some problems for themselves as João Paulo was sent off in the second half, but they still found a way to come away with a win. Sounders dig deep, grind out another clean sheet to get back to winning ways | Seattle Sounders

Golazos galore as OL Reign bounce back from their blowout against Gotham. Match Recap: OL Reign Flips the Script Against Angel City FC — OL Reign

Sounders Academy player Jack-Ryan Jeremiah is heading to the Ivy. Men’s Soccer Unveils Eight-Man Class of 2027 - University of Pennsylvania Athletics

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

An omnibus about MLS roster and spending rules. Real sicko hours /// All the shit about MLS rosters you want to know but were afraid to ask /// Sounders salaries | by Soundernavia | May, 2023 | Medium

For a team based in an area that gets precious little rain or other precipitation, the LA Galaxy are astonishingly deep in the mud. Galaxy meet with supporters who demand better after latest loss: "They're right" | MLSSoccer.com

There haven’t been many teams worse than Toronto FC in MLS so far this season, but on Saturday night D.C. United were one of them. Wayne Rooney rips DC United performance after first-half triple sub: "I wish I had 11" | MLSSoccer.com

Vanni Sartini’s meltdown over the referee in Vancouver’s loss in St. Louis was the arguable highlight of the weekend. Toronto claw back from the abyss, Chicago bring the chaos factor & more from Matchday 15 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

A circuitous pro career sees the Chicago Red Stars defender back on the field as a mom and once again chasing the World Cup dream with the USWNT. ‘I can do this’: Casey Krueger on soccer, motherhood and self-belief – Equalizer Soccer

The San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns exchanged goals in the final minutes and played to a 1-1 draw in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night. The match was played in front of 18,130 fans at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Wave, Thorns score last-minute goals, play to draw in NWSL | AP News

Since the San Diego Wave entered the National Women’s Soccer League last year, every match with the Portland Thorns has been close, with only one game decided by more than one goal. How San Diego and Portland returned to core values in a dramatic draw – Equalizer Soccer

JASO combined with other Japanese groups around the city to create a section at certain Thorns games to cheer for Hina Sugita. Thorns' Hina Sugita embraced in move from Japan to Portland

Portland Thorns rookie Reyna Reyes played her first full 90 minutes and then — in the 90th minute — scored her first ever NWSL goal. Reyna Reyes scores first ever NWSL goal to salvage draw

Absences through injury just keep stacking up ahead of this Summer’s World Cup. World Cup 2023 injury tracker: France loses another star

USA

The US U20s are on to face New Zealand after sweeping their World Cup group. U20 World Cup: USA beats Slovakia as Cowell and Slonina star

Global men’s soccer

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga over Borussia Dortmund, and the reactions had to be seen to be believed. Bundesliga: Reactions as Bayern upends Dortmund hopes

Fans of Backyard Soccer finally have a Premier League team to support. Luton Town promoted after playoff triumph over Coventry

Leeds United are going down, down, but they hardly went down swinging, sugar. Elland Road: United in Leeds’ despair - The Athletic

Everyone makes mistakes, even (especially?) the writers at the Athletic. ‘I was wrong about…’ – Our writers confess to their mistakes in 2022-23 - The Athletic

A frustrating finish to the season and farewell to a number of Liverpool legends. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Season Finale Draw With Southampton - The Liverpool Offside

Dortmund made their task just too difficult as they saw the title slip away on the final day. Post Match Reaction: Dortmund Squander their Opportunity to Become German Champions - Fear The Wall

Multiple managers, plenty of doubts, but Tigres are the Liga MX Clausura champions.

